What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Jan. 13 real estate transactions

This week, two properties in Westport were sold to the same company for $3.7 million.

A five-bedroom home in Bristol sold for $2,495,000. A home in East Greenich, that has 13 rooms, sold for $2,000,000. An aprtment in Newport sold for $2,013,000.

Six properties sold for more than $1,000,000 in Coventry, Dighton, East Providence, Jamestown, Portsmouth, and Providence.

Read on to see what homes sold in your neighborhood:

Attleboro

210 Park Cir: Michael F. and Nicole L. Haggerty of Attleboro to Chong Q. Chen and Li J. Zhang, $530,000 on 12/29/2023

51 John St: Fra Properties LLC of Attleboro to Angelina F. Lobo, $737,000 on 12/27/2023

26 Claire Dr: Steven C Erickson RET and Steven C. Erickson of Attleboro to Patricia A. and William F. Brown, $620,000 on 12/29/2023

154 Thurber Ave: Gloria Gaudreau of Attleboro to William and Cindy Mcdonough, $500,000 on 12/29/2023

28 Bicknell St: Hillary E. Tarr of Attleboro to Jennifer M. Bailey and Adam R. Rondeay, $345,000 on 12/29/2023

26 Carpenter St: 26 Carpenter St LLC of Attleboro to Efrain A. Bonilla, $600,000 on 12/29/2023

1101 S Main St: William A. and Cindy E. Mcdonough of Attleboro to Matthew and Shannon Auger, $460,000 on 12/29/2023

18 6th St: Richard C. and Carmen M. Hardmon of Attleboro to Johnsley Franklin and Pascale Vil, $425,000 on 12/26/2023

Barrington

28 N Lake Dr: Robert W. Cahill of Barrington to Luxe Property Group, $725,000 on 12/28/2023

51 Bay Rd: Margaret A. Doll of Barrington to Stephen and Jennifer Kavanagh, $730,000 on 12/28/2023

120 Massasoit Ave: Macgillivray K L Est and Karen J. Zangari of Barrington to Spencer and Haley Herman, $515,000 on 12/29/2023

Bristol

576 Metacom Ave: Douglas W. Gablinse of Bristol to Jonathan D. and Melinda A. Birs, $250,000 on 12/29/2023

18 Acacia Rd: Jean S. and Mark P. Vieira of Bristol to Myles Mcgreavy, $850,000 on 12/29/2023

30 Thompson Ave: Parhodel LLC of Bristol to Allegra L. and Sara J. Tansey, $437,000 on 12/28/2023

194 Poppasquash Rd: Robert Morrow of Bristol to 194 Clam Shell Road T and 194 Poppasquash LLC Tr, $2,495,000 on 12/29/2023

1 Bristol Woods Dr: Ll Fund Adminstrative Age of Bristol to David Q. and Janet L. Hawk, $399,000 on 12/29/2023

576 Metacom Ave: Main Sail Propertie Sinc of Bristol to Douglas W. Gablinske, $250,000 on 12/29/2023

155 Franklin St: Joyce C. Rodriguez of Bristol to Ryan V. Sullivan and Zachary A. Zwergel, $270,000 on 12/29/2023

Burrillville

Stage Head: Garrett Hardy of Burrillville to All Amer Renovations LLC, $20,000 on 12/29/2023

Echo Lk: Kathleen A. Fafard and Theresa A. Santilli of Burrillville to Scott D. and Christine J. Wright, $410,000 on 12/27/2023

135 Jefferson Rd Unit 135: Leslie F. Tripp of Burrillville to Linda J. and Donald J. Desaulniers, $360,000 on 12/27/2023

264 Camp Dixie Rd: Raymond A. and Deanna A. Larson of Burrillville to Patrick A. Walsh and Karen L. Happenny-Walsh, $475,000 on 12/29/2023

369 Church St: Maria Bispo and Jennifer Damaso of Burrillville to Russell J. and Mickayla R. Bentley, $355,000 on 01/02/2024

2285 Victory Hwy: Robert G. Breault of Burrillville to Scenic Prop Solutions Inc, $220,000 on 01/02/2024

1130 Broncos Hwy: Yannis and Kathryn Pavlis of Burrillville to Jeremy Caouette, $450,000 on 12/28/2023

Central Falls

34 Park St: Esther C. Smith of Central Falls to Justina O. Alegieuno, $310,000 on 12/29/2023

848-850 Dexter St: Jhon and Natalia L. Sepulveda of Central Falls to Evelin Perez, $450,000 on 12/27/2023

122 Lincoln Ave: Bonrepos Prop LLC of Central Falls to Jb5 Investments LLC, $647,750 on 12/28/2023

Charlestown

Patridge Run: Bruce P. and Katherine B. Loeckler of Charlestown to Michael W. Foley, $535,000 on 12/29/2023

30 W Castle Way Unit B: James R. and Susan H. Grayshaw of Charlestown to Donna Yabroudy, $295,000 on 12/28/2023

62 Biscuit City Rd: Nelsy C. Limoges of Charlestown to Michael G. St Jean, $475,000 on 12/29/2023

Coventry

12 Northup Plat Rd: Paul Murray and Karen Ballou of Coventry to Jack D. Jessie and Jennifer K. Labrie, $1,050,000 on 12/27/2023

21 Milton Ln: Tempo Holdings LLC of Coventry to James J. Taylor, $170,000 on 12/28/2023

56 Sisson St: Matthew J. and Jodie A. Jensen of Coventry to Robert L. and Lauren Stevens, $480,000 on 12/27/2023

3 Kitty Hawk Ln: Magno E. Balcazar of Coventry to Janet S. Grenier, $142,500 on 12/27/2023

8 Circlewood Dr: Kathy D. and Thomas R. Casey of Coventry to Matthew E. Carlos and Christina B. Stabile, $529,000 on 12/27/2023

Cranston

59 Judge St: David A. Jeffrey of Cranston to Manuel Polanco, $285,000 on 12/21/2023

58 Elton Cir: Clive D. Panayotti of Cranston to Iab LLC, $262,500 on 12/22/2023

10 East St Unit 108: Michael A. Gulotta of Cranston to Luigi Maletesta, $150,000 on 12/21/2023

266 Scituate Ave Unit A2: Clement A Santangelo RET and Mark C. Ouellet of Cranston to James J. Cocozza, $340,000 on 12/28/2023

38 Koutsogiane Dr: James Scotti Inc of Cranston to Rajiv Shrestha and Rajani Dhunju-Shrestha, $649,900 on 12/27/2023

81 Randall St: 6 South Dr LLC of Cranston to Jean and Smith Felix, $511,700 on 12/22/2023

64 Pettaconsett Ave: Donna Bea Rlty Inc of Cranston to 64 Pett LLC, $450,000 on 12/19/2023

1 Sunrise Rd: Raymond R. and Christine M. Mucci of Cranston to 14 Prop LLC, $327,000 on 12/21/2023

17 Althea Dr: William and Patricia Oneill of Cranston to Deborah J. Smith, $420,000 on 12/28/2023

50 Applegate Rd: Peter and Georgia Petropoulos of Cranston to Richard and Margaret Small, $775,000 on 12/22/2023

49 Amanda St: Lucille Panzitta of Cranston to Pamela Goodness, $425,000 on 12/21/2023

65 Stevens Rd: Corey D. Chouinard of Cranston to Anthony J. and Jessica N. Mazza, $523,000 on 12/20/2023

177 Arnold Ave: Martiza Acosta of Cranston to Jose R. Simen Garcia, $600,000 on 12/27/2023

200 Mayfield Ave Unit E6: Robert T. Picozzi of Cranston to Marissa N. Silvia, $306,100 on 12/21/2023

175 Hoffman Ave Unit 104: Shirley A. and Robert Allaire of Cranston to Peggy L. Burns, $265,000 on 12/22/2023

43 Macintosh Dr: Stephen J. and Tracey A. Gibbons of Cranston to Amira Omar and Mohamed Elhamamsy, $650,000 on 12/19/2023

Cumberland

185 Manville Hill Rd Unit 505: William A. and Linda Martin of Cumberland to Lawrence Witner and Sylvia Sardi-Witner, $310,000 on 12/28/2023

N/A: Grantg Rlty LLC of Cumberland to Byron Devcomm Inc, $99,000 on 12/27/2023

Grants Mill Rd: Anthony Lawrence RET and Terry Lawrence of Cumberland to Grantg Rlty LLC, $32,500 on 12/27/2023

35 Streamview Dr Unit 35: Pavan K. Poli and Sushma Pamidi of Cumberland to Vijayasena Sriramoju, $465,000 on 12/29/2023

Dighton

1995 Winthrop St: Htk4 Dighton LLC of Dighton to Dighton Route 44 Rlty LLC, $1,610,000 on 12/26/2023

544 Estherbrook Ave: Tammy J. and William M. Hackett of Dighton to Stephen and Sonia Ricard, $790,000 on 12/28/2023

East Greenwich

186 Pine Glen Dr Unit 186: Iva M. Buff of East Greenwich to Esta Cohen RET and Esta Cohen, $660,000 on 12/29/2023

152 Crompton Ave Unit 23: Robert N. and Maureen C. Masse of East Greenwich to Anthony E Wilson T and Anthony E. Wilson, $799,900 on 12/20/2023

1050 Main St: Rhe Hldgs LLC of East Greenwich to Mancini 1050 LLC, $80,000 on 12/20/2023

5 Lenihan Ln: Antonio Giarrusso RET and Antonio Giarrusso of East Greenwich to Andrew A. Loffredo, $2,000,000 on 12/21/2023

275 Moosehorn Rd: Jennifer L. Wallace and Joanne M. Mcevoy of East Greenwich to Lisa Murphy and Christian Claytor, $675,000 on 12/27/2023

202 Maplewood Dr: Karen H Carlson T and Karen H. Carlson of East Greenwich to Miriam V. and Shane Lee, $670,000 on 12/21/2023

East Providence

130 Lindy Ave: Robert F. Garvin of East Providence to Lauren Beriont and Kathryn Harris, $455,000 on 12/26/2023

21 Cornell Ave: Family Prop LLC of East Providence to Mark A. and Christina N. Medeiros, $340,000 on 12/27/2023

83 Sweetbriar Ave: Eri and Christin M. Rocha of East Providence to Edgar E. Andrade and Maria O. Deandrade, $553,500 on 12/26/2023

115 Merritt Rd: Katherine Ahlquest and Sara Bulin of East Providence to Edgar O. Lopez, $330,000 on 12/26/2023

66 Swan St: Fuller Lemuel H Est and Daryl Fuller of East Providence to Christine M. Morin, $250,194 on 12/28/2023

26 Arrowhead Ave: Katherine A. Borges of East Providence to Vinhateiro Prop Inc, $275,000 on 12/27/2023

217 Martin St Unit 88: Ethel T Smith Lt and Nancy J. Parella of East Providence to Geoffrey M. Reilly, $250,000 on 12/26/2023

36 Miles Ave: Richard Palumbo of East Providence to Jian Y. Zheng and Li Jia, $545,000 on 12/26/2023

865 Warren Ave: Gkb Realty Inc of East Providence to Ajk Properties LLC, $1,300,000 on 12/28/2023

Exeter

28 Black Plain Rd: Dennis and Patricia Arruda of Exeter to Jorge Acosta and Jasmine Gore, $176,000 on 01/02/2024

Fall River

166 Irving St: Johnny Alexis of Fall River to Michael Thompson and Kheary Reth, $625,000 on 12/27/2023

336 Grattan St: Bryanha K. Costa of Fall River to Conor W. and Vitalina T. Sowersby, $545,000 on 12/29/2023

297 Grove St: Rodney J. Cesar of Fall River to Jude Denis and Beatrice Montoute, $585,000 on 12/29/2023

81 Swindells St: Etienne Enterprises LLC of Fall River to Mc Property LLC, $660,000 on 12/28/2023

333 Bank St: Jeremiah J. Donovan of Fall River to Jose D. Botelho, $50,000 on 12/28/2023

152 Fountain St: Christopher R. and Patricia A. Cyr of Fall River to Tripletreehouse Fountain, $625,000 on 12/29/2023

943 County St: Paul J. Souza and Gloria M. Reposa-Souza of Fall River to Dream Big T and Michael Carvalho, $375,000 on 12/29/2023

501 Rodman St: Fall River Ra LLC of Fall River to Exchangeright Net-Leased, $13,150,000 on 12/27/2023

215 Glasgow St Unit 1: Daniel Quintal and Roger Gamache of Fall River to Rashely S. Dejesus, $230,000 on 12/29/2023

197 Ridge St: Around The Clock Svcs Inc of Fall River to Jhonathan D. Delgado, $530,000 on 12/29/2023

752 New Boston Rd: Kevin P. and Dora F. Quintal of Fall River to Corinne N. Downey, $575,000 on 12/29/2023

47 Mulberry St: Saul Valadez of Fall River to Ronnie and Laquita Roscoe, $600,000 on 12/28/2023

3446 N Main St: Dbla LLC of Fall River to Luis L. and Jaime R. Pacheco, $236,788 on 12/27/2023

750 Davol St Unit 814: Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead of Fall River to Cordell B. Golson, $315,000 on 12/28/2023

Glocester

5 Overlook Ln Unit 11: Overlook Ridge LLC of Glocester to David and Ingrid Johnson, $475,000 on 12/28/2023

24 Pine Orchard Rd: Bank Of America Na of Glocester to Eatn Development Inc, $201,500 on 12/29/2023

26 Hamilton Hill Rd: Brenden Gauch Lt and Brenden Gauch of Glocester to Carlos Cabrera and Sara Aldana, $375,000 on 01/02/2024

Hopkinton

3 Fairway Cir Unit A: Mark Anthony Homes LLC of Hopkinton to Nathan Powell, $299,900 on 12/26/2023

Jamestown

228 Beacon Ave: William and Glenna Mccaffrey of Jamestown to Kristy Lewis and Elizabeth M. Farlane, $950,000 on 12/26/2023

84 Neptune St: Suzanne M Bickford T and Hannah Leb of Jamestown to Benjamin Lee, $630,000 on 12/29/2023

2 Clarkes Village Rd: Shewarega M. and Susan I. Aynalem of Jamestown to Edward R. Kenney and Barbara Begley-Kenney, $1,625,000 on 12/28/2023

Johnston

10 Emelia St: Christian Y. Mendez of Johnston to Colleen J. Vadenais and Brittany L. Menard, $340,000 on 12/27/2023

18 Rotary Dr: Hovannes Yagoubian and Ruzanna Davtian of Johnston to Aleksander C. Scott and Alyssa R. Giammarco, $405,000 on 01/02/2024

28 Rosemere Ave: Christina Randall of Johnston to Christian and Gabriel Mendez, $453,000 on 12/29/2023

Little Compton

140 W Main Rd: Charles B. Almy of Little Compton to Little Compton Agri Conse, $600,000 on 12/29/2023

186 Long Hwy: Paul Arruda RET and Paul Arruda of Little Compton to Parick E. and Maureen A. Wright, $33,333 on 12/29/2023

Middletown

Sachuest Dr: Saltwood Farm Dev LLC of Middletown to Jrl Hld LLC, $617,500 on 12/28/2023

100 Summerfield Ln: TOf Lisa M Culton and Lisa M. Culton of Middletown to Davitt Properties Inc, $850,000 on 12/27/2023

N/A: James D. Silveira and Marjorie S. Crogan of Middletown to Julie C. and Lawrence R. Kirshner, $487,500 on 12/29/2023

11 Woolsey Rd: Terence D. Raffa of Middletown to Ri Assn Of Conservation D, $430,000 on 12/29/2023

181 Honeyman Ave: Frank D. and Joan J. Campbell of Middletown to 181 Honeyman Ave LLC, $915,000 on 01/02/2024

Narragansett

175 Bonnet Point Rd Unit N8: Annmarie Omara of Narragansett to Brian F. and Donna Ohara, $160,000 on 12/29/2023

N/A: William R. Casner of Narragansett to John P. Logan and Sarah H. Bouchard, $595,661 on 12/29/2023

Newport

78 Rhode Island Ave Unit 1: Deborah A. Byrnes of Newport to Harry W. Holt and Sarah P. Thatcher, $2,013,000 on 12/29/2023

North Attleboro

5 Foster St: Robert W. and Renee M. Tillinghast of North Attleboro to Jessica and Jimmy F. Mullins, $495,000 on 12/29/2023

19-21 High St: Judly Sylvain of North Attleboro to 19-21 High St Rt and Ziad Rouhana, $650,000 on 12/27/2023

25 W Bulfinch St Unit 17: Jane Kalashnikoff of North Attleboro to Michael Fraser and Margaret Hahesy, $350,000 on 12/29/2023

51 Robyn Rd: Debra L. and Edward A. Drozda of North Attleboro to Catherine F. Moore and Joseph Parr, $650,000 on 12/28/2023

4 Lake Ave: Jamie T. Bogumil and Jennifer A. Nichols of North Attleboro to Nestor Azcona and Anna Jarosinski, $875,000 on 12/29/2023

54 Norborough Dr: Chimera Reo 2020-Nri of North Attleboro to Rcc LLC, $335,000 on 12/27/2023

426 Mount Hope St Unit 507: Meghan L. Simmons of North Attleboro to Luis R. Sanchez-Santiago, $260,000 on 12/27/2023

North Kingstown

N/A: Steven J. Scheibenpflug of North Kingstown to Joseph and Leah Loberti, $650,000 on 12/28/2023

75 Virginia Ave: David N. and Ingrid R. Johnson of North Kingstown to Christopher and Rebecca Fasula, $610,000 on 12/28/2023

115 Potter Rd: Alisa and Ernest Ruot of North Kingstown to Steven M. Barney and Christina Randall, $509,000 on 12/28/2023

30 Barolay Dr: Lester W Hazard RET and Walter W. Hazard of North Kingstown to Nicolas Chauvet, $375,000 on 12/27/2023

22 Cynthia Dr: Keith A. Barchiesi of North Kingstown to Susan and Terrence Raffa, $410,000 on 12/29/2023

40 Forest Park Dr: Shirley Stsauveur A Est and Sharn Matthews of North Kingstown to Brendan Dyer, $415,000 on 12/28/2023

483 10 Rod Rd: Pamela A. Allen of North Kingstown to Roger A. and Eileen G. Karr, $299,000 on 12/27/2023

North Providence

109 Stella Dr: Matthew R. Pierce of North Providence to Brianne and Keriann Mcdonough, $400,000 on 12/29/2023

5-7 S Larchmont St: Deandra L. Howard of North Providence to Omar Celestino and Monica Chamroeun, $395,000 on 12/29/2023

5 May St: Stella Isoardo of North Providence to Marlene Martinez, $345,000 on 12/29/2023

N/A: Carla S. Dos Santos of North Providence to Samuel E. and Anila Sanchez, $180,500 on 12/26/2023

12 Elmore Ave: Tara A. Parrillo of North Providence to Rwr Re Invest Grp LLC, $235,000 on 12/29/2023

1605 Douglas Ave Unit 7: Bliss Suzanne J Est and Cathleen G. Falcione of North Providence to Michael Almeida, $213,400 on 12/26/2023

North Smithfield

1435 Victory Hwy: James and Cynthia Regan of North Smithfield to Chadi A. Ghantous, $565,000 on 12/28/2023

Pawtucket

156 Mulberry St: Danilson R. Livramento of Pawtucket to Arlin and Franciso Fuentes, $565,000 on 01/02/2024

493 Pawtucket Ave: Timeless Pro Incorp of Pawtucket to Rosa and Lillian Perez, $595,000 on 01/02/2024

27 Collins Ave: B&s Consulting LLC of Pawtucket to Jerod Perry, $405,000 on 01/02/2024

8 Magnolia St: S N. Sundaram of Pawtucket to Lino and Michelle Sanchez, $425,000 on 01/02/2024

490 Daggett Ave: Daniel M. and Lynn Almstrom of Pawtucket to Sol M. Brand and Gonzalo Leon, $340,000 on 12/29/2023

65 W Cole St: Donna Kasa and Michael Chmielewski of Pawtucket to Metainvestments LLC, $425,000 on 12/28/2023

92 Martha St: Vista Home Masters LLC of Pawtucket to Robert Moyes and Rawipron Tongin, $367,000 on 01/02/2024

13 Chestnut St: Daniel Lemois of Pawtucket to Jonathan G. Hanna and Mahria L. Marioh, $430,000 on 12/29/2023

42 Gerald St: James J. Taylor of Pawtucket to Melissa and Josiah Precourt, $225,000 on 12/28/2023

35 Rosella Ave: Tavares Painting Inc of Pawtucket to Ryan J. Conradi, $495,000 on 12/28/2023

Portsmouth

293 Freedom Trail Dr Unit 293: Island View Partners LLC of Portsmouth to Victor and Izabela Stanescu, $679,000 on 01/02/2024

1 Aquidneck Ave: Joseph E. and Patricia A. Baker of Portsmouth to Stephanie M. Sowin and Jonathan Beltran, $595,000 on 12/28/2023

165 Hummocks Ave: Patricia and William Fleming of Portsmouth to Adam J. Maust and Monika Krol, $1,425,000 on 01/02/2024

Providence

17 Van Buren St: Starlin B. Feliz of Providence to Rayner M. Gomez and Manuel Hernandez, $590,000 on 01/02/2024

119 Hilary Dr: Stephen Rozzero of Providence to Jacklin A. Collins, $435,000 on 12/29/2023

182 Adelaide Ave Unit 7: Joyce Brown of Providence to Phoenix P. Wheeler, $220,000 on 12/29/2023

125 Indiana Ave: Amuris Espinal and Alba Perdomo of Providence to Debora D. Lomba-Firmino and Ernestina D. Da-Lomba, $345,000 on 01/02/2024

131 Daboll St: Amd Proeprties LLC of Providence to Yanitzia Rosario and Henry J. Arias, $530,000 on 01/02/2024

218 Massachusetts Ave: Hua Y. Mo of Providence to Jessica R. Oconnor and Lewis E. Davis, $330,000 on 12/28/2023

66 Silver Lake Ave: Damaris Y. Ortiz-Santos of Providence to Jamiah Madison, $415,000 on 12/27/2023

61 Hyat St: Olayinka Olattan of Providence to Bruna A. Alves-Canuto and Nunshel Thys, $555,000 on 12/29/2023

21 Danforth St: 21 Danforth LLC of Providence to Jonathan Fox and Jamie L. Tempesta, $385,000 on 12/28/2023

33 W Friendship St: Nehemiah Construction Inc and Ortiz Investments LLC of Providence to Jhonny A. Calcedo, $371,000 on 01/02/2024

54 Argol St: Lrv Properties LLC of Providence to Timlehin Ilori, $342,000 on 12/29/2023

1077 Westminster St: 321 Knight LLC of Providence to Swap Inc, $1,275,000 on 12/28/2023

138 Commondore St: Al Usra LLC of Providence to Richard Cadet and Brian Delacruz, $350,000 on 01/02/2024

272 Public St: V&j Deli Grocery Inc of Providence to Swallon Property Mgmt LLC, $500,000 on 12/29/2023

21 Sorrento St: Paula Castro of Providence to Estela and Anibal Osorio, $628,000 on 12/29/2023

15 Walsh St: Maxton Investments LLC of Providence to Kevin L. Recinos and Nancy C. Escobar-Ruiz, $435,000 on 12/28/2023

227 River Ave: Scott C. Oatley of Providence to Jose J. Dasilva and Maria H. Miranda-Silva, $315,000 on 12/29/2023

37 Vernon St: Amanda B. and Aref Shehadeh of Providence to Jeremy and David West, $660,000 on 12/29/2023

162 Laurel Ave: Nancy R. Rachman of Providence to Jonathan I. Wolpert, $690,000 on 12/28/2023

16 Sduke St: Casandra Prickett of Providence to Dap Properties LLC, $220,000 on 12/28/2023

Rehoboth

Muriel Way Lot 5: R Zuckerberg Lifetime T and Ralph Zuckerberg of Rehoboth to Nicholas W. and Nicole M. Souza, $225,000 on 12/26/2023

15 Spring St: Adele Corey Irt and John R. Corey of Rehoboth to Elizabeth A. Labossiere and Stephen P. Labossierer, $314,000 on 12/29/2023

20 School St: Christina M. and Thomas C. Gordon of Rehoboth to Khan Capital LLC, $400,000 on 12/29/2023

191 Perryville Rd: Victoria Parker of Rehoboth to Suzanne Pirri, $444,000 on 12/29/2023

138 Davis St: Steven A. and Tammy Noons of Rehoboth to Dallas Noons, $60,000 on 12/29/2023

45 Woodland Way: Joshua D. Correia of Rehoboth to Martin and Victoria Parker, $588,000 on 12/29/2023

Richmond

520-A Switch Rd: Parzych Muriel G Est and Sherry A. Madden of Richmond to Michael T. Erinakes, $250,000 on 12/29/2023

Seekonk

15 Chestnut Hill Dr: Robillard Ft and Jonathan D. Robillard of Seekonk to Lindsey B. and Nicholas A. Hess, $625,000 on 12/27/2023

1387 Fall River Ave: Alex Gregory Nt and George P. Mihailides of Seekonk to Highland Realty LLC, $350,000 on 12/28/2023

56 Hollister Rd: Robert B Dipietro Ft and Kathleen D. Devaney of Seekonk to Michael Marsella, $125,000 on 12/29/2023

10 Magnolia Ct: Narragansett Capital LLC of Seekonk to Donald E. and Jami R. Juron, $265,000 on 12/29/2023

699 Fall River Ave: Firehouse Rt and George C. Aguiar of Seekonk to Moss Home Solutons LLC, $600,000 on 12/29/2023

Smithfield

15 Higgins St Unit 110: Charlet T. and Gail C. Gutgsell of Smithfield to William A. and Linda Martin, $285,000 on 12/29/2023

14 Joyce Ann Dr: Kathleen Zange and Cheryl D. Alessio of Smithfield to James and Giovanna M. Beanland, $368,000 on 12/29/2023

Somerset

160 Yankee Peddler Dr: T&m Investments LLC of Somerset to Palakbahen Patel, $650,000 on 12/29/2023

200 Oneil Rd: Arruda Ann Marrie Est and Denise L. Rodrigues of Somerset to Marcie Falconero, $280,000 on 12/28/2023

South Kingstown

296 High St: Shawn L Holland T and Shawn L. Holland of South Kingstown to Todd Wilson, $350,000 on 12/29/2023

Swansea

40 Oakland Ave: Shirley Stasiowski of Swansea to Iris M. Madonna and Dave J. Thibodeau, $575,000 on 12/28/2023

159 Burnside Dr: Hardy and Christine Custodio of Swansea to Joseph E. and Patricia A. Baker, $490,000 on 12/29/2023

148 Macomber Ave: Norma M. and Steven A. Stanzione of Swansea to Mataeo A. Mello and Kaylee L. Sherman, $325,000 on 12/26/2023

400 Old Providence Rd: Claudette Martin 2011 Irt and Brian N. Martin of Swansea to Sean Foster, $300,000 on 12/29/2023

110 Coolidge St: Matthew A. Thibault of Swansea to Nicholas A. Mello and Brianna Crysler, $392,500 on 12/29/2023

65 Coleman St: Gary W. Nickerson of Swansea to Lisa M. Burgess, $305,000 on 12/28/2023

Tiverton

48 Brackett Ave: Ryan M. Cabral of Tiverton to Scott M. and Stephanie N. Miezejeski, $447,500 on 12/27/2023

579 East Rd: Michael S. and Kerry S. Kennedy of Tiverton to Julia S. and Brian D. Mclanaphy, $611,100 on 01/02/2024

1121 Stafford Rd: Alison and Maurice J. Dufault of Tiverton to Stephen and Bernadette Conroy, $499,000 on 12/27/2023

44 Paul James Dr: Alice M. Rego of Tiverton to Shomari N. Lewis and Jaclyn Gary-Lewis, $420,000 on 12/29/2023

Warren

4 Central Ct: Obert E. Ruckert of Warren to Louis R. and Loretta M. Spartano, $530,000 on 12/27/2023

23 Hall Ave: Patrick Mellor of Warren to Marco Andrade, $475,000 on 12/26/2023

5 Laurel Ln: Louis A. and Maria E. Daponte of Warren to Joseph and Shelly Orourke, $386,000 on 12/26/2023

Warwick

223 Church Ave: Carolynne A. Potter of Warwick to Cheryl M. Brown, $420,000 on 12/26/2023

349 Centerville Rd: Community Prop Ii LLC of Warwick to 349 Centerville Rlty LLC, $680,000 on 12/27/2023

400 Narragansett Pkwy Unit C10: Anne M. Fox of Warwick to Alison Barrie, $360,000 on 12/29/2023

186 George St: Elizabeth and Nelson Cabral of Warwick to Denise Phillips, $300,000 on 12/28/2023

1 Willow Glen Cir Unit 81-8: Brian R. and Christopher G. Grimshaw of Warwick to Lynn Gauthier, $285,000 on 12/28/2023

93 Carriage Dr Unit 93: Barbara Lonardo of Warwick to Mary Weinstein, $490,000 on 12/29/2023

140 Spencer Woods Dr Unit 140: Jeffrey A. Dronzek of Warwick to Frank J. Mullins, $469,000 on 12/26/2023

35 Nausauket Rd: Richard J. Poirier of Warwick to Ashley and Robert D. Titus, $350,000 on 12/26/2023

51 Duane St: Duane St LLC of Warwick to Pacesetter Prop LLC, $700,000 on 12/26/2023

38 Marquette Dr: Kristin Nelson of Warwick to Elizabeth Bochichio, $360,000 on 12/29/2023

264 Pine St: John A. Dorsey of Warwick to Patricia Cepeda, $235,000 on 12/27/2023

51 Torrington Dr: Maegan Osullivan of Warwick to Evan Fata, $320,000 on 12/28/2023

60 Earlham Way: Courtney and Jamie Jarbeau of Warwick to Julianne E. Houtchens and Jordan Shoener, $350,000 on 12/26/2023

West Greenwich

367 Plain Meeting House Rd: Michael Levesque of West Greenwich to Giulio and Patience Lapaglia, $409,000 on 12/29/2023

19 Comanche Trl: Elevator Prop Inc of West Greenwich to Andrew Martin, $425,000 on 12/29/2023

West Warwick

17 Aldrich St: Charline J. Fordham of West Warwick to Ted S. Greg-Lapommery, $375,000 on 12/29/2023

47 Revere Ave: Roger G. and Joyce Fontaine of West Warwick to Mikayla and Carol Zuckerman, $325,000 on 12/29/2023

33 Ethel St: Daverlyn M. Myers of West Warwick to George Mandeville, $220,000 on 12/28/2023

89-91 E Main St: Joseph and Paul Sousa of West Warwick to Tara Magill and Cory Leone, $412,000 on 01/02/2024

13 Janet Dr: Timothy J. Morgan and Anthony Depalma of West Warwick to David and Margaret Wright, $355,000 on 12/29/2023

176 W Main St: Hurley Homes LLC of West Warwick to Androver R. Paniagua, $330,000 on 12/28/2023

Westerly

2 Island View Ct: Angelo Macri RET and Angelo Macri of Westerly to Christine and Carl J. Cieplinski, $786,000 on 12/27/2023

17 Crestview Dr Unit C: Susan T. Champouillon of Westerly to Jasmin and Mahije Miftari, $276,500 on 12/27/2023

7 Morrone Ct: Shaun A. and Jillian Jarrett of Westerly to John W. Newman, $535,000 on 12/29/2023

44 Old Post Rd: Leonora A. Cimalore of Westerly to Danile S. and Joanne M. Keller, $551,000 on 12/28/2023

29 Summer St: John W. Newman of Westerly to Karla Grasso, $635,000 on 12/29/2023

91 Church St: Enrique Rodriguez of Westerly to Jonathan and Kellie Turchetta, $358,000 on 12/27/2023

Westport

537 Sodom Rd: Long Built Homes Inc of Westport to Ryan M. Cabral and Rachael C. Hardy, $779,915 on 12/27/2023

40 Highridge Rd: Matthew and Skye D. Perry of Westport to Cartus Finance Corp, $899,900 on 12/29/2023

N/A: Knock & Maize LLC of Westport to Wpt Property LLC, $3,700,000 on 12/29/2023

Granite Post Rd: Forest Park Westport LLC of Westport to Carreiro Ft and Sean Carreiro, $375,000 on 12/29/2023

N/A: Knock And Maize LLC of Westport to Wpt Property LLC, $3,700,000 on 12/29/2023

40 Highridge Rd: Cartus Financial Corp of Westport to Andrew Sinotte and Jenna Lipawsky, $899,900 on 12/29/2023

22 Granite Post Rd: Forest Park Westport LLC of Westport to Ryan C. Jones and Adriane M. Scola, $385,000 on 12/26/2023

Woonsocket

20 Chalaps Ave: Jzai Investment LLC of Woonsocket to Kafo & Kings Prop Mgmt LL, $410,000 on 12/29/2023

20 Chalaps Ave: Meb Reo T and Us Bankn TNa Tr of Woonsocket to Jzai Investments LLC, $360,000 on 12/29/2023

301 Blackstone St: Michael J. Patten of Woonsocket to Dahilia T. Cruz and Samuel T. Otero, $375,000 on 12/28/2023

29 Bentley St: Marek Czekala of Woonsocket to Sanky Properties LLC, $266,000 on 12/29/2023

122 Chester St: Covenant LLC of Woonsocket to Robins Covenant LLC, $720,000 on 12/29/2023

21 Kermit St: Paulette Young and Leo Gagnon of Woonsocket to Jhon and Debora Shuris, $340,000 on 12/27/2023

37 Olo St: Timothy and Linda Newlands of Woonsocket to Jorge L. Guzman and Sheyla Norford, $415,000 on 12/27/2023

878 Bernon St: Noelia Irzarry of Woonsocket to Ian and Aentacin Inthirathvongsy, $359,000 on 12/29/2023

96 Lydia Ave: Raymond H. Savoie of Woonsocket to Emilio Dispirito, $261,750 on 12/28/2023

60 Meadow Rd: Melissa Wilson of Woonsocket to Christie Rath, $520,000 on 12/29/2023

805 Cumberland Hill Rd: Wildfred Sea Food Inc of Woonsocket to Tiger Investment LLC, $255,000 on 12/27/2023

73 Boyden St: Edna G. Cruz-Batista of Woonsocket to Victoria Hanson, $335,000 on 12/28/2023

60 Bernice Ave: Ian D. and Aentacin Inthirathvongsy of Woonsocket to Courtney Schleyer, $370,000 on 12/27/2023

7 Trent St: Gregory W. Nunes of Woonsocket to Wayne and Angela M. Holt, $525,000 on 12/29/2023

