What's new? Take a look. Comics lineups to shift in weekday, Sunday Arizona Republic

If you’re like me, you started reading newspapers for the comics. I started with kid-of-the-‘60s staples – "Family Circle," "Dennis The Menace," "Peanuts."

Over time, new favorites caught my eye: "Pearls Before Swine," "Opus" (before Berkeley Breathed ended the strip) and "The Far Side" by Gary Larson, who retired his single-panel comic for 24 years before teasing a refreshed approach in 2020.

Larson and I attended Washington State University about a decade apart, so I followed his career with a step-version of pride known only to fans of perennial underdogs like the Cougs.

Tastes change, subscribers evolve, old strips retire and new strips are born. As Breathed and Larson found, change can be restorative. We hope you agree and that you’ll embrace changes to The Arizona Republic’s weekday and Sunday comics lineups.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 29, you’ll find the same number of weekday strips, 22, with a handful of comics replaced by "Jump Start," "Ziggy," "Crabgrass," "Crankshaft," "Baldo," "Frank & Ernest" and "Born Loser." Sunday's in-living-color comics section will be remixed by a few departures and the additions of "Peanuts," "Jump Start," "Ziggy," "Marmaduke," "Crankshaft," "Baldo," "Frank & Ernest" and "Born Loser."

To make way for the new, we must let go of a few beloved comics. The strips being replaced are "Andy Cap," "B.C.," "Carpe Diem," "Doonesbury," "Drabble," "F Minus," "Fred Basset," "Macanudo," "Mother Goose," "Mutts," "Rose is Rose," "The Other Coast" and "Wallace the Brave."

Reader feedback, surveys and staff research informed these choices. To prepare for the switch, a few reporters and editors from the USA TODAY Network, of which we are a part, spent the last half of 2023 examining the history of comics in newspapers, from Joseph Pulitzer’s The Yellow Kid to Arizona’s own Bil Keane, the creator of "Family Circle."

Keane lived in Scottsdale for five decades, drawing portraits of middle America from a home on Lincoln Drive. Keane died in 2011. Today, his son Jeff (Jeffy from the strip) carries on the family tradition.

“Oh, I always think of it as his cartoon,” Jeff told Republic columnist Bill Goodykoontz in a recent interview. “I don't have a problem with doing the cartoon. It’s our family, is really what it is when I’m doing the cartoon. I think of it as ‘This is my mom, this is my dad, this was me, my brothers, my sister.’

Bil Keane, the "Family Circus" creator, died in 2011 and was a Paradise Valley resident for more than five decades. He lived with his family at his home north of Lincoln Drive, where he created his famous comic strip.

“And it brings me great memories when I'm doing that. I’m nothing but proud of the opportunity to continue something that he created that I really think is a special cartoon in the newspaper. I think it has a unique place on the comics page.”

And we’re proud to run it.

Appealing to the young and old is not an easy thing. Some cartoonists don’t try. Others try and fail. A rare few defy age and time.

Earlier this month, we ran a strip of the "Peanuts" crew readying for a school field trip in a patch of cold and snow not unlike the polar plunge gripping half the nation this week.

Standing by a yellow bus, the oft-underestimated Sally Brown spoke as if she had climbed through a portal to the politics of today.

“If my ears fall off,” Sally said, “I’m gonna sue the school board.”

"Peanuts" debuted in 1950. Much has changed, including "Peanuts."

The summer after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, "Peanuts" creator Charles Schultz integrated his cartoon. In that strip, he introduced the Black character Franklin Armstrong. While the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968 outlawed Jim Crow and enforced fair housing, many public spaces remained racially separate.

"Schulz showed Franklin and Charlie Brown meeting on the beach at a time when beaches were segregated,” said Jenny Robb, curator at Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum.

Columbus Dispatch’s Belinda M. Paschal interviewed Robb as we readied our comics refresh.

"Schulz was sending a message,” Robb told Paschal. “A lot of papers were uncomfortable in the South, but he stood his ground. It's an important moment.”

Not every cartoon has the staying power of Charlie Brown.

But I hope these new cartoons find a place in your daily Republic routine.

If you want more comics than we offer in print, we publish a larger selection online at www.azcentral.com/comics.

If you want your comics in a print format but accessible anytime, anywhere, our weekday and Sunday comics pages are available in The Republic’s daily eNewspaper on the azcentral app, desktop and tablet.

Greg Burton is executive editor of The Arizona Republic and a regional editor for USA TODAY in the West.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Comics lineups to shift in The Arizona Republic. What to know