What's New Jersey's favorite Valentine's Day candy, and where to get yours

Wondering what to get your sweetheart for Valentine's Day?

Well, according to data from CandyStore.com, a heart-shaped box of chocolates is a fan favorite in New Jersey, followed by M&Ms and conversation hearts.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Don't have a sweet tooth?

While the National Retail Federation reported that candy is the most popular gift consumers are planning to buy (57%), greeting cards (40%), flowers (39%) and an evening out (32%) follow closely behind.

Consumers are planning to spend $25.8 billion to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to NRF.

Candy shops in South Jersey

Want to shop candy in South Jersey? Check out these options:

The Candy Box, Pitman

764 Lambs Rd., Pitman, NJ

The Candy Jar by 1892, Collingswood

721 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ

Rocket Fizz, Marlton

113 Rt. 73 S, Marlton, NJ

Reily's Candy, Medford

719 Stokes Rd., Medford, NJ

Aunt Charlotte's Candies, Merchantville

5 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What's New Jersey's favorite candy? Where to get Valentine's Day gifts