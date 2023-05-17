People Who've Ever Worked "Unusual" Jobs — How Did You Make Money, And What Was Your Experience Like?

Whether it's selling my clothes on the internet or hustling my creative skills as a freelancer, I'm always trying to turn lemons into lemonade and make a little extra cash outside my 9-5.

Kim Kardashian throwing money

But earning dough doesn't always come easy. And sometimes, I've had to do some truly wild, unconventional, and odd jobs to afford everyday life. Desperate times call for desperate measures, sure, but groceries aren't cheap, and something's gotta pay the bills!

In college, I worked endless crappy service jobs to keep myself afloat. To keep myself amused, I began tracking all the weird things I did for money in my Notes app. From cutting cheese into Mickey Mouse shapes to prevent temper tantrums as a nanny, to cleaning up cat diarrhea while house-sitting, to even just "fake" folding clothes to make it through an endless retail shift, the list of odd tasks went on and on.

America Ferrera looks exhausted while working retail in an episode of "Superstore"

So, whether you've toughed it out with some strange tasks, or just like the thrill of the unconventional hustle, I want to know the most creative lengths you went to to earn that extra dough.

Perhaps you scour garage sales, estate sales, and thrift shops so you can turn a pretty profit. You find vintage electronics, gadgets, and goods from people who don't know the true value and turn them over on eBay for hundreds of dollars. Some don't like your resell hustle, but in your eyes, that's just business, baby!

Alaska from RuPaul's drag race saying "trash into treasure, girl!"

Maybe you befriend rich people to get hired for simple, but well-paid tasks. You became friendly with the very, very wealthy older lady who lives in the neighborhood, and now she pays you $100/hour to play bridge with her because she does not have anyone else to play with. And she likes that she can beat you. Fair trade!

Lucille Bluth winking with a glass of alcohol on "Arrested Development"

Or, maybe you worked so many odd jobs you can't even keep track anymore. You wore costumes and stood on the side of the road holding signs, joined mid-level marketing schemes, and did door-to-door sales, but now you left the world of odd jobs behind and made it big on OnlyFans. You develop passive income and never have to beg for money ever again.

Roland slams the door on what he thinks is a door-to-door salesman on "Schitt's Creek"

