What's the largest dinosaur ever discovered? Spoiler, it's not the T. Rex.

Dinosaurs began roaming the Earth during the Triassic period 230 million years ago, according to the United States Geological Survey. Dinosaurs lived all over Pangea, the original massive landform of the world, and eventually spread apart as the continents began to separate.

Various dinosaur species have been featured across many popular pieces of media, From "Jurassic Park" to "The Land Before Time." According to the American Museum of Natural History, scientists have been able to discover over 700 species of dinosaurs. With so many of species of dinosaurs discovered, what was the biggest dino to roam the Earth?

What dinosaur was the biggest?

According to a-z-animals.com, the largest dinosaur to exist was the Supersaurus.

Experts believe the Supersaurus to be between 105 and 138 feet long. Fossils for the Supersaurus have been found in both Portugal and Colorado. The dinosaur is estimated to have lived 153 million years ago.

Top 10 biggest dinosaurs

According a-z-animals.com, the top 10 biggest dinosaurs, by length:

Supersaurus 105-138 feet Maraapunisaurus 99-131 feet Argentinosaurus 98-115 feet Patagotitan 102-121 feet Ruyangosaurus 81-115 feet Diplodocus 89-115 feet Sauroposeidon 92-112 feet Puertasaurus 98 feet Antarctosaurus 98 feet Barosaurus 82-89 feet

Note that despite the Ruyangosaurus and the Diplodocus having near identical lengths and the Puertasaurus and Antartosaurus being the same length, both the Ruyangosaurus and Antarctosaurus weigh more than the Diplodocus and Puertasaurus, respectively.

What dinosaur is the smallest

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Oculudentavis khaungraae is the smallest dinosaur ever discovered.

First discovered in 2020, scientists believed it was similar to a hummingbird. In 2021, upon further investigation it was discovered to be a small reptile.

According to Reuters, the size of the Oculudentavis khaungraae was estimated to be two inches long.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's the largest (and smallest) known dinosaur? The top 10 biggest.