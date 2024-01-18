What's in McKee's $13.7B budget proposal? Here's the numbers at a glance.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee released his proposed Rhode Island budget on Thursday for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Here's the $13.7-billion budget proposal at a glance:

How big is the budget?

McKee's proposal to lawmakers is a $13,676,054,368 budget

Is it larger or smaller than last year?

The proposed budget would be $334.8 million smaller than the current year's budget,

Is the state spending more?

State spending would rise to partly offset a $713.8-million drop in federal aid.

Where are the budget's biggest increases?

Some of the biggest spending increases would go to:

Rhode Island's public schools ($63.7 million)

Medicaid rate increases for people and agencies that provide home health care, behavioral health care and early-intervention services ($135 million) , but no increase for primary care doctors

The state workforce would grow by about 90 employees, with new hires at call centers, for example, or to oversee online gambling regulation, run a newly opened wing at the Rhode Island Training School and pick up roadside litter.

What is in the bond package for voters?

A $345-million bond package would ask voters to approve borrowing for:

A new life science building at URI ($80 million)

A new cybersecurity building at RIC

A new state archive and history center ($60 million)

Assorted "green economy" projects," including Cliff Walk repairs

A bond to finance construction of affordable housing ($100 million)

What else is – or isn't – in the budget?

No COLA bump for retired public employees, but all retirees below certain income thresholds – estimated at $105,950 for single filers, $132,450 for couples – could exempt up to $50,000 of their retirement income from state taxation in 2025, a big bump from the current $20,000.

Business owners would get assorted tax and fee breaks, including a reduction in the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $350, and the ability to carry operating losses forward for up to 20 years.

The cigarette tax would go up 25 cents to $4.50 per pack , with wholesale taxes extended to e-cigarettes.

Aid to education includes more tide-over money for schools that lost students during and since the pandemic, and a smaller dollop to provide free breakfast and lunch to an estimated 6,500 students eligible for reduced-price meals.

