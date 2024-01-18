What's in McKee's $13.7B budget proposal? Here's the numbers at a glance.

Katherine Gregg, Providence Journal
·2 min read
PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee released his proposed Rhode Island budget on Thursday for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Here's the $13.7-billion budget proposal at a glance:

How big is the budget?

McKee's proposal to lawmakers is a $13,676,054,368 budget

Is it larger or smaller than last year?

The proposed budget would be $334.8 million smaller than the current year's budget,

Is the state spending more?

State spending would rise to partly offset a $713.8-million drop in federal aid.

Where are the budget's biggest increases?

Some of the biggest spending increases would go to:

  • Rhode Island's public schools ($63.7 million)

  • Medicaid rate increases for people and agencies that provide home health care, behavioral health care and early-intervention services ($135 million), but no increase for primary care doctors

  • The state workforce would grow by about 90 employees, with new hires at call centers, for example, or to oversee online gambling regulation, run a newly opened wing at the Rhode Island Training School and pick up roadside litter.

What is in the bond package for voters?

A $345-million bond package would ask voters to approve borrowing for:

  • A new life science building at URI ($80 million)

  • A new cybersecurity building at RIC

  • A new state archive and history center ($60 million)

  • Assorted "green economy" projects," including Cliff Walk repairs

  • A bond to finance construction of affordable housing ($100 million)

What else is – or isn't – in the budget?

  • No COLA bump for retired public employees, but all retirees below certain income thresholds – estimated at $105,950 for single filers, $132,450 for couples – could exempt up to $50,000 of their retirement income from state taxation in 2025, a big bump from the current $20,000.

  • Business owners would get assorted tax and fee breaks, including a reduction in the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $350, and the ability to carry operating losses forward for up to 20 years.

  • The cigarette tax would go up 25 cents to $4.50 per pack, with wholesale taxes extended to e-cigarettes.

  • Aid to education includes more tide-over money for schools that lost students during and since the pandemic, and a smaller dollop to provide free breakfast and lunch to an estimated 6,500 students eligible for reduced-price meals.

