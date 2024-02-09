What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Feb. 10 real estate transactions

The Merritt House Newport, built in 1850, sold for $2,625,000. There's a gourmet kitchen with a gas fireplace; one in the living room as well. The home has three bedrooms and a guest cottege on the property.

Bell Tower Place, on the corners of Dean Street and Atwells Avenue in Providence, sold for $2,750,000 each. The buildings offer a total of 24 apartment units.

A total of seven properties sold for more than $1,000,000 each; one in Charlestown; one in East Greenwich; one in Newport; three in Providence; and a home in Rehoboth.

Read on to see what homes sold in your neighborhood:

Attleboro

35 Roadway A: Elizabeth Antonizick of Attleboro to Aaron Kenney Irt and Elizabeth D. Kenney, $537,000 on 01/24/2024

16 Pine St: Bayly Barbara B Est and Jennifer Janicki of Attleboro to Dennis and Elvira Samohin, $645,000 on 01/26/2024

868 Pleasant St: Zachary M. Nigro of Attleboro to Lakshmi H. Kanakamedala and Vamsee K. Thammineedi, $740,000 on 01/25/2024

87 Cummings St: Mary J. Mellon of Attleboro to Reginald M. and Monica D. Sylvester, $470,000 on 01/25/2024

234 S Main St: Celona Zelia Est and Paul Celona of Attleboro to Jarred Mckearney, $433,500 on 01/26/2024

19 Colts Way: L&mb Investments LLC of Attleboro to Kelsey George, $595,000 on 01/26/2024

11 Hood St: Christopher W. and Daniel A. Gelinas of Attleboro to Raymond J. Russas and Sareena Yin, $683,000 on 01/24/2024

Barrington

6 Sowams Rd: Alfredo Cordova and Nicole Greenwood of Barrington to Thomas P Mangiaratti Lt and Thomas P. Mangiaratti, $699,000 on 01/26/2024

263 Lincoln Ave: Lisa M. Weisman and Andrew B. Lombardi of Barrington to Jacquelyn Oppler, $539,000 on 01/26/2024

Block Island

103 Chapel St: Shirlyne J. Gobern of Block Island to Andiamo LLC, $735,000 on 01/23/2024

Burrillville

387 Sayles Ave Unit 387: Raymond E. and Dawn M. Nault of Burrillville to Kyle D. Weindel, $165,000 on 01/30/2024

316-318 Whipple Ave: Joaquim G. Dasilva of Burrillville to Julio R. Fanith, $475,000 on 01/29/2024

255 Log Rd: Kenney 4th John Est and Daniel P. Kenney of Burrillville to Kristen and Jamie Switzer, $350,000 on 01/26/2024

Central Falls

63 Bagley St: James H. Ashness of Central Falls to Gsl Re Invest LLC and J&d Re Invest LLC, $280,000 on 01/26/2024

112 Bagley St: James H. Ashness of Central Falls to Gsl Re Invest LLC, $100,000 on 01/26/2024

Charlestown

3970 Old Post Rd: Post Office Assoc LLC of Charlestown to Apif-Rhode Island LLC, $1,825,000 on 01/25/2024

15 Ridgewood Rd: Envine LLC of Charlestown to Alan Moyes and Ann Saydah, $585,000 on 01/29/2024

74 Skagerrak Rd: Helping Hands Cmnty Prtnr of Charlestown to Jacob and Jacqueline Peterson, $425,000 on 01/29/2024

11 N Castle Way Unit B: Joseph H. Conley of Charlestown to Gavin J. Grady, $250,000 on 01/29/2024

Coventry

62 Wood Cove Dr: Michael J. Baccari and Lily W. Spencer of Coventry to William and Cari Barnes, $860,000 on 01/23/2024

218 Fairview Ave: Abatiello Buco Prop LLC of Coventry to Armenjol A. Gil, $365,000 on 01/25/2024

Cranston

201 Hoffman Ave Unit 21: Durante Derek L Est and Jolene Durante of Cranston to Daniel E. Magnone, $260,000 on 01/23/2024

15 Cortland Ln: Barbara K Segal RET and Joan E. Segal of Cranston to Daniel S. and Scott Pellett, $568,000 on 01/24/2024

108 Mayfield Ave: Alyssa H. Quattrucci and Wesley E. Purks of Cranston to Miguel Nino and Mark Bourassa, $380,000 on 01/23/2024

239 Doric Ave: Ronald R. Deleon of Cranston to Diego A. Antelo and Litzi Paz, $360,000 on 01/25/2024

64 Orchard Dr: Felicia Imperatore of Cranston to Mohamed Tatari and Rania Talli, $475,000 on 01/26/2024

51 Everbloom Dr: Laurie A. Oneil and Albert Delmastro of Cranston to William Decologero and Cassandra Iasiello, $298,000 on 01/25/2024

35 Harcourt St: Giancarlo Igetti and Diana Calise of Cranston to Jane Noel, $525,000 on 01/26/2024

52 Balsam Ct: Ronald M. and Huey L. Van Dine of Cranston to Colin D. Wallace, $360,000 on 01/23/2024

25 Starline Way Unit 14: Antick Hldgs LLC of Cranston to Ardashes Der Ananian Jr R and Paul Der Ananian, $150,000 on 01/25/2024

Cumberland

69 Valley View Dr: Donna Marcotte of Cumberland to Pierre Gendron, $210,000 on 01/22/2024

50 Angell Rd: Lino and Mildred Corredora of Cumberland to Muhund Chandramohan and Swarnalatha M. Mannan, $680,000 on 01/24/2024

16 New York Ave: Ann M. Poholek of Cumberland to Deborah L. Hull, $250,000 on 01/22/2024

21 Stillwater Dr: John V. and Lori A. Gallagher of Cumberland to Ryan and Holly Mceachern, $875,000 on 01/22/2024

14 Forest Ave: Cristina and Antonio Agonia of Cumberland to Andrew M. Bouchard and Alexander Cardoso, $490,000 on 01/25/2024

60 Notre Dame Ave: Joel E. and Shelly J. Allard of Cumberland to Krysta R. Grider and Brett T. Spano, $399,000 on 01/22/2024

East Greenwich

335 Frenchtown Rd: Richard G. and Lynne H. Einig of East Greenwich to Qin Weng, $645,000 on 01/22/2024

79 Duke St Unit 15: Eric Flath of East Greenwich to Jeffrey Sabo, $395,000 on 01/26/2024

20 Rock Way: R & K Bldg Corp of East Greenwich to Paul W. and Elizabeth A. Nardozzi, $1,529,400 on 01/26/2024

62 S Pierce Rd: Middleberry Assoc of East Greenwich to Debra C. Diorio, $278,099 on 01/25/2024

62 S Pierce Rd: Middleberry Assoc of East Greenwich to Lee M. Raymond, $278,099 on 01/25/2024

East Providence

19 Booth Ave: Alan Lafontaine of East Providence to Katie Charron, $280,000 on 01/22/2024

30 Dorr Ave: Rmac TSeries 2016-Ctt and Us Bank Na of East Providence to Andrew N. Musits and Katelyn R. Moretti, $240,000 on 01/25/2024

89 Shore Rd: Kcls Group LLC of East Providence to Kyle Murphy and Madison Turner, $399,900 on 01/22/2024

16 Kettle Point Ave Unit 16: Alexander R. Ardente of East Providence to Jeffrey and Faith Pine, $925,000 on 01/25/2024

145 1st St: Heidi E. Johnston and Susan J. Carlino of East Providence to Antonio A. Tebano, $345,900 on 01/25/2024

708 Willett Ave: Michael P. and Lindsey D. Webb of East Providence to Cameron Christoffel and Camilla Groth, $450,000 on 01/25/2024

85 Wannamoisett Rd: Mary Shanley of East Providence to Jamie Krause and Joseph Conti, $407,000 on 01/25/2024

245 Martin St: Caitlin Silveira of East Providence to Sarah Perry, $425,000 on 01/26/2024

115 Riverside Dr: Susan Connor of East Providence to John and Susan Finnerty, $580,000 on 01/26/2024

42 Nimitz Rd: Dawn-Marie Hill and Mark R. Vittorioso of East Providence to Beatriz E. Rivera-Resendes and Jose L. Resendes, $349,900 on 01/25/2024

Fall River

2530 S Main St: Natagenwa Prop Soln LLC of Fall River to Landon E. Ruiz, $365,000 on 01/26/2024

420 Woodman St: Kane Rt and Peter A. Saulino of Fall River to David and Maria R. Bento, $360,000 on 01/26/2024

198 Kilburn St: Yan P. Li of Fall River to Cera and Tyler Langton, $405,000 on 01/26/2024

10 Aberdeen St: Shane Dilorenzo of Fall River to Jared M. Almeida and Carlos A. Ferreira, $375,000 on 01/26/2024

Stafford Rd: Kerry and Kevin Souza of Fall River to Maria F. Camara, $160,000 on 01/26/2024

511 Buffinton St Unit C: Younes Abesi of Fall River to Richard J. Hindle and Virgina L. Plasski, $230,000 on 01/24/2024

39 Quarry St: Etienne Enterprises LLC of Fall River to 39 Quarry St LLC, $820,000 on 01/22/2024

106 Swindells St: Richard J. Hindler and Stephen F. Plasski of Fall River to Qudratullah Baber, $310,000 on 01/24/2024

Glocester

340 Pine Orchard Rd: Raymond King of Glocester to Toby and Kathleen Baker, $659,000 on 01/24/2024

915 Snake Hill Rd: Audrey C. Boudreau and Lynn A. Kamien of Glocester to Lindsey Dickinson and Zachary Hyland, $395,000 on 01/29/2024

Hopkinton

148 Diamond Hill Rd: Anthony Pelloni of Hopkinton to Thomas A. Pelloni, $400,000 on 01/26/2024

Jamestown

91 Carr Ln: Church Cmnty Hsng Corp of Jamestown to Allyson Sabbagh, $635,000 on 01/24/2024

Johnston

21 Belfield Dr: Federal Natl Mtg Assn of Johnston to Kyle and Courtney Dimare, $425,001 on 01/25/2024

38 Pocasset St: William J. and Dorothy A. Tirocchi of Johnston to Allen Northup, $400,000 on 01/26/2024

45 Dix Ave: Emilio Pietrantozzi of Johnston to Ni Limit Assets LLC, $250,000 on 01/26/2024

24 Buratti Rd: John T. and Elaine Paliotte of Johnston to Jessica M. Rainone and Biswas Pradhan, $540,000 on 01/25/2024

38 S Bennett Dr: Hugo L. Rodas of Johnston to Juan J. Rivera and Marcelina Ortiz, $455,000 on 01/29/2024

58 Argonne St: Steven D. Wood of Johnston to Matthew Forsee, $306,000 on 01/25/2024

107 George Waterman Rd: Patron Investments LLC of Johnston to Samuel and Natalie Martin, $399,900 on 01/25/2024

1343 Hartford Ave: W Fresh LLC of Johnston to Chenrican Realty LLC, $400,000 on 01/26/2024

Lincoln

21 Longmeadow Rd: Sandra L. Marquis and James T. Isherwood of Lincoln to Matthew J. and Kayla K. Sylvester, $585,000 on 01/25/2024

103 Angell Rd: Ralph Jr & E Barlow Jret and Paul M. Barlow of Lincoln to Lauren L. Paradis, $475,000 on 01/26/2024

Middletown

2 Ruth St: Ashley E. Piccerelli of Middletown to Christopher D. Wilcox and Samantha M. Newby, $645,000 on 01/25/2024

146 Oliphant Ln: James L. and Patrick E. Corr of Middletown to David S. and Marina M. Drooker, $350,000 on 01/24/2024

Narragansett

175 Bonnet Point Rd Unit 12: Richard K. and Joan G. Ohnmacht of Narragansett to Jodi and Bryon Williston, $120,000 on 01/25/2024

1144 Point Judith Rd: David and Diana Kocum of Narragansett to Edward R Messore T and Edward R. Messore, $600,000 on 01/26/2024

Newport

11 Robinson St: Evergreen Prop LLC of Newport to Lauren E. and Karen J. Corr, $865,000 on 01/26/2024

84-86 Kay Blvd: Stephen Duffy of Newport to John Carlone, $550,000 on 01/24/2024

15 Narragansett Ave Unit 2: Henry M. and Barhara R. Polmer of Newport to Christopher J. and Gail E. Odonnell, $515,000 on 01/23/2024

131 Broadway: 131 Broadway LLC of Newport to Wesley Prop & Hldg LLC, $1,570,000 on 01/25/2024

52 Morton Ave Unit 1: Marc E. and Caren M. Rempelakis of Newport to Kelli A. Shannon, $580,000 on 01/22/2024

57 2nd St: Kenneth L Richardson Jr R and K L. Richardson of Newport to Amy E. Moynihan, $2,625,000 on 01/23/2024

North Attleboro

420 N Washington St: Lisa A. Spillane of North Attleboro to Pedro J. Alfonseca, $340,000 on 01/26/2024

North Kingstown

14 Brigade Dr: Casey C. Roberts of North Kingstown to Gina M. Santaniello, $988,000 on 01/25/2024

88 School St: Christopher and Susan Case of North Kingstown to Stephen A. Silva, $340,000 on 01/26/2024

Quaker Ln: Sobah Hld LLC of North Kingstown to Justin R. Silvaggio, $130,000 on 01/26/2024

161 Chatworth Rd: Reynoldseleanor Est and Allyn Sharon of North Kingstown to William R. Reynolds, $222,962 on 01/30/2024

North Providence

53 Capitol View Ave: Alan and Tracey L. Gardiner of North Providence to Diane Desilva, $360,000 on 01/26/2024

626 Smithfield Rd Unit 402: David J. Lemoi of North Providence to Christine M. Abrames, $314,900 on 01/26/2024

155 Alexander St: Martinez Re LLC of North Providence to Joshua R. Clough and Kathleen K. Ohara, $390,000 on 01/26/2024

1196 Charles St Unit 1: James Coffin of North Providence to Susan S. Liang, $395,000 on 01/24/2024

4 Lees Farm Commons Dr Unit 4: Gail M Khoury RET and Melissa L. Hafey of North Providence to Joann Thomas, $480,000 on 01/22/2024

42 Pelham Pkwy: Neil L. and Megan Dupre of North Providence to James R. and James M. Coffin, $489,000 on 01/24/2024

51 Eliot Ave Unit 51: William Whitney of North Providence to Paula M. Houle, $350,000 on 01/23/2024

Hurdis St: Russell A. Catelli of North Providence to Hurdis St LLC, $80,000 on 01/22/2024

1117 Douglas Ave: Anthony Monti of North Providence to Jeremy P. Nelson, $190,000 on 01/26/2024

1190 Charles St Unit 61: John A Teixeira RET and John A. Teixeira of North Providence to Kevin and Leanne Saravo, $147,000 on 01/26/2024

Pawtucket

15 Lowell Ave: Mayra Hernandez of Pawtucket to Jonathan R. Sanchez, $15,000 on 01/25/2024

53 Monticello Rd: Carlos Fermanrles and Dilma Rodriguez of Pawtucket to Comfort B. Kerkula, $335,000 on 01/26/2024

64 Makin St: Sandra A. Bucko of Pawtucket to Joshua R. Robinson, $410,000 on 01/30/2024

283 W Forest Ave: Laprade Royal J Est and Deborah L. Burton of Pawtucket to Nicholas Rosa and Alicia Lemay, $321,000 on 01/29/2024

28 Wilton Ave: Jeffrey J. and Sue A. Olson of Pawtucket to Shauna A. Megahey and Michael W. Mariano, $485,000 on 01/29/2024

50 Mavis St Unit 1: Pcf Ventures LLC of Pawtucket to Caresse D. Powell, $299,000 on 01/24/2024

Portsmouth

2372 E Main Rd: Patricia A. Gray of Portsmouth to Rubi C. Flores, $380,000 on 01/25/2024

3 South Dr: Edward J. Guadalupe of Portsmouth to Moss Home Solutions LLC, $42,500 on 01/25/2024

3273 E Main Rd: Christine A. Perry of Portsmouth to Chuan H. Sun and Vincent Zhuang, $380,000 on 01/24/2024

Providence

23 Phebe St: Cesar X. Cordero of Providence to Olayinka Olaitan, $620,000 on 01/24/2024

218 Webster Ave: Ana M. Rosario of Providence to Theotis Nyanti, $425,000 on 01/26/2024

472 Smith St: 472 Smith Street LLC of Providence to 472 Chalkstone LLC, $595,000 on 01/25/2024

41 Calhoun Ave: Walter King of Providence to Alex Properties LLC, $255,000 on 01/26/2024

1279 Chalkstone Ave: Heriberto Roman of Providence to Cristina Valerio, $300,000 on 01/25/2024

178 Ledge St: Mercedes Aurea P Est and Luis Caceres of Providence to Luis C. Mercedes, $300,000 on 01/25/2024

51 Chapin Ave: 51 Chapin LLC of Providence to Erez Nir, $1,000,000 on 01/29/2024

128 Metcalf St: Mills Jr William H Est and Frank R. Mills of Providence to Liam Zhou, $415,000 on 01/30/2024

128 Dean St: Omni 128d LLC of Providence to Sempre Avanti Realty Corp, $2,750,000 on 01/29/2024

36 Chapin Ave: Eli Schwartz of Providence to Erez Nir, $750,000 on 01/29/2024

472 Smith St: 472 Smith Street LLC of Providence to 472 Shalkstone LLC, $595,000 on 01/30/2024

110 Dean St: Omni 110d LLC of Providence to Sempre Avanti Realty Corp, $2,750,000 on 01/29/2024

216 Swan St: Salvatore Andrea M Est and John Salvatore of Providence to Sayles Collision LLC, $125,000 on 01/29/2024

140 Beaufort St: Mary Petrone of Providence to Anthony and Dina M. Bicknell, $570,000 on 01/29/2024

44 Stimson Ave: Stephen L Key T and Stephen L. Key of Providence to Laura G. Shawhughes and Justin A. Reid, $1,795,000 on 01/25/2024

273 Lowell Ave: Ramon Guzman of Providence to Jaime Uribe, $475,000 on 01/26/2024

1489 Westminster St: Fellowship Health Resourc of Providence to 133 Courtland Street LLC, $200,000 on 01/26/2024

126 Colonial Rd: Ne Home Buyer LLC of Providence to Marlon D. Porras-Aguilar and Juan Salmeron, $610,000 on 01/24/2024

17 Jastram St: Gerard G. Brule of Providence to Owen R. Bligh, $430,000 on 01/26/2024

52 Blaine St: Oluwatosin D. Oladoja of Providence to Breanna Sullivan, $442,500 on 01/26/2024

61 Weybosset St: Wisbar Realty Corp of Providence to Mr Osaka LLC, $1,550,000 on 01/29/2024

10 Burleigh St: Stephen P. Dion of Providence to 23 Holdings LLC, $100,000 on 01/29/2024

216 Swan St: Kerzner Dayne Est and Shayna K. Woodland of Providence to Sayles Collision LLC, $125,000 on 01/29/2024

1000 Providence Pl Unit 358: Michael Milas of Providence to Akshat and Prateek Jain, $342,500 on 01/30/2024

18 Delmar St: Home Sweet Home Sweet LLC of Providence to Damon H. and Cynthia A. Stanton, $410,000 on 01/26/2024

Rehoboth

6 Mikayla Ann Dr: Paul T. Harris and Susan G. Desmarais of Rehoboth to Curley and Jeanel Champion, $1,150,000 on 01/25/2024

151 Wheeler St: Robert B. Anderson of Rehoboth to 151 Wheeler St LLC, $600,000 on 01/26/2024

Richmond

360 Hillsdale Rd: Alison M. Ward of Richmond to Lorine Foley, $405,000 on 01/25/2024

Scituate

10 Dexter Rd: Lori A. Ethier of Scituate to Grant Phillip Colley RET and Philip Colley, $355,000 on 01/26/2024

62 Hope Ave: St Amand Lt and Alan R. St Amand of Scituate to Vet Hope 1 LLC, $393,000 on 01/26/2024

Seekonk

3 Brookside Ct: Crystal and Michael Duarte of Seekonk to Allison E. Oliver and Brian L. Goetz, $605,000 on 01/23/2024

303 Chestnut St: Heritage Rlty Ent LLC of Seekonk to Donald R. Delaere, $200,000 on 01/26/2024

Smithfield

2 Candy Ct: Frances Brown of Smithfield to Michael A. Constantino, $355,000 on 01/25/2024

405 Douglas Pike: John M. and Rita C. Robinson of Smithfield to Body Grateful Day Spa LLC, $360,000 on 01/25/2024

Somerset

566 Kathleen Ave: Marc D. and Renee N. Cardinal of Somerset to Lavern and Ethlyn Moore, $623,000 on 01/26/2024

South Kingstown

96 Teal Dr: Darcy Ft and Eileen T. Hamilton of South Kingstown to Thomas Darcy and Joan Digiovanni, $565,715 on 01/23/2024

193 Pine Hill Rd: Sally E. Monahon of South Kingstown to Asteway J. Adams and Brianna M. Saccucci, $689,000 on 01/26/2024

1998 Kingstown Rd: Sead and Jashina Halilovic of South Kingstown to Michael Garofano, $380,000 on 01/22/2024

Red Oak Way: Fantel RET and Clifford J. Fantel of South Kingstown to Nkc Investments LLC and Cersosimo Const LLC, $256,000 on 01/22/2024

50 Diane Dr: Claire M Jacob Relt and Patricia M. Mcgrath of South Kingstown to Biago Prodigio, $465,000 on 01/22/2024

77 Main St: Vincent R Turco RET and Vincent J. Turco of South Kingstown to Menachem M. and Yashe L. Reinitz, $645,000 on 01/23/2024

28 Stony Fort Rd: Kimberly S. Tedeschi of South Kingstown to John Michalczyk, $405,000 on 01/26/2024

774 Moonstone Beach Rd: Abreu James M Est and Robert L. Gass of South Kingstown to David and Christine Miller, $692,500 on 01/24/2024

Swansea

Maple St: Mark A. and Holly Camara of Swansea to Brandon Witter and Krisandra Cusanelli, $200,000 on 01/22/2024

72 Randall Shea Dr: Randolph E. Blake of Swansea to Randall Shea Dr Nt and Shaum M. Cabral, $265,000 on 01/22/2024

52 Worthen St: John J. and Nancy E. Cormier of Swansea to Carolyn C. Sauck, $460,000 on 01/24/2024

Tiverton

236 Hooper St: Idalina Heroux of Tiverton to E Ring Property Mgmt Corp, $225,000 on 01/29/2024

2 Mathew Rd: Felipe D. Ramos of Tiverton to James B. Telford, $455,000 on 01/26/2024

Warwick

200 Post Rd Unit 112: E A. Familglietti-Guarino of Warwick to Timothy J. Corley, $281,000 on 01/22/2024

72 W Shore Rd Unit 4: Demetrios Kazantzis of Warwick to Anthony C. and Lori J. Bucci, $119,000 on 01/23/2024

11 Tahena Dr: Alyssa P. and John J. Quinn of Warwick to Caryssa R. Marzilli, $517,500 on 01/23/2024

3940 Post Rd Unit 14: Kettelle Samuel B Est and Robin Carroll of Warwick to Nico R. and Jason R. Mainelli, $207,444 on 01/24/2024

80 Dahlia St: Steven D. Macomber of Warwick to Jane C. Ferrara, $333,400 on 01/22/2024

394 Sargent St: Jeanne L. Duarte of Warwick to Desired Dev LLC, $260,000 on 01/26/2024

774 Williamsburg Cir Unit 774: Meagan C. Traficante of Warwick to Loretta A Bixby RET and Robert P. Bixby, $230,000 on 01/23/2024

342-R Warwick Neck Ave: Kimberly A. Turner and James F. Hartley of Warwick to Keegan Turner, $307,300 on 01/26/2024

15 Tiernan Ave: Matthew Warhurst of Warwick to Sukanta K. Paindi and Kiran Patro, $540,000 on 01/24/2024

82 Benedict Rd: James J. Mcassey of Warwick to D&l Prop Mgmt LLC, $275,000 on 01/26/2024

Gorham Ave: Robert Roche and Shannon Caldwell of Warwick to Cameron A. Wirtz and Lacey M. Hance, $366,000 on 01/26/2024

583 Pocasset Ct Unit 583: Judith A Healey Lt and Judith A. Healey of Warwick to Patricia K. Cooper, $308,500 on 01/23/2024

West Warwick

36 Cowesett Ave: Steven and Jacqueline Lawton of West Warwick to Pamela E. Tappa, $169,000 on 01/29/2024

46 Harley St: Katelyn Gargano of West Warwick to Carol Buxton, $325,000 on 01/30/2024

27 Lancelotta St: Rhode Is Custom Bldrs LLC of West Warwick to Nicholas J. Beninati, $424,000 on 01/24/2024

Market St: P R Senerchia Bldg Assn of West Warwick to Atwood Property Group LLC, $170,000 on 01/26/2024

802 Main St: Krzysztof M. Mitura of West Warwick to Paula L. and Brian K. Gallant, $445,000 on 01/30/2024

16 Potter Ave: Urwin John H Est and John H. Urwin of West Warwick to Anthony Moio and Elizabeth Pereira, $420,000 on 01/26/2024

1588 Main St Unit 9: Zachary A. Powers of West Warwick to Brooke Pereira, $183,000 on 01/26/2024

Westerly

12 Pickering Dr: Pasquale and Roxanne Illiano of Westerly to Todd W. and Rachel M. Akerley, $979,000 on 01/24/2024

10 Blue Heron Dr Unit 10: Douglas Enterprise Ltd of Westerly to Hans and Tracy Fieldler, $649,000 on 01/26/2024

12 Blue Heron Dr Unit 12: Douglas Enterprise Ltd of Westerly to Gigi Porcelli RET and Gigi C. Porcelli, $649,900 on 01/26/2024

84 Pleasant St: Jacinta M. Nardone of Westerly to Ocean House Hotel Partyne, $355,000 on 01/29/2024

22 Spring St: Josh and Catherine Birrell of Westerly to Ocean House Hotel Partyne, $561,000 on 01/29/2024

Westport

1058 State Rd: John A. Sherman of Westport to Three Sons Rt and Francis R. Correiro, $30,000 on 01/25/2024

Woonsocket

60 Allen St: D&z Electric Inc of Woonsocket to Bella Homes LLC, $90,000 on 01/26/2024

319 Privilege St Unit 2: Martinelli Michael L Est and Rita Lambert of Woonsocket to Natalia Britto, $200,000 on 01/26/2024

63 Blakeley St Unit 203: Mikhal Pages and Lori Tarpinian of Woonsocket to R Ward Edward Lt and Christopher S. Dalti, $250,000 on 01/26/2024

103 Summer St: Dennis E. Moirarty and Trace J. Prairie of Woonsocket to Doire Properties LLC, $160,000 on 01/26/2024

73 Dawn Blvd: Fernandes LLC of Woonsocket to Ramiro N. Marin, $344,900 on 01/26/2024

839 Diamond Hill Rd: Kenneth A. and Irene A. Finlay of Woonsocket to Manuel J. Saeteros, $500,000 on 01/29/2024

19 Breault Ave: Jmls LLC of Woonsocket to Jose M. Pires, $510,000 on 01/26/2024

99 Allen St Unit 201: Ian Lambert of Woonsocket to Kristin Cioffi, $277,000 on 01/26/2024

