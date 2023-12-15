What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Dec. 16 real estate transactions

Attleboro

570 N Main St: Eli M. and Roma L. Pritza of Attleboro to Mitchell Kelley and Meghan Rudder, $617,000 on 11/30/2023

183 Brown St: Saxon Asset Securities T and Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr of Attleboro to Leocadia D. Varella, $320,000 on 12/01/2023

45 Vincent Dr: Dennis M. and Rosemarie Antonino of Attleboro to Ali Ghoneim, $690,000 on 11/28/2023

264 West St: Jason J. and Nicole R. Bobola of Attleboro to Daniella H. and Yollande Val, $425,000 on 11/29/2023

8 Morse Ave: Matthew and Meaghan Bowen of Attleboro to Eoin Grimes and Katie Figura, $469,900 on 11/29/2023

11 Norbert Way: Andrew and Kayla Thompson of Attleboro to Nicole and Paul Atallah, $660,000 on 11/29/2023

39-A Newport Ave: Rik and Satarupta Banerjee of Attleboro to Linden Jean and Frantzy Lejeune, $702,100 on 11/29/2023

9 Preservation Way: Richard J. and Tanesha T. Gibbons of Attleboro to Roma L. and Eli M. Pritza, $795,000 on 11/30/2023

20 Como Dr: C Scott LLC of Attleboro to Michael and Natalie Wilhelm, $515,000 on 11/30/2023

137 Mendon Rd: Isabel S. and Aaron Tavares of Attleboro to Atef and Basem Salib, $630,000 on 11/30/2023

1 Buttonwood Ter: Xavier A. Greason and Jessica L. Hansen of Attleboro to Gloria M. James, $380,000 on 11/30/2023

195 County St: Jeffrey Lanchester of Attleboro to 195-197 County St LLC, $800,000 on 11/29/2023

95 Mulberry St: 95 Mulberry St Rt and Deborah A. Almo of Attleboro to Mark J. Spronkmans and Lidise Torres, $340,000 on 11/30/2023

Bristol

105 Kickemuit Ave: Caromile Construction LLC of Bristol to Stephen R. Payne and Mary L. Morris, $792,500 on 12/04/2023

224 Wood St: Sophie A. Sousa of Bristol to Mario G. and Alicia Martins, $400,000 on 12/05/2023

3 Brian Dr: Sharon Francis of Bristol to Broomhead Pro Inc, $245,000 on 12/01/2023

25 Tobin Ln: Christine S. Browne of Bristol to J F Jones RET and Jennifer F. Jones, $640,000 on 11/30/2023

833 Hope St: Robinson Elizabeth C Est and Henry A. Robinson of Bristol to Michael J. Kelly, $486,000 on 12/04/2023

670 Metacom Ave: East Bay Hldg & Rlty LLC of Bristol to David J. Ramos, $250,000 on 12/01/2023

673 Metacom Ave Unit 51: Marie Zielenski T and Marie Zielenski of Bristol to Andrew J. Gonsalves, $260,000 on 11/30/2023

Burrillville

221 Spring Lake Rd: Michael W. Milazzo and Crystal J. Robidoux of Burrillville to Matthew R. Heon, $350,000 on 12/04/2023

430 Snake Hill Rd: Americo V Romano Jr Irt and Thomas V. Romano of Burrillville to Michelle M. Tames, $428,000 on 12/05/2023

Charlestown

4060 Old Post Rd: Macinnes Joyce M Est and Charlotte Diana of Charlestown to Stephen Shay, $430,000 on 12/05/2023

264-B Narrow Ln: John P. and Tracy A. Sawyer of Charlestown to Daniel H. Rathbone, $460,000 on 11/30/2023

20-A W End Rd: Vigra Gail Est and Michele C. Urban of Charlestown to Mark N. and Julia K. Viviano, $3,495,000 on 11/29/2023

Deer Run: Karen Berkemeyer of Charlestown to Aquidneck Builders LLC, $200,000 on 12/05/2023

Coventry

69 Wright Way: James Arabian of Coventry to Patricia L. Oberg and Nathan Plante, $165,000 on 11/30/2023

8 Idlewild Ct: Faith D. Thomson of Coventry to Donna Calderbank T and Donna Calderbank, $122,500 on 11/28/2023

10 Daisy Ln Unit 10: Marc J. and Engrid Medeiros of Coventry to George J. and Lori A. Lang, $470,000 on 11/28/2023

22 Reservoir Rd: Maria R. Kiff of Coventry to Elevator Properties Inc, $240,000 on 12/01/2023

17 Greene St: Fontaine Jr Lionel O Est of Coventry to George Mandeville, $251,000 on 11/28/2023

107 Maple Valley Rd: Louis E. and Diane Guillemette of Coventry to Maple Vly Partners LLC, $425,000 on 12/01/2023

76 Arnold Rd: Louis A Couture III T and Louis A. Couture of Coventry to Ian R. and Christina C. Anderson, $336,000 on 12/01/2023

195 Lakehurst Dr: Keith F. Moulton of Coventry to Rick M. Quiles, $605,000 on 11/28/2023

1296 Hill Farm Rd: Derobbio Development LLC of Coventry to Erik Medeiros, $359,900 on 11/30/2023

Cranston

36 Tophill Dr: Daniel and Kathleen Mccusker of Cranston to Elizabeth A. Johnson, $400,000 on 11/30/2023

21 Rosewood Ave: Doris Duquette Relt and Richard P. Duquette of Cranston to Amy L. Lagasse and Michael P. Maguire, $470,000 on 11/30/2023

119 Hilltop Dr: Knollwood Const & Remodel of Cranston to Christopher A. Lawton, $430,000 on 12/01/2023

31 Cedar St: Elizabeth H. and Peter Bulger of Cranston to Ramesh Ratnam and Suhasini Cilamkoti, $380,000 on 11/29/2023

53 Mount View Dr: Gerard H. and Virginia M. Buote of Cranston to Linda J. Cicchelli and Betsy A. Barclay, $38,000 on 11/28/2023

1 Equestrian Way: Lawrence D. and Elizabeth L. Moses of Cranston to Patricia P. Cepeda, $262,500 on 12/01/2023

110 Fairfield Rd: Michael and Christina Falcon of Cranston to Joseph A. Delricci and Kaitlyn M. Kibbe, $442,800 on 11/30/2023

15 Case Ave: William M. Ramieri of Cranston to Holly and Christina Hargrave, $362,000 on 11/30/2023

948 Cranston St: Ian Cunningham of Cranston to F S. Ayala Portillo, $560,000 on 11/27/2023

15 Haddon Hill Rd: Ralph H. Fortune of Cranston to Jeffrey S. Vilardo and Marissa P. Bernal, $320,000 on 11/28/2023

27 Midland Dr: Susan L. Culbert of Cranston to Nicholas and Danielle White, $382,000 on 11/30/2023

234 Orchard St: Moss Home Solutions LLC of Cranston to Kelly C. Clifton and Kieran H. Wilder, $430,000 on 11/30/2023

1519 Hope Rd: Twin Lake Dev LLC of Cranston to Emma K. Camara and Benjamin L. Pomfret, $375,000 on 11/28/2023

10 East St Unit 309: Gilbane Pontiac Ave LLC of Cranston to Angeline M. Gardella, $255,000 on 11/30/2023

Cumberland

2970 Mendon Rd Unit 168: Schenck Colleen Est and Joanne E. Schenck of Cumberland to Richard A. Blazejewski, $421,000 on 11/28/2023

2 Carol Dr: Jakkes Inc of Cumberland to Kayla M. Mardo, $485,000 on 11/27/2023

96 Hines Rd: Christine M. Theriault of Cumberland to Luisa F. Avendano, $394,000 on 11/28/2023

50 Waumsett Ave: Bobbie R. Seymore of Cumberland to Brandon T. and Emily L. Caouette, $238,000 on 11/29/2023

84 Orchard Dr: Jakkes Inc of Cumberland to Kayla M. Mardo, $485,000 on 11/27/2023

24 Lippitt Ave: J & D Re Investments LLC of Cumberland to Stephanie Braudis and William Thornsbury, $412,000 on 11/30/2023

500 Mendon Rd Unit 209: Ranes Ft and James W. Ranes of Cumberland to James and Donna Costedio, $556,000 on 11/29/2023

36 Dexter St: Kristin M. Grady of Cumberland to Gavin P. Reilly, $460,000 on 11/30/2023

41 David St: Allen A. Pierel of Cumberland to Geroge Medeiros, $435,000 on 11/27/2023

33 Biltmore Ave: James E. Chiarello of Cumberland to Laura and Brandon Dubois, $535,000 on 12/01/2023

Dighton

233-R Summer St: Raymond J. Charron of Dighton to Mako Enterprises LLC and Elevator Properties Inc, $90,000 on 11/27/2023

1358 Williams St: Kristina Bissanti and William C. Grover of Dighton to Ben and Christina Goldsmith, $474,900 on 12/01/2023

East Greenwich

55 Crickett Cir Unit 55: Jessica M. Hutchison of East Greenwich to Alexandra R Marcus T and Alexandra R. Marcus, $750,000 on 12/01/2023

14 Sawmill Ct: Resource Const Inc of East Greenwich to Daniel P. and Amy C. Killeen, $1,250,000 on 12/01/2023

East Providence

263 Warren Ave: Rose Realty Co of East Providence to Mac-Clen Pierre, $245,000 on 11/30/2023

49 Breeze Ave: John E Deaton RET and John E. Deaton of East Providence to Tracy E. Keller, $470,000 on 11/30/2023

21 Elmwood Dr: Jay H. and Elaine B. Newman of East Providence to Janet and Daniel Landry, $375,000 on 11/30/2023

19 Larchwood Dr: Daniel M. and Janet C. Landry of East Providence to Nathan J. Fortes, $620,000 on 11/30/2023

41 Lena St: Richard J. and Ronald E. Faria of East Providence to Jiesaliz R. Carmenatty, $325,000 on 11/30/2023

245 Becker Ave: Christopher J. Fragomeni of East Providence to Capital-T Prop LLC, $282,000 on 12/01/2023

148 Burgess Ave: Mario W. and Cynthia M. Campbell of East Providence to Fernande Berard, $332,000 on 11/30/2023

51 Bristol Ave: Monika C. Wilson of East Providence to Nichole Neves and Janet Andrews, $279,900 on 12/01/2023

Exeter

233 Bell Schoolhouse Rd: Joseph J. and Beth R. Lyman of Exeter to James E. Chiarello, $875,000 on 12/04/2023

65 Whispering Pine Way Unit 65: Joseph T. and Carolyn J. Touchette of Exeter to Mary Lynch, $579,000 on 12/05/2023

Fall River

749 Cambridge St: Richard and Veneranda Miozza of Fall River to Zachary Vorce, $475,000 on 11/30/2023

31 Warburton St: Thomas J. Oliveira and Kelly Dealmeida of Fall River to Manuel M. Delgado, $428,000 on 11/27/2023

101 Read St: Bednarz Judith A Est and Stephen M. Wallace of Fall River to Chelsey L. Dasilva, $360,000 on 11/30/2023

1931 Robeson St: Carla F. Gilday and Ana C. Gwynne of Fall River to Kelsey Colot and Fabienne C. Perseval, $360,825 on 12/01/2023

134 Fountain St: Edward C. Demelo of Fall River to Nsj Real Estate LLC, $768,500 on 11/29/2023

138-144 Columbia St: David Desa Rt and David Desa of Fall River to Kenneth Cabral, $900,000 on 11/30/2023

141 Boyden St: Citigroup Loan TInc and Us Bank TCom Na Tr of Fall River to 22 Ricky Ln LLC, $333,000 on 11/29/2023

201 Pearce St Unit 3W: Erasmo F. Costa of Fall River to Clara T. Soares, $220,000 on 12/01/2023

138 Merchant St: Louis P. and Linda M. Pereira of Fall River to South Coast Res LLC, $830,000 on 11/30/2023

251 Bank St: 251 Bk St Ltd Liability C of Fall River to Whm Capital LLC, $407,500 on 11/28/2023

189 5th St: 189 Fifth St Property LLC of Fall River to Willie C. and Annette Pittman, $570,000 on 11/28/2023

433 Grinnell St: Matthew Szargowicz of Fall River to Frank Delgado, $330,000 on 11/28/2023

181 Rathgar St: Justin J. Pacheco of Fall River to Angeline L. Ellison, $451,000 on 12/01/2023

77 Weetamoe St: 77-73 Weetamoe LLC of Fall River to Ailende M. Inegbedion, $650,000 on 12/01/2023

156 Archer St: Alex Borges of Fall River to Matthew Mota, $495,000 on 11/30/2023

59 Garfield St: Ri Propety Wire LLC of Fall River to Keurin and Maria Barros, $440,000 on 11/29/2023

41 Rosedale St: Kristen Souza of Fall River to Kaitrin Christ, $389,900 on 11/30/2023

39 Claflin St: Jhonatta L. Ferreira of Fall River to Biswas LLC, $385,000 on 11/30/2023

485 Stetson St: Roger J. and Mary C. Benevides of Fall River to Joao J. and Cathleen S. Silva, $385,000 on 11/30/2023

268 Cory St: Marcio Garcia of Fall River to Mfw Sons Of Mary LLC, $660,000 on 11/30/2023

538 Hanover St: Stanton Irt and Thomas L. Stanton of Fall River to Shane L. Benjamin and Corey J. Pratt, $480,000 on 11/30/2023

26 N Rocliffe St: Agostinho and Maria C. Ponte of Fall River to Emmanuela Pierre and Dumont Bernard, $450,000 on 11/30/2023

78 Fieldstone Ln: Highland Farms Ii Dev LLC of Fall River to Richard and Veneranda M. Miozza, $599,900 on 11/30/2023

Glocester

66 Diamond Hill Rd: Kenneth Fortune and Patricia Breautl of Glocester to Rlm Sales LLC, $10,000 on 12/01/2023

809 Chestnut Hill Rd: Donald A. Pease of Glocester to Robert L. and Dina M. Azevedo, $950,000 on 11/30/2023

Hopkinton

131 Fairview Ave: Nicholas and Ashley Iadevaia of Hopkinton to Diana M. and Kevin M. Pagliarini, $599,000 on 11/30/2023

11 Deer Trl: Daniel L. Lilly of Hopkinton to Kyle J. Doyle, $325,000 on 11/30/2023

Long Bridge Rd: Heli M. Kokk of Hopkinton to David S. and Mona E. Ellum, $68,000 on 11/28/2023

261 Collins Rd: Ri Custom Builders LLC of Hopkinton to Sean A. Mccarron, $524,900 on 11/30/2023

Jamestown

9 Meadow Ln: David J. and Alison M. Ward of Jamestown to Little Lynx LLC, $1,745,000 on 11/30/2023

41 Top O Mark Dr: Catherine F. Loughlin of Jamestown to Greg and Louise Vanasse, $730,000 on 11/30/2023

Johnston

2 Riverside Ave: Peggy M. Powers of Johnston to Keri A. Begin, $340,000 on 11/30/2023

5 Alexandria Way: Kyle Silvia and Tyler Nicholson of Johnston to Jordan and Lisette Cabral, $759,000 on 12/01/2023

Greenville Ave: Gardner Gloria M Est and Paula Iannarelli of Johnston to Samantha E. and Laura S. Robinson, $240,000 on 11/30/2023

Mckinley St: Karen L. Esposito of Johnston to Robert E. Moll, $135,000 on 12/01/2023

55 Walnut St: Pauline A. Rosati and Albino F. Conte of Johnston to John Baffoni, $250,000 on 12/01/2023

47 N Olney St: Kaila Palumbo and Kevin P. Dwyer of Johnston to Kaitlyn L. Snyder, $365,000 on 11/29/2023

1264 Central Ave: Creative Spaces LLC of Johnston to Michael A. Boccanfuso, $1,130,683 on 11/30/2023

5 Sydney Rose Ct: Expo Development LLC of Johnston to Donna M. and Stephen A. Fossa, $429,000 on 12/01/2023

15 Oakland Ave: Ernest H. Ford of Johnston to Jesus Ayala, $240,000 on 12/05/2023

29 Peck Hill Rd: Raymond Cicchelli and Maureen Kamphaus of Johnston to Shawn Powers, $381,000 on 11/29/2023

51 Rosemont Ave: Chadd Rampini of Johnston to John M. and Sheila Johnston, $745,000 on 11/30/2023

12 Edna St: Angelina G. Arusso of Johnston to Sabrina Mollicone and Phillip L. Lemoi, $268,000 on 11/29/2023

99 Springfield Ave: Shawn T. Perreault of Johnston to Amanda H. and Benjamin Roberts, $334,900 on 12/04/2023

75 Pine Hill Ave: Northup 3rd William C Est and Heather Northup of Johnston to Jake J. and Joseph M. Martin, $339,000 on 11/29/2023

15 W Scenic View Dr: Reverence Investments LLC of Johnston to Jenna M. Iannuccill, $420,000 on 12/01/2023

Lincoln

1 Tucker Ln: Glenn O. and Susan Froment of Lincoln to William and Jaclyn Ramieri, $510,000 on 11/30/2023

18 Linda St: Augusto Ft and Rui F. Augusto of Lincoln to Ricardo and Melissa A. Santos, $607,500 on 12/04/2023

34 Kennedy Blvd: Donald H Dolphin T and Diane M. Dolphin of Lincoln to Christopher J. Wallace, $570,000 on 12/04/2023

37 Union St: Derek A. and Shannon F. Frazao of Lincoln to Piedade M. and Jose Dasilva, $450,000 on 12/05/2023

830 Smithfield Ave: Luis M. and Gloria L. Silva of Lincoln to Anibal R. Muttcach, $425,000 on 11/29/2023

12 Wingate Rd: Raciti Farnworth Ft and Michael A. Raciti of Lincoln to Daniel P. Obrien, $747,500 on 12/01/2023

419 Albion Rd Unit 6: Dalphyne E Rendine Lt and Dalphyne E. Rendine of Lincoln to Ana L. Villegas and Adolfo M. Manjarres, $599,900 on 11/30/2023

Little Compton

28 John Dyer Rd: Gardella Donna L Est and Hanorah Tyer-Witek of Little Compton to Robert M. Magown and Peter Prasinos, $310,000 on 11/30/2023

Middletown

93 3rd Beach Rd: Reynolds Jeraldine E Est and Geraldine E. Pimentel of Middletown to 93 Third Beach Rd LLC, $840,000 on 11/29/2023

1302 Fairway Dr Unit 1302: Richard B. and Jean Lane of Middletown to Catherine F. Loughlin and Stephanie Sullivan, $460,000 on 12/01/2023

370 3rd Beach Rd: Bradley A. and Victoria M. Margus of Middletown to 93 Third Beach Rd LLC, $600,000 on 11/29/2023

120 Miantonomi Ave: Avalon Venture LLC of Middletown to 120 Miantonomi LLC, $2,250,000 on 12/01/2023

795 W Main Rd: J F Gomes Realty LLC of Middletown to Hotch Gomes LLC, $375,000 on 12/01/2023

750 Jepson Ln: Michael J. and Samantha M. Silveira of Middletown to Francis J. Dwyer, $1,125,000 on 12/04/2023

Narragansett

46 Inkberry Trl: Anthony J. Fiori of Narragansett to Robert P. Perun and Christina Bugnits-Perun, $530,000 on 11/28/2023

4 Flintstone Rd: Gregory and Judith Fleury of Narragansett to Carlos Rego T and Carlos Rego, $1,250,000 on 11/30/2023

24 Palm Beach Ave: John C. Buckley of Narragansett to Eric J. and Meghan J. Frost, $515,000 on 11/30/2023

172 Boon St: David M. and Patricia J. Sheppard of Narragansett to Aileen Burke and Thomas Homa, $1,200,000 on 11/30/2023

175 Bonnet Shores Rd Unit 242: Robert and Karen Anderson of Narragansett to David J. Petrone, $320,000 on 12/01/2023

24 Linden Rd: Moriarty Joint RET and Matthew R. Moriarty of Narragansett to Matteo L. and Tammie L. Gentile, $760,000 on 12/01/2023

908 Boston Neck Rd Unit 4: Gerlald P. and Gerald P. Prior of Narragansett to Moria Varone, $225,000 on 12/01/2023

Newport

19 Sheffield Ave: Thomas J. Murphy of Newport to Prestige Worldwide Invest, $525,000 on 11/30/2023

55 Harrison Ave: Cathryn A. Gibbs of Newport to Jeremy Friedman, $1,360,000 on 11/30/2023

4 Findlay Pl: Georgia Markell of Newport to Lee G. Holland, $690,000 on 11/28/2023

12 Sherman St: Matthew C. and Amanda J. Ward of Newport to Eryl Murphy and Evan Viola, $1,250,000 on 11/28/2023

59 Bellevue Ave: 59 Bellevue Ave LLC of Newport to Jay Grutman LLC, $137,500 on 11/27/2023

10 Cross St: Gentile Prop LLC of Newport to John P. Knight and Lisa S. Cummings-Knight, $1,150,000 on 11/30/2023

26 Vernon Ave: Marco A. Gardi and Madison R. Maloney of Newport to Simon A. and Hadley E. Wilson, $545,000 on 12/01/2023

4 Brenton Rd: Mary Ann Harrington RET and Mary A. Harrington of Newport to Joseph Dimatteo and Scott Edwards, $1,900,000 on 11/30/2023

1 Elm St: Elm Street 2023 T and Joanne Hovey of Newport to Michael P. and Deborah L. Cooney, $2,600,000 on 11/27/2023

North Attleboro

31 River St: John Mele of North Attleboro to Brian W. Hall, $415,000 on 11/29/2023

12 Keenan Rd Unit 12: Brenda Reed of North Attleboro to Courtney Daggett and Brett Inglese, $270,000 on 12/01/2023

5 Al Pace Dr Unit A: Maryellen Hurley and Timothy R. Martin of North Attleboro to Tony and Jamie Luong, $293,000 on 11/28/2023

9 Al Pace Dr Unit B: Lisa B. Carvalho of North Attleboro to Kjm Rt and Kerry Moreau, $260,000 on 12/01/2023

North Kingstown

31 Sea Grass Way: T P & Jill D Nalewaik Lt and Timothy P. Nalewaik of North Kingstown to Joseph B. and Micaela Stanley, $899,000 on 11/30/2023

9-B Krzak Rd: Gregor Snead of North Kingstown to Steven M. Bouressa, $90,500 on 12/04/2023

715 10 Rod Rd Unit I: Robert and Valerie Martone of North Kingstown to Charles Moushigian, $395,000 on 11/30/2023

N/A: Bockoven Pamela T Est and Samuel C. Dumas of North Kingstown to Jennifer Y. Hamilton, $1,462,500 on 11/30/2023

32 Lawnwood Rd: Nicole Campbell of North Kingstown to Nathan Hayek, $467,500 on 12/01/2023

540 Annaquatucket Rd: Elizabeth M. Schultz of North Kingstown to Nicole D. Campbell and Megan K. Morris, $695,000 on 12/01/2023

88 Seabreeze Dr: Wilhelm H. and Ingrid Mauss of North Kingstown to Nathan and Katherine Baldridge, $710,000 on 11/29/2023

40 Saw Mill Dr Unit 104: Taliaferro Diale D Est and Diale D. Taliaferro of North Kingstown to Leslie Thrash, $374,999 on 11/30/2023

409 Wickford Point Rd: Mary C Girasole T and Mary C. Girasole of North Kingstown to Roshan and Stacey Shah, $1,050,000 on 12/05/2023

56 Greenmeadow Cir: Russell A. and Diane G. Bertrand of North Kingstown to Lisa A. and Heriberto Ortiz, $465,500 on 11/30/2023

North Providence

17 Sherwood Ave: Ashley Arnold and Patrick Cullen of North Providence to Nicholas Moul, $350,000 on 11/30/2023

53 Columbus Ave Unit 207: Anthony M. Sylvia of North Providence to Lisete Carter, $286,000 on 12/01/2023

53 Urban Ave Unit 2B: Nathaniel Ramos of North Providence to Dominic Sogliuzzo, $150,000 on 12/01/2023

23-A Whipple Ct: Mary A. Tabis of North Providence to Leonardo Tornez-Garcia, $360,000 on 11/30/2023

9 Carmine Dr: Otis W. and Mina T. Wolloh of North Providence to Choctaw American Insurance, $449,000 on 11/30/2023

30 Superior View Blvd: Dominic F. and Gina S. Cresto of North Providence to Vincent Torro and Ana Javor-Torro, $540,000 on 12/01/2023

626 Smithfield Rd Unit 1006: Henry E. and Jeanette M. Neveux of North Providence to Aida Crosson, $355,000 on 11/27/2023

27 Gillen Ave Unit 205A: Crh 921 LLC of North Providence to Scott M. Bryant, $130,000 on 11/27/2023

13 Lawnacre Dr: Raul A. Jimenez of North Providence to Frederic and Francine Dalce, $440,000 on 12/01/2023

1763 Bicentennial Way Unit 10S: Christine L Faucher T and Stephanie Calenda of North Providence to Janice Duclos and Mark Peckham, $399,500 on 11/30/2023

444 Woodward Rd Unit 25: Ashley Parker and Geoffrey Lemieux of North Providence to Jinhui Investment LLC, $85,000 on 11/30/2023

Olney St: Nicholas A. and Paulette M. Rampone of North Providence to William L. Campos, $140,000 on 11/29/2023

North Smithfield

233 Victory Hwy: Jacqueline J Cardinal Rel and Jacqueline J. Cardinal of North Smithfield to Ryan A. and Michelle L. Dube, $385,000 on 11/29/2023

1017 Victory Hwy: Daniel C. Gardner of North Smithfield to Michael J. and Charoma R. Ritter, $428,000 on 11/28/2023

699 Greenville Rd: Robin R. Taylor and Alison J. Werner of North Smithfield to Adrien W. and Stephanie R. Mercier, $320,000 on 11/30/2023

35 N Main St: Christopher T. and Katie L. Gelineau of North Smithfield to Stacey Prata, $375,000 on 12/01/2023

Pawtucket

728 Beverage Hill Ave Unit 6: Robert Parmentier of Pawtucket to Leslie Howland, $160,000 on 12/01/2023

11 King St: Domingos P. Baptista of Pawtucket to Elizabeth Stlaurent and David Dagarca, $275,000 on 11/30/2023

249 East Ave: Kcc & Sdc Fountain LLC of Pawtucket to Jesus H. Ocasio and Julie I. Calzada, $560,000 on 11/29/2023

92 Centre St: Ann M. Lavallee of Pawtucket to Victoria L. Ashby, $475,000 on 11/29/2023

92 Benjamin St: Donna Andriano of Pawtucket to Luarie Woodward and Hugo Garcia, $335,000 on 12/04/2023

85 Blaisdell Ave Unit 85: Andrew Rohrman of Pawtucket to Peter M. Ocain, $327,000 on 12/01/2023

32 Plain St: Ben Goldsmith of Pawtucket to Isidro M. Ponce and Luiz A. Martinez, $360,000 on 11/30/2023

134 Chaplin St: Colin Aina of Pawtucket to Jenny Ravreby, $370,000 on 12/05/2023

21 Bloomfield St: David M. and Nancy Gwizdowski of Pawtucket to James T. Mullaiy and Alexander J. Gesmer, $434,000 on 11/29/2023

145 Clews St: Clayton W. Carter of Pawtucket to Dominick and Ashley Benevides, $300,000 on 12/05/2023

17 Stephanie Dr: Antonio Bettencourt of Pawtucket to Petro Tanasiv and Larysa Petlovana, $38,000 on 12/04/2023

Flint St: Sean F. and Kimberly Arrighie of Pawtucket to Daniel Alonzo, $265,000 on 11/30/2023

494 Armistice Blvd: Putnam Jr Douglas K Est and Amy M. Putnam of Pawtucket to Faical Rayani, $430,000 on 12/04/2023

256 Hillside Ave: Michael R. Marcoux of Pawtucket to Eric A. Schmidhauser, $680,000 on 11/30/2023

151 Kenyon Ave: Alex Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Jason Chen and Zhi F. Wu, $649,500 on 12/05/2023

150 Chandler Ave: Johnathan M. and Kaitlin Clabbers of Pawtucket to Davel Juba and Gloria Ramirez, $615,000 on 11/30/2023

447 Mineral Spring Ave: Bluefin Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Domingos P. Baptista, $550,000 on 11/30/2023

15 Don Ct: Pine St Realty De Vii LLC of Pawtucket to Rafael A. and Dimarys Diaz, $315,000 on 11/29/2023

22 Beecher St: John and Kerri Wilcox of Pawtucket to Excel Prop Soln Ri LLC, $250,000 on 12/04/2023

208 Cleveland St: Caerus Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Peter J. Ogonek and Kellie King, $490,000 on 12/01/2023

109 Chandler Ave: Piedade and Jose Dasilva of Pawtucket to Deleine Gabriel, $357,000 on 12/05/2023

27 Hand St: Donald C. Milani of Pawtucket to Amanda S. Gaeta and Nicolas Maguire, $350,000 on 11/30/2023

Providence

75 Dora St: Edger O. and Lourdes F. Lopez of Providence to Martin M. Trace, $325,000 on 11/29/2023

241 Pocasset Ave: Eleven91 Homes LLC of Providence to Maxton Investments LLC, $157,500 on 11/30/2023

327 Broadway: 5&6 Trenton LLC of Providence to Tristan and Guy Maiorano, $1,005,000 on 11/29/2023

40 What Cheer Ave: Kimberly Henderson of Providence to Evaristo Pineda, $350,000 on 12/01/2023

17 Oriole Ave: Radiante Debeaulieu and Yan Ju of Providence to Ashley Macielak, $670,000 on 12/05/2023

77 Sunset Ave: Webert Brenton of Providence to Bryan J. Rose and Janai Perry, $428,000 on 11/29/2023

78 Concord St: Ryky Pro LLC of Providence to Donald Pizarro, $310,000 on 11/30/2023

56 Alaska St: David A. Desanto of Providence to Julandry J. Almonte, $400,000 on 12/05/2023

59 Wallace St: Luisa Acevedo of Providence to Ariel Hernandez, $284,000 on 11/29/2023

24 Lowell Ave: Elsis N. Martinez of Providence to Carlos A. Sco-Pu, $425,000 on 11/30/2023

54 Cambridge St: Cassandra Colon and Christopher Miller of Providence to Daphney Clairsainvil and Raysia Dupera, $400,000 on 12/05/2023

60 Stadden St: Daniel M. Keough of Providence to Heaven L. Jimenez, $273,500 on 11/29/2023

99 Raphael Ave: Angel M. Morales and Antonia I. Solivan of Providence to Anthony and Juana Fransisco, $365,000 on 12/04/2023

539 Lloyd Ave Unit 3: Janet E. Kalunian of Providence to Diba Bijari, $325,000 on 11/30/2023

270 Indiana Ave: Luis Beltran of Providence to Alizaida Martinez, $375,000 on 12/01/2023

123 Chester Ave: Moss Home Solutions LLC of Providence to Dailey Demolition LLC, $192,601 on 12/01/2023

41 Homer St: Alizaida Martinez and Luciano Dejesus of Providence to Ramon D. Henriquez and Yuly C. Pichardo, $360,000 on 11/30/2023

133 Elmdale Ave: Joan T. Cirillo of Providence to Ri Property Group LLC, $300,000 on 12/04/2023

86 Pantiac Ave: Joseph A. Lacroix of Providence to Yerardin J. Amparo, $385,000 on 11/29/2023

132 Everett Ave: Synergy Development LLC of Providence to Lihua Yang, $1,148,000 on 11/30/2023

218-220 Howell St Unit 1: Dool Enterprises LLC of Providence to Maureen Eldridge, $395,000 on 12/05/2023

65 Weybosset St Unit 211: Susan C. Campbell of Providence to Padilla State LLC, $215,000 on 12/04/2023

170 Blackstone Blvd: Michael Eides of Providence to Judith Edersheim, $3,695,000 on 12/01/2023

81 Elmgrove Ave Unit 3: Selby C. and John Z. Hayes of Providence to Clark Chen and Sonya Wang, $550,000 on 12/05/2023

Indian St: State Of Ri Dept Of Trns of Providence to Brown University, $764,147 on 11/30/2023

60 Eleveta St: Craig W Buffinton RET and Craig W. Buffinton of Providence to Andrew A. Roy, $335,000 on 12/01/2023

681-C Charles St: Daniel and Sabrina Scudder of Providence to Ahmed A. Mohammed, $618,000 on 11/29/2023

220 Orms St: Zoila X. and Rafael Luna of Providence to Amanda and Abel Lacerda, $440,000 on 12/01/2023

18 Quarry St: Tyrone and Bebe R. Smith of Providence to Jose L Diaz Realty LLC, $65,000 on 12/04/2023

N/A: Narragansett Bay Commission and Angel Solomon of Providence to Airway Leasing LLC, $10,740 on 11/29/2023

45 Clym St: Jeffrey Adams of Providence to Tw Ira LLC, $570,000 on 11/30/2023

415 Angell St Unit 4: Ryan and Montana Depasquale of Providence to Hui Zhou, $615,000 on 12/05/2023

235 Roosevelt St: Norma I. Luciano of Providence to Domingo Bonila, $240,000 on 11/30/2023

262 Union Ave: Jonathan Hernandez of Providence to Magana Pro Inc, $425,000 on 11/29/2023

657 Public St: Bluefin Providence Three of Providence to Rhodey Holdings LLC, $695,000 on 12/01/2023

222 Pavilion Ave: Zoilo Garcia of Providence to Rex Asset Management LLC, $242,000 on 12/01/2023

48 Sycamore St: Grv Investments LLC of Providence to Carmen M. Betances, $330,000 on 11/30/2023

25 Stillwater Ave: Stillwater Ave T and Carol Botelho of Providence to Rosangel R. Desuarez and Jose B. Vargas, $335,000 on 12/01/2023

42 Lawn St: Wisdom Pro LLC of Providence to Michael A. Alphonso, $403,000 on 12/04/2023

40 7th St Unit 1: Janice R Martin T and Janice R. Martin of Providence to Julie M. Wilson and Samuel Miner, $355,000 on 11/30/2023

41 Seabury St: Javier R. Perez of Providence to Elidet M. Paz, $260,000 on 12/04/2023

89 Rochambeau Ave: Woodview Pro LLC of Providence to Joshua Hightower, $730,000 on 12/05/2023

470 Academy Ave: Lpg LLC of Providence to Carolyn Medina, $750,000 on 12/01/2023

40 Aldine St: Michael T. and Linda A. Bullock of Providence to Rashida C. Lewis, $365,000 on 12/01/2023

1 Gwinnett Ct: Frank Lombardo of Providence to Gold Star Barber Shop LLC, $100,000 on 12/04/2023

139 Knight St: 20 Jones LLC of Providence to 133 Courtland St LLC, $715,000 on 11/30/2023

850 Admiral St: Aznet Associate LLC of Providence to Lunas Hm Improvement LLC, $650,000 on 12/04/2023

39 Hillview Ave: Diarimo Ft and Paula Diraimo of Providence to Joseph E. Duhamel, $295,000 on 11/29/2023

182 Silver Spring St: Jose J. Bautista of Providence to Priscilla J. Camarena and Fernando H. Mejia, $516,000 on 11/29/2023

139 Elmdale Ave: Joan T. Cirillo of Providence to Ri Property Group LLC, $300,000 on 12/04/2023

143 Chapin Ave: Jose R. Rosa of Providence to Jose R. Comi, $687,000 on 12/01/2023

48 Moorefield St: Dariel Martinez of Providence to Juan R. Ramirez, $452,000 on 11/30/2023

510 Chalkstone Ave: Silvia and Dante Nagales of Providence to Marinelba C. Santos, $392,700 on 12/04/2023

Rehoboth

176-R Wheeler St: Nelson F. and Maria D. Rocha of Rehoboth to Lauren E. and Maryellen Founds, $600,000 on 12/01/2023

198 Brook St: Eric Mcadam and Cortni Muir of Rehoboth to Emilienne Desfourneaux, $480,000 on 11/29/2023

5 Lorson Ln: Lorelei R. Spooner of Rehoboth to Devon M. and Russell J. Costa, $525,000 on 11/27/2023

Brenden Way Lot 26: Heritage Rlty Ent LLC of Rehoboth to Michael A. Arruda, $225,000 on 12/01/2023

19 Clubhouse Way: Desirable Homes LLC of Rehoboth to Michael and Christina Falcon, $960,000 on 11/27/2023

Richmond

271 James Trl: Janet N. Alexander of Richmond to Mary J. Wyman, $270,000 on 11/20/2023

122 Kingstown Rd: Scott E. Gardiner of Richmond to Aaron Markey and Sydney Hallmark, $409,900 on 12/01/2023

4 Jupiter Ln Unit C: Kristy Dickeson of Richmond to Brian R. Demarco, $350,000 on 11/30/2023

196 Shannock Village Rd: Sanford Neuschatz of Richmond to Shannock Village Prop LLC, $440,000 on 11/22/2023

198 Shannock Village Rd: Sanford Neuschatz of Richmond to Shannock Village Prop LLC, $440,000 on 11/22/2023

Scituate

177 Central Pike: Jennifer Shattuck and Paul Laplante of Scituate to Derek J. Gaab and Amanda Bogardus, $455,000 on 11/29/2023

620 Central Pike: Timothy A. and Christina Bergeron of Scituate to Kayla Bourbonniere and Andres Anleu, $585,000 on 12/01/2023

Danielson Pike: Greatrex Corp of Scituate to D R S LLC, $115,000 on 12/01/2023

Smithfield

86 Mapleville Rd: Anne H Allen RET and Heidi Allen of Smithfield to Joao P. and Milagros G. Pereira, $120,000 on 12/01/2023

77 Harris Rd Unit 77: Orchard Oaks Bldrs Inc of Smithfield to Dalphyne E. Rendine, $649,900 on 12/01/2023

12 E Gate Rd: Anne H Allen RET and Heidi Allen of Smithfield to Mj Investments LLC, $680,000 on 12/01/2023

8 Herbert St: Suzanne A. Ferrante and Scott W. Poliquin of Smithfield to Ksm Realty LLC, $465,000 on 11/28/2023

16 Dillon Ln: Pasquale Delli Carpini RE and Andrew D. Carpini of Smithfield to Stephen S. and Haley Fitzgerald, $240,000 on 11/27/2023

20 Elmgrove Ave: Barbara E. Wood of Smithfield to Gene D. and Ana Lancellotta, $200,000 on 11/30/2023

1 Continental Rd: Louis A. and Tanna R. Marchetti of Smithfield to Noor A. Kouki and Caroline Templer, $375,000 on 11/27/2023

10 Lark Industrial Pkwy: Dollys Landing LLC of Smithfield to 10 Lark Industrial Pkwy L, $915,000 on 11/29/2023

181 Pleasant View Ave: Brotherton Albanesa T and Lynn O. Tucker of Smithfield to Joseph D. and Stephanie J. Marcinko, $330,000 on 11/27/2023

505 Log Rd: Ralph A & Lynn M Farrar J and Ralph A. Farrar of Smithfield to Corey and Kayla A. Springhetti, $390,000 on 11/30/2023

10 Glenna Dr: Joseph T. and Dawn M. Volante of Smithfield to Dina Sabetta, $475,000 on 11/30/2023

24 Connors Farm Dr: Judith G. Mccarthy of Smithfield to Kevin M. Goodrich, $700,000 on 12/01/2023

8 Welcome Rd: Robert Clift and Kathleen C. Bergeron of Smithfield to Richard A. Villeda and Julissa O. Duarte, $365,000 on 11/30/2023

126 Burlingame Rd: Edward J Strycharz Lt and Diane Mckitchen of Smithfield to Kevin and Lealah Hamlet, $440,000 on 11/29/2023

7 Russell Ln: Integrity Investments Inc of Smithfield to Joseph Andujar, $300,000 on 12/01/2023

2 Magnum Ct Unit 29: Jane M Slater RET and Jane M. Gingerella of Smithfield to Debra Leclerc, $306,500 on 11/30/2023

Somerset

258 Mohawk Rd: Paul E Cote Inc of Somerset to Jonathan J. Silva and Taylor J. Verhaegen, $480,000 on 11/29/2023

185 4th St: Llombd T and James G. Dinardo of Somerset to Susan M. Roque, $460,000 on 11/28/2023

25 Lilac Ave: Sharyn Fuller of Somerset to Jonathan and Emily Peek, $360,000 on 11/29/2023

South Kingstown

461 Woodruff Ave: Patrick Jones and Sarah Markey of South Kingstown to Robert R. Ohaver, $515,000 on 11/29/2023

Pond View Dr: 38 Beach Dr LLC of South Kingstown to Anthony J. and Christine Fiore, $125,000 on 11/30/2023

30 Railroad Ave: Teft Owen Leo Est and Owen L. Tefft of South Kingstown to K G Acquisitions Inc, $340,000 on 11/30/2023

38 Beach Dr: 38 Beach Dr LLC of South Kingstown to Anthony J. and Christine Fiore, $1,450,000 on 11/30/2023

78 Dam St: Keith B. Johnson of South Kingstown to Eric Robinson and Rickey Everett, $200,000 on 11/28/2023

4 Spencer Ct: David G. Klinkhammer of South Kingstown to Melissa and Robert Olivier, $580,000 on 11/29/2023

1821 Mooresfield Rd: Alberta Rose RET and James V. Rose of South Kingstown to Liam Walsh and Casey Coleman, $465,000 on 11/30/2023

Swansea

30 Mildred Ave: Joseph J. Strong of Swansea to Erin M. Dudley, $365,000 on 11/28/2023

561 Wilbur Ave: Christine A. Furtado of Swansea to Gregory J. and Nicole W. Tetrault, $120,000 on 12/01/2023

Tiverton

29 Alicia Cir: Kathleen A Malmgren T and Kathleen A. Malmgren of Tiverton to Krzysztof Chorzepa and Amanda Van Der-Heiden, $742,000 on 11/29/2023

6 Vitruvian Ln: Joshua A. Camara and Devon Degrazia of Tiverton to Roso Inv Realy T and Joshua A. Camara, $130,000 on 11/30/2023

Warren

31 Serpentine Rd: Merton E. and Melanie Caton of Warren to Jonathan and Jillian Cornell, $400,000 on 11/30/2023

92 Harris Ave: Robert M. Caron and Barbara A. Heim of Warren to Margaret A. Quick and Michael J. Mello, $350,000 on 11/30/2023

581 Child St: Theresa P Catalano RET and Gina M. Catalano of Warren to East Bay Cmnty Dev Corp, $800,000 on 11/22/2023

Warwick

83 Maywood Ave: Ulbin Wayne D Est and Michael J. Ulbin of Warwick to Alex D. Desantis and Haley N. Fontaine, $480,000 on 11/27/2023

846 Narragansett Pkwy: Richard J Stublarec Lt and Mary A. Quinn of Warwick to Stanley and Katelyn Hermanowski, $425,000 on 11/30/2023

671 Narragansett Pkwy: Ronald J. and Elizabeth A. Fournier of Warwick to Angel A. Arias Gonzalez and Angel A. Brea, $465,000 on 12/01/2023

317 Inez Ave: L G C Home Improvements & of Warwick to Alan Faber, $475,000 on 12/01/2023

652 Oakland Beach Ave: Elizabeth Stackhouse of Warwick to John A. Szczepanski, $365,000 on 11/29/2023

2197 W Shore Rd: Michael E. Dubuque of Warwick to Robert E. Watkins, $246,000 on 12/01/2023

142 Canonchet Ave: Xioalei Chen and Slieman El Jamal of Warwick to Christopher J. Grimo, $578,000 on 12/01/2023

510 Ives Rd: Michael J. and Kim J. Keller of Warwick to Debra A. Belanger, $465,000 on 11/30/2023

38 Landon Rd: Peter D. and Kim E. Greenberg of Warwick to Joan and Martin Morra, $450,000 on 11/28/2023

85 Puritan Dr: Merlyn P. Leonard of Warwick to Zoe A. Schwartz and Carl A. Turnquist, $445,125 on 12/01/2023

447 Elm St: Melissa Mateo of Warwick to Robin E. Mcguigan, $395,000 on 11/30/2023

852 Warwick Ave: Mattiace Frelt and Mario Mattiace of Warwick to David and Edward Bates, $334,900 on 11/30/2023

52 George Arden Ave: Gretchen L. Breen of Warwick to Zachary D. and Victor E. Amaral, $330,000 on 11/28/2023

2855 Post Rd: Dylan T. Olson of Warwick to Seth Steinman, $400,000 on 11/30/2023

502 Long St: Shoreline Prop Inc of Warwick to Lauryn Donnelly, $607,500 on 12/01/2023

3372 W Shore Rd: Dennis A. Malone of Warwick to Phredrick Jean-Baptiste, $328,000 on 11/29/2023

826 Williamsburg Cir Unit 826: Mark P. Curtis of Warwick to Gina Capato, $347,000 on 11/30/2023

123 Harmony Ct: Michael J. Champagne of Warwick to Courtney and Victor Soares, $379,900 on 11/30/2023

30 Meader St: Cavanaugh John P Est and Peter Cavanaugh of Warwick to Darlene K. Cole and Luis A. Rivera, $285,000 on 11/30/2023

Love Ln: Janet L Dorman T and Bradley P. Dorman of Warwick to John Turchetta, $500,000 on 11/30/2023

148 Asylum Rd: Jendzejec Marian Est and Kate W. Warburton of Warwick to Celtic Roman Grp LLC, $264,555 on 11/27/2023

55 Sawyer Ave: Brenda Marquis of Warwick to Carolyn S. Petreccia, $575,000 on 11/30/2023

West Greenwich

70 Carrs Pond Rd: Keith B. Kyle of West Greenwich to Louis G. Joseph and Karen D. Hillman, $575,000 on 11/30/2023

West Warwick

10 Kings Forest Ln: Jeffrey C. Prisco of West Warwick to Thomas D. and Janet Anderson, $407,500 on 12/01/2023

31 Silverwood Ln: Robert C. and Sandra L. Cannon of West Warwick to Jeffrey C. Prisco, $534,000 on 12/01/2023

33 Grandview Dr: Dillia L. Sylvester of West Warwick to William H. Burbo, $308,500 on 12/05/2023

11 Seth Dr: Nicholas E. and Robert Breton of West Warwick to Laurie A. and Albert Armando, $419,900 on 11/29/2023

87 Tanglewood Dr: Motta Christopher S Est and Stephen J. Motta of West Warwick to Valerie L. and Robert Jencks, $380,000 on 12/04/2023

141 Harding St: Thomas J. Valletta and Janice Ribeiro of West Warwick to Heather E. Atchison, $338,500 on 12/04/2023

98 New London Ave: W D. Lapham of West Warwick to Wendell G. Lord, $450,000 on 11/30/2023

10 Mill St: Monaco Investments LLC of West Warwick to Diego S. Vargas, $400,000 on 11/29/2023

32 Trellis Dr Unit 32: Jilly Symons of West Warwick to Gwen G. Maynard and Robert C. Oreagan, $305,000 on 12/01/2023

1545 Main St: Arlindo Dias of West Warwick to Kimberly Moretti, $408,000 on 11/30/2023

57 W Warwick Ave: Ethan J. Carter and Harley L. Quicksall of West Warwick to Kelvia Martins, $425,000 on 12/05/2023

18 Fairmont St: Jayson J. Matias of West Warwick to Sergio I. Cortez and Kayleigh A. Mullen, $307,500 on 12/05/2023

22 Spring St: Esse Saif and Hamed Pishadian of West Warwick to Matthew Susi, $369,000 on 11/29/2023

1350 Division Rd Unit 303: Preston Family LLC of West Warwick to Triskele Realty Group LLC, $640,000 on 11/29/2023

Westerly

11 Spruce St: Jack Brown of Westerly to Ayanna and Tomasz Dmoch, $540,000 on 12/01/2023

26 Shetland Dr: Albert A. and Laurie Armando of Westerly to Yesmin C. Gonzalez, $385,000 on 11/30/2023

25 Randeau Psge: James E. Cahoone of Westerly to Beck M. Strah and Ellie M. Proussaloglou, $870,000 on 12/04/2023

33 Hobart St: Aquidneck Builder LLC of Westerly to Kaneil D. and Shalonda Willocks, $449,900 on 11/29/2023

66 Elm St Unit 4: Frank Delprete of Westerly to Seefried Ft and A F. Seefried, $360,000 on 11/30/2023

Popon Rd: Jerilyn A Smith RET and Scott H. Smith of Westerly to Dogwood Land Pro LLC, $14,000,000 on 11/30/2023

28-92 Airport Rd: Cross Realty LLC of Westerly to Sell It Holdings Co 5 LLC, $595,000 on 11/29/2023

N/A: Clark Street Crossing LLC of Westerly to Peter Bertolozzi, $399,900 on 11/30/2023

6 Setting Sun Dr: Heidi Joseph of Westerly to Setting Fun Partners LLC, $699,000 on 12/05/2023

Westport

171 Gifford Rd: R&d Irt and Ryan J. Landry of Westport to Richard and Laura R. Mundy, $500,000 on 12/01/2023

204 Main Rd: Michel & J A Duval Irt and Michael Duval of Westport to Deanna Lockard, $615,000 on 11/29/2023

27 Christine Dr: David Fournier of Westport to Stacy S. and Brian S. Boutwell, $492,000 on 11/30/2023

5 Courtney Dr: Warren M. Messier of Westport to Bruno and Rosalie Frustaci, $240,000 on 11/30/2023

16 J Dr: William and Madalee N. Kloeber of Westport to Andrea Pagliari and Nora Rose, $585,000 on 11/30/2023

Woonsocket

169 Park Ave: Diane I. Cournoyer of Woonsocket to Michael Lisitza, $515,000 on 12/04/2023

109 Jenckes St: Betty Siu of Woonsocket to 109 Jenckes St LLC, $465,000 on 12/05/2023

232 Rathbun St: Nri Realty LLC of Woonsocket to Nathan Hathway, $600,000 on 11/29/2023

426 Louise St: Jd Properties LLC of Woonsocket to Madeline and Pedro Pereira, $610,000 on 12/04/2023

287 Elm St: Stephen Charette of Woonsocket to Cindy Xon, $550,000 on 11/30/2023

94 Avenue C: Kaleb Griffin of Woonsocket to Nicholas Vagnini, $449,000 on 12/01/2023

114 Meadow Rd: Edmund F. Jakubowski of Woonsocket to Simone and Christie Rath, $472,500 on 12/04/2023

320 Rathbun St: Nri Realty LLC of Woonsocket to Nathan Hathway, $650,000 on 11/29/2023

188 1st Ave: Carol A. Simeone and Donald M. Ciotola of Woonsocket to Michael S. Lapierre, $480,000 on 12/04/2023

144 Oregon Ave: Aaron J. Andrews of Woonsocket to Melvin Salgado and Luisa Picado, $340,000 on 12/01/2023

492 Winter St: Tnt Re Holdings LLC of Woonsocket to Marcson Norde and Valerie Altidor-Norde, $400,000 on 12/01/2023

28 Angell St: Barry E. and Colleen A. Harnois of Woonsocket to Amy Gill, $360,000 on 12/01/2023

100 Bradley St: Leo Deroy of Woonsocket to Steven G. Barr and Pamela G. Fontaine, $350,000 on 11/30/2023

37 Ross St: Marleni Polanco of Woonsocket to Michael Lisitza, $565,000 on 12/04/2023

241 Chestnut St: Andrew and Stefani Pasyanos of Woonsocket to Tanne Maurice, $392,500 on 11/30/2023

58 Sweet Ave: Jack N. Keverian of Woonsocket to Sandra Louis, $395,000 on 12/01/2023

275 Summer St: Ana Depina of Woonsocket to Theophile N. Romelus, $410,000 on 11/30/2023

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI real estate transactions: What homes sold, for how much and to whom