What's the latest on the fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis?

Nearly two weeks after the fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis, members of his family are preparing for his funeral Saturday as the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation continues into his death.

Lewis, 20, was fatally shot early Aug. 30 while Columbus K-9 officer Ricky Anderson and several other officers were trying to arrest him on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Why was Donovan Lewis wanted by police?

Police obtained multiple warrants for Lewis, who was wanted on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor charges filed in connection with an Aug. 10 domestic violence and assault incident involving Lewis' girlfriend, court records show.

What led to the shooting?

Police body camera video shows Lewis did not respond to officers at the door of Lewis' apartment on Sullivant Avenue, who arrived shortly after 2 a.m. and were knocking for eight to 10 minutes and identifying themselves as police.

One of two other young men in the apartment finally answered. Those two men, who have not been identified or charged, were detained in handcuffs outside the second-floor apartment at the three-story building on the 3200 block of Sullivant.

Police, including a K-9 and his handler, Anderson, a 30-year veteran, went into the apartment. Police warn that they will release the dog, but Anderson leashes the K-9 as he and another officer approach the closed bedroom door where Lewis is inside. Anderson opened the bedroom door as the other officer yelled "Hands."

Within a second of the door opening, Anderson leans into the doorway opening and shoots Lewis, who was sitting up in bed with what Police Chief Elaine Bryant said later turned out to be a vape pen in his left hand. Lewis was handcuffed, patted down and carried out of the apartment and downstairs to a grass area outside.

After Lewis was carried from the apartment, officers rendered medical aid by applying what appears to be a trauma bandage and performing CPR. Medics, who did not immediately respond despite being told three times to go straight into the scene, arrive several minutes later and took Lewis to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 3:19 a.m.

Did Lewis have a gun?

A search warrant return filed by Columbus police in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday shows what was collected as evidence from Lewis' second-floor apartment. The return warrant shows no firearm was found in the apartment.

While the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency investigating the shooting, Columbus police obtained the search warrant on their behalf. The document requested that BCI agents be able to execute the search warrant.

The search warrant return shows that two items were collected by BCI at the apartment that morning. One item is the black vape pen that is seen on the body camera footage. The other is Anderson's spent cartridge casing that was found on the floor in the doorway to the bedroom from where the officer fired.

What does the family say?

In new body camera footage from after the shooting released on Thursday by Columbus police, Lewis' mother, Rebecca Duran, is seen speaking with a sergeant who is at the scene of the shooting.

Duran tells the sergeant that she received a call from Lewis' girlfriend, who had gotten called by police to alert her that a shooting had taken place. Duran asks to know what hospital Lewis was taken to and does not yet know that he has died.

In speaking with the sergeant, Duran said her son is "mentally ill" and that she "knows that's always the story." She said she had "begged" prosecutors for help for her son for years.

Duran said Thursday at a press conference called by Lewis' family and their legal team outside Columbus City Hall that she had sought help from counselors, psychiatrists and others for the majority of his life because of issues she as a mother had recognized in her child.

"He was special and different and had good and bad days," Duran said. "People thought it was a discipline issue and not a mental health situation."

Before a crowd of more than 150 demonstrators gathered last Friday to protest Lewis' death outside the Columbus Division of Police headquarters Downtown, Lewis' parents publicly spoke for the first time about him.

"He was so sweet and so kind, even when someone disrespected him and there was a situation," said Daryl Lewis, Donovan's father, who is black. "He was so forgiving he would forget about it and still come to you and show you love."

Duran, who is white, said her son loved music. A song his family said he created was played at one intersection as demonstrators marched through Downtown on Sept. 2, the first of three days of demonstrations.

When is the funeral for Lewis?

Lewis' funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Christian Valley Baptist Church at 3330 Scottwood Road on Columbus' East Side. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the service beginning at noon. Seating is limited.

What's next?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the shooting of Lewis and a nonfatal police shooting of a 17-year-old male, one of two armed passengers who jumped out of a car during a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue. The other male was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Those investigations are likely to take several months to complete while they await the results of Lewis' autopsy, which will include toxicology tests. Once finished, BCI will turn its findings over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, which will take the cases before a grand jury to consider whether any charges should be filed.

Tthe Columbus Civilian Police Review Board unanimously passed a motion Tuesday directing Columbus Inspector General Jacqueline Hendricks to investigate the fatal police shooting of Lewis and two other Columbus police shootings that took place in an eight-day span, Aug. 22-30, whether or not a complaint has been filed.

Besides the shooting of Lewis and the nonfatal shooting of the 17-year-old, the third police shooting incident involves a gunshot fired by an officer Aug. 22 at suspects who fled while police responded to a report of a group of armed men at the Wedgewood Apartments in the Hilltop. No one was hit, so BCI passed on that investigation, which is being conducted internally by Columbus police.

The inspector general’s office will wait until the criminal investigations into those incidents are completed before opening administrative misconduct investigations.

Per a charter amendment voters approved in November 2020, the inspector general is tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct against Columbus police officers and making recommendations to the Civilian Police Review Board. The volunteer board then decides whether to pass recommendations — including recommendations about discipline — on to the city’s public safety director or police chief.

