What's on the March 19 ballot for Collier County voters

This is the second of several articles in a “Be a More Informed Voter” series by Sandy Parker of Sparker's Soapbox that will appear in the Naples Daily News in the coming months.

On March 19, some Collier County voters will choose a mayor and three City Council members, vote on amendments to a city charter, and weigh in on which Republican should face Joe Biden for president in November.

Sparker's Soapbox

Whether you can be one of them depends on where in the county you live and what political party you are registered with.

Naples mayor and City Council elections

The Naples City Council elections are nonpartisan, so all registered voters who reside in the City of Naples can vote in them, regardless of party affiliation. Fewer than 5 percent of Collier voters live in the city, despite what their mailing address may say.

The candidates for mayor are incumbent Teresa Heitman, seeking a second term, former council member Gary Price, and incumbent council member Ted Blankenship.

Sandy Parker

Former council member Linda Penniman and newcomers Berne Barton, Garey Cooper, Nicholas Del Rosso, William Kramer, and Tony Perez-Benitoa are running for the three council seats up for election. The top three vote-getters will win.

Nonpartisan information about the candidates compiled by the League of Women Voters of Collier County is available at Vote411.org.

All candidates participated in a February 1 forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Collier Forum Coalition. A transcript and summary of the questions and answers will be available at sparkers-soapbox.com, along with information about the City Council and the city boundaries.

Marco Island Charter amendments

All registered voters who reside in the City of Marco Island can vote on March 19 for or against two proposed amendments to the City Charter. Just 4 percent of Collier voters live in Marco Island.

The first amendment would nearly double the compensation of the City Council. It would increase the salary of the Council chairman to $17,200 per year from the current $9,000 and the salary of the other Council members to $11,500 per year from the current $6,000.

A second amendment would change the title of the chief elected officers of the City Council from chairman and vice chairman to mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

Republican presidential preference primary

Florida voters registered as Republicans on February 20 will choose the Florida Republican Party’s nominee for president on March 19.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means that how a voter is registered determines which party's primary elections they may vote in. Only registered Republicans may vote in the Republican Party primary. Democrats, third-party, or unaffiliated voters are excluded from participating in either party’s nomination contest.

Dates & deadlines

These are the key dates and deadlines for the upcoming elections in Collier County:

Feb. 20 New voter registration or party change deadline

Mar. 7 Vote-by-Mail ballot request deadline

Mar. 9 – 16 Early voting, 10 am to 6 pm

Mar. 19 Election Day voting, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit the Collier Supervisor of Elections Office at colliervotes.gov or call them at 239-252-VOTE (8683) to learn how to register or change your party affiliation, request a Vote-By-Mail ballot, find early voting locations or your Election Day precinct, find out if you live within city boundaries, and answer any questions.

Sandy Parker is the founder and publisher of Sparker's Soapbox, whose mission is to encourage and facilitate informed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Learn more at sparkers-soapbox.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What's on the March 19 ballot for Collier County voters