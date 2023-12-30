What's leaving Netflix in January: Last chance to watch 'Titanic,' 'Pretty Little Liars' and 'The Batman' (Getty Images & The Canadian Press)

Netflix continues to revamp the list of TV shows and moving available on the streaming site, with popular titles like the Oscar-winning film Titanic, the 2010s TV hit Pretty Little Liars, and The Batman with Robert Pattinson (featuring Barry Keoghan), all being removed from Netflix Canada in January.

But Canadians can still get their Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fix, if they subscribe to Paramount+ to stream James Cameron's film.

On the comedy front, there are only a few days left to watch funny films like 13 Going on 30, Bridesmaids and Trainwreck on Netflix in Canada

Two musicals will also be leaving the streaming platform in Canada, Dreamgirls starring Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy, and Burlesque with Cher and Christina Aguilera.

For dramas, a film from the controversial Roman Polanski, The Pianist starring Adrien Brody, will be removed from Netflix on Jan. 1. Additionally, The Danish Girl with Eddie Redmayne, World War Z starring Brad Pitt, and The Girl on the Train with Emily Blunt will be leaving the streaming platform on the same date.

Later in the month, Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Edward Snowden, will be removed from Netflix Canada on Jan. 15. Along with Don't Say a Word with Michael Douglas and the late Brittany Murphy.

TV shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in January:

Jan. 1

13 Going on 30

A Dog’s Purpose

Bastille Day

Bridesmaids

Burlesque

The Change-Up

Christmas Under Wraps

Christmas Wedding Planner

Christmas With a View

Countdown

Cutthroat Island

The Danish Girl

Dreamgirls

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories

DreamWorks Shrek the Halls

DreamWorks Spooky Stories

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2

Falls Around Her

Freaky

Full Out 2: You Got This!

The Girl on the Train

Gridiron Gang

Happiest Season

Hudson Hawk

Hyena Road

I Am Jonas

The Interview

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood

John Wick: Chapter 2

Joy Ride

Let Him Go

Live Up To Your Name

Lost River

Made of Honour

Mama

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

My Magic Pet Morphle

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The Pianist

The Punisher

Puriyatha Puthir

Rainbow Rangers

The Royals

Running Man

Sanju

The Shack

The Sisters Brothers

The Snowman

Taramani

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Titanic

Trainwreck

The Water Horse

Wonder

World War Z

Zone 414

Jan. 5

Some Assembly Required

Jan. 6

Uncle Drew

Jan. 7

Escape Room

Komola Rocket

Next Enti?

Pain & Gain

This Little Love of Mine

Jan. 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Vanquish

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 12

Very Big Shot

Jan. 13

Bazaar

Jan. 15

A Simple Favour

The Doll

The Doll 2

Don’t Say a Word

Echcharikkai

El Vato

Miss Bala

Snowden

Wish You

Jan. 18

The Batman

Crazy, Lovely, Cool

Damini

Dushmani: A Violent Love Story

Jan. 22

Pretty Little Liars