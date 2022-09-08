What's known about the drive-by shooting that sent Ezekiel Kelly to prison

The young adult charged with killing one man and suspected in the deaths of three other people and injuring three more, evading police for five hours and terrorizing an entire city first shot someone when he was 17 years old.

Ezekiel Kelly, now 19, was arrested Wednesday evening around 9: 30 p.m. in South Memphis after crashing a stolen grey Dodge Challenger in a Whitehaven neighborhood.

City officials quickly noted that Kelly was released from prison just six months ago, after serving 11 months for an aggravated assault charge that stemmed from a shooting in early February 2020.

In that shooting, two victims were outside of a residence on Willow Wood Avenue, just off of Overton Crossing in the Frayser area.

Memphis police are searching for Ezekiel Kelly

Those victims, an adult male and a 13-year-old, were helping someone move out of the residence when a small white car braked to a stop in front of the house.

Related: Map: Daylong Memphis shooting spree left 4 dead, spanned several miles, crossed state line

'Our city is hurting': Memphis leaders react to deadly shooting spree with anger, sadness

Then, according to witness statements, windows rolled down and three individuals in the car, including Kelly, began shooting rapidly. It wasn't clear from court records what type of firearms were used.

The adult, then 27, scrambled to take cover behind the U-Haul parked in the driveway, as did the teenager. They were each shot once; the 27-year-old was shot in the chest, and the teen was shot in the leg.

Both people, court documents said, were rushed to the hospital and each underwent surgery. Afterward, both victims described a sense of anger and trauma to investigators after the shooting. It's not clear from court documents which victim was shot by Kelly.

When police apprehended Kelly, he was initially charged with just one count of attempted first-degree and one count of aggravated assault, as well as employing a firearm during the felony and reckless endangerment.

Story continues

Though Kelly himself was a teenager at the time, his case was promptly transferred to adult court.

Attempts to make contact with the adults listed as Kelly's mother, father, and guardian were unsuccessful.

Kelly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, the lesser of the charges. This meant he dodged prosecution for the attempted murder charge. He was initially sentenced to three years in prison by a Shelby County judge.

Micaela Watts is a reporter with The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ezekiel Kelly Memphis spree shooter first arrested for 2020 shooting