What's a little robbery between friends? Robbers swear 1922 holdup was all a joke: Trish Long

Interior of El Tivoli, Juarez.

In Feb. 1922, two men were charged with robbing with firearms. One of the men, “Slim” Caskey, explained to the court that it was all a joke, that they committed the robbery on a dare. The victim, Alexander Thrift, testified that he was not acquainted with the robbers but said it was probable that he drank with the robbers the night of the robbery, but he did not remember having seen either of them at the bar when he was drinking.

This Feb. 22, 1922, articles gives the details of the testimony”

‘Joke’ holdup nets pair 5 years in prison

E.P. (Slim) Caskey, testifying in his own behalf in the 34th district court yesterday, said he was not guilty of robbing with firearms as charged, but that he had merely staged a “joke” hold-up when he and Burney M. Ray, his alleged confederate, took money from Alexander Thrift at the point of pistols the night of January 30. The robbery occurred in front of the White apartments, 64 North Kansas Street.

Notwithstanding Caskey’s explanation that he had not intended to use any of the money taken from Thrift and that he had staged the holdup because Thrift had dared him to do it, the jury, after deliberating four and a half hours, returned a verdict of guilty and fixed the punishment of each defendant at five years imprisonment in the state penitentiary.

Saw Thrift’s Money

Testimony adduced by the state was that Caskey had seen a man give Thrift a large roll of bills at the Tivoli gambling club in Juárez a few hours before the robbery occurred. Thrift testified that the amount was about $2,200. He placed the money first in his inside coat pocket and later in his sock, he said.

When recalled to the stand following Caskey’s recital of incidents leading up to the robbery, Thrift, who is one of the proprietors at the Jockey club cabaret, said he could not recall that Caskey had warned him that night about the danger of carrying a large roll of money on his person.

Charles L. Vowell, first assistant district attorney, asked Thrift if Caskey had made the remark that anybody could hold him (Thrift) up. Thrift could not recall that Caskey had made any such statement. Neither did he remember that he had dared Caskey to hold him up.

'Anybody could hold anybody up'

Caskey said from the witness stand that he warned Thrift about carrying so much money. He said Thrift replied that no one would hold him up. At this time, he said, they were all drinking at the bar of the Jockey club saloon. He said Lon Sanders was there. Ed Warren he named as the bartender. Both testified to hearing some such statement.

Caskey testified that he answered Thrift with the statement that “anybody could hold anybody up.” Thrift, he said, denied that anybody would hold him up.”

“I told him that I could hold him up,” Caskey said, “I told him then that I would hold him up before daylight. We were all drunk, had our arms around each other and were singing and making speeches. About that time I said ‘Let’s go across the river.’ It was about time to close up. We started over.

A drink and lunch

“On the way over, I remarked to those in the car with me that I had promised to hold up Lon, Alex and Curley Wimberly that night. Burney said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ He said, ‘We will just take a dollar off of each of them and come back in the morning and buy a drink at the Jockey club with the money and have the lunch on them.”

Slim said that after letting two passengers out of the car near Hotel Paso del Norte, he went by Hotel St. Regis and accompanied A.E. Troxel, another passenger, to his (Caskey’s) room. He said Troxel was intoxicated. From there, the witness said, he and Bruney went to the White apartments, parking their car just around the corner. They then waited until the automobile bearing the “victims” arrived. Meanwhile, the witness said, he had obtained two pistols from his room, giving the automatic to Burney Ray after extracting the shells and keeping a “six-shooter” for himself. He said he had five shells in his revolver, the trigger being on an empty chamber. He said he had placed Ray’s pistol on “safety” and warned him not to move the adjustment.

“I never did point my pistol at a human,” Caskey said. “I held it with the muzzle down all the time. I had never held anybody up and wasn’t going to seriously.

‘Hands up!’

“I said ‘Hands up!’ when they had got out of the car and on the sidewalk. Thrift, Curley and Mildred stopped. The others ran upstairs. It was then that I realized it had become more than a joke and had become serious. I happened to think that if a policeman came along he could not be able to understand that it was a joke.

“Our original intentions were to get $1 from each of the men. Burney went into Thrift’s pocket and got a thick wallet and gave it back to him, saying that he didn’t want that. He also refused to take a watch and charm or Thrift’s stickpin. He just got some silver. I don’t believe he got all the silver Thrift or Curley had.

“I believed that Thrift and Curley would enter into the spirit of this thing. I thought that we were staging Iit for the benefit of the ladies and I didn’t anticipate the aftermath.”

When he was asked if an effort was made to rob either of the women, the witness replied, “Of course not.”

No effort made to conceal identity

The witness testified that Lon Saunders passed them in the hallway with a sack full of money in his pocket but that he was not stopped. Caskey said he wore not mask. He pointed to a wide-brimmed white hat on the table as the one he wore the night of the holdup. He said he knew all of the people in the party and that all knew him and that he made no effort to conceal his identity. He was arrested one and a half hours after the robbery at Hotel St. Regis in his room. Ray was arrested at his room on Magoffin avenue.

Caskey said he came to El Paso to attend the rodeo. He is a steer bulldogger, he testified, having followed the profession 12 years. He said he was 21 years old and lived at Wichita Falls, Texas, where he and his brother have been engaged in a grocery and feed business.

Thrift testified that he was not intimately acquainted with Caskey. He said it was probable that he drank with Caskey and Ray the night of the robbery, but he did not remember having seen either of them at the bar when he was drinking. He said he was not excited after the holdup and that he was going to bed when called to the police station. Thrift said, though, that Caskey had cursed him and threatened him for not holding up his hands. He said he had only a few dollars.

Jerome Beachem, a service car driver, testified that he gave the alarm to the police, which resulted in the arrest of the two defendants and Troxel. The latter was released later following the preliminary hearing, however.

Ray formerly was engaged in the mining and cattle business in New Mexico.

