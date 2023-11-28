What's the latest on the redevelopment of Port Chester's former United Hospital?

PORT CHESTER – The demolition of the former United Hospital – to be redeveloped into 775 apartments, retail, a boutique hotel, and more – has been underway and will likely be finished in late winter or early spring.

Site preparation work will follow that, according to Chris Gibaldi, managing director of development at developer Rose Associates.

Eventually, the next step will be for buildings’ construction to start at the 15-acre, 406 Boston Post Road property, near Interstates 95 and 287, where the hospital shut down in 2005 and the site had been dormant for years with boarded windows, safety concerns and graffiti.

Cube3, the architectural firm designing the buildings, has designed several transformations of old sites to new uses around the country.

In one instance, a former Waltham, Massachusetts, industrial building outside of Boston has been replaced by The Wright: 195 units, from studios to three-bedrooms, with a community lounge, fitness center, and central courtyard with pool and entertainment area, according to Cube3’s website. In another, in Scarborough, Maine, the firm designed a downtown masterplan for more than 500 acres to redevelop a former horseracing track into mixed-use housing, grocery stores, retail and commercial space, and recreation and community centers.

In Newton, another Boston suburb, an 800-unit development is planned, including 140 affordable units, 10 open-space acres, office and retails space, and renovation of a historic mill.

Rubble is all that exists Nov. 20, 2023 after the former United Hospital in Port Chester was recently demolished. The redevelopment plan for the site includes a mix of rental apartments, retail space, a hotel, and more.

In Port Chester, there will be multifamily housing, including an as-yet unspecified number of affordable units, as well as senior independent and assisted-living housing. The plan is also for a 120-room hotel, more than 18,000 square feet of street-level space for retail, restaurant and commercial uses, and 1,020 parking spaces, according to Cube3’s description. The multi-family buildings will surround a half-acre of greenspace.

"We remain incredibly enthusiastic about the redevelopment of the former United Hospital property. This property stands at the border of our village and serves as the gateway to the Village of Port Chester for residents and visitors alike," Village Manager Stuart Rabin said. "As Rose & Associates continues to perform demolition of the property in a professional and organized fashion, we fondly look towards the day when this site no longer represents what was, but rather, transforms into a beacon for economic opportunity and quality housing."

Buildings on the United Hospital site, which has been closed for nearly 17 years, in Port Chester March 28, 2022. Plans are in the works to redevelop the site into a mixed use property with rental apartments, senior housing, a hotel and retail space.

The former hospital redevelopment received 2022 village Board of Trustees approval.

“Port Chester is one of metropolitan New York’s most exciting villages and we are thrilled to start work at this property that’s been vacant and unused for far too long,” Amy Rose, developer Rose Associates’ president and chief executive, said in an October 2022 statement. “In addition to hundreds of apartments, we’ll be creating attractive amenities that will be accessed through a much-improved streetscape along Boston Post Road.”

