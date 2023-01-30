What's a jabroni? Travis Kelce's insult of Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was WWE 'smack'

AFC championship game: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate their win over the Bengals.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sent a message to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval during the trophy presentation that followed the Bengals' AFC Championship loss Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Kelce said. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"

Defined by dictionary.com as "a foolish or contemptible person," World Wrestling Entertainment fans have heard Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson use the term "jabroni" many times to refer to opponents. But The Rock said in a 2015 Esquire interview that the Iron Sheik was the one who was famous for using the insult backstage among wrestlers.

"Around 1998, I thought, Why can't I say it on TV? So I started saying it publicly, but the Iron Sheik was known for it," Johnson added, per Esquire's Scott Raab.

Subscribe today: Follow every snap, touchdown and reaction

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's a jabroni? Travis Kelce insult of Mayor Aftab Pureval from WWE