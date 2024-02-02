What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Feb. 3 real estate transactions

Two properties were sold for more than $2,000,000 each: A single-family home in Narragansett sold for $2,980,000. The beach-front home has 6 rooms including three bedrooms.

The other, built in 1896 known as the Wayside Inn on Bellevue Avenue, in Newport, went for $2,900,000. It has 11 bedrooms and sits on a little more than an acre lot.

Four properties were sold for more than $1,000,000 in Middletown, Newport, Providence, and Warwick.

Read on to see what homes sold in your neighborhood:

Attleboro

9 Windsor Dr: B & C Nt and Robert W. Catenacci of Attleboro to Northeast Custom Hm LLC, $130,000 on 01/17/2024

1 Windsor Dr: B & C Nt and Robert W. Catenacci of Attleboro to Northeast Custom Hm LLC, $130,000 on 01/17/2024

Clifton St: Susan E. Murray and Charlene V. Sullivan of Attleboro to Edward Omalley, $10,000 on 01/19/2024

20 Riverbank Rd Unit 2: Kyle Kenyon of Attleboro to Opendoor Property J LLC, $319,400 on 01/19/2024

619 Thacher St: Fontaine Ronald Est and Michael Fontaine of Attleboro to Lotus Re Holdings LLC, $615,000 on 01/17/2024

785 Pike Ave: Lisa and Scott Rapoza of Attleboro to Richard D. and Rebecca Driscoll, $470,000 on 01/19/2024

Barrington

23 Hanson Rd: Bernard W Russian T and Marie C. Russian of Barrington to Christian and Ashley Maclea, $320,000 on 01/19/2024

Lorraine St: Steven Myerson of Barrington to Gary Mello, $213,000 on 01/17/2024

Lorraine St: Steven Myerson of Barrington to Willow Z LLC, $213,000 on 01/17/2024

23 Hanson Rd: Marie C Russian T and Marie C. Russian of Barrington to Christian and Ashley Maclea, $320,000 on 01/19/2024

9 Wedgewood Ln: Walsh Jonathan D Est and Richard T. Walsh of Barrington to Gregory B. and Katheryn Wallace, $650,000 on 01/19/2024

Bristol

12 Fesser Ave: Paul E. Bender and Margaret L. Cass of Bristol to John and Breianna Murray, $975,000 on 01/19/2024

142 Bradford St: Ann M. Laroche and Nancy A. Caruso of Bristol to Nicholas Andre, $555,000 on 01/19/2024

11 Michael Dr: Xiang W. Lin and Qing X. Zheng of Bristol to James A. and Cecilia C. Cos, $635,000 on 01/18/2024

Burrillville

Sherman Rd: Denice E. Mitchell of Burrillville to Beauchemin Designs Inc, $85,000 on 01/18/2024

Victory Hwy: Sky Vw Hldg A Legal Organ and Simone Lambert of Burrillville to Smithco LLC, $225,000 on 01/22/2024

56 Sanwood Dr Unit 56: R Grieco Realty LLC of Burrillville to Nathan Merrill, $259,000 on 01/18/2024

799 Mount Pleasant Rd: Eldridge B. and Helen J. Dpenha of Burrillville to Douglas C. Markey, $337,750 on 01/17/2024

480 Smith Hill Rd: M & A Family Realty LLC of Burrillville to Amy C. Favali and Nicholas C. Murray, $475,000 on 01/23/2024

Central Falls

555 Roosevelt Ave Unit 106: Robert and Joanne Billington of Central Falls to Tai-O Associates Lp, $200,000 on 01/18/2024

96 Washington St: Northeast Realty LLC of Central Falls to Carlos D. and Garcia D. Gomes, $515,000 on 01/18/2024

Charlestown

420 Old Mill Rd: Wayne G. and Jeane M. Silva of Charlestown to Katrina Linda and Patrick Dunn, $575,000 on 01/22/2024

Coventry

Rice City Rd: Pippin Orchard Invest LLC of Coventry to Jb Custom Homes LLC, $140,000 on 01/17/2024

Harkney Hill Rd: Paul A. Storti of Coventry to Jason M. Storti, $437,500 on 01/16/2024

Rice City Rd: Pippin Orchard Invest LLC of Coventry to Jb Custom Homes LLC, $140,000 on 01/17/2024

517 Knotty Oak Rd: Douglas A. Spagnola of Coventry to Christopher Trammell, $335,000 on 01/16/2024

Rice City Rd: Pippin Orchard Invest LLC of Coventry to Ri Home Builders Inc, $125,000 on 01/17/2024

Rice City Rd: Pippin Orchard Invest LLC of Coventry to Kyle and Christine Conley, $140,000 on 01/17/2024

100-102 Boston St: Linda J. Danielson of Coventry to Elida M. Deperalta, $425,000 on 01/16/2024

234 Howard Ave: Enrique Rodriguez of Coventry to Melissa W. and Julie E. Collins, $392,000 on 01/19/2024

980 Plainfield Pike: Sandy Palm Family Lp of Coventry to Gary and Roger Parenteau, $415,000 on 01/17/2024

285 Hill St Unit 10: Annmarie Longo of Coventry to Kathy L. Desimone, $249,900 on 01/19/2024

40 Coventry Dr: Jamie J. and Robert E. Odonnell of Coventry to David J. Hartnett, $348,000 on 01/16/2024

Cranston

213 Cheshire Dr Unit 213: Ciccarone Cheshire Irt and Anthony P. Ciccarone of Cranston to Paul Scolardi, $360,000 on 01/19/2024

318 Phenix Ave: James K. Gorton of Cranston to Timberline Prop Grp Inc, $180,000 on 01/19/2024

53 Sweet Meadow Dr: Sandra J. Colgan of Cranston to Enrique J. Alvarado and Jasmine N. Sum, $410,000 on 01/19/2024

117 Greenwood St: Greenwood Garden Prop LLC of Cranston to Qiu E. Wang and Xi C. Yang, $320,000 on 01/16/2024

66 Euston Ave: John J. and Erica Belsky of Cranston to Narine and Sarkis Hagopian, $176,493 on 01/16/2024

208 Pontiac Ave: J&s Invest LLC of Cranston to Karla Hernandez, $625,000 on 01/17/2024

Cumberland

34 High St: Antonio N. and Eliseau Afonso of Cumberland to Walter Orellana, $410,000 on 01/19/2024

321 Scott Rd: Mary T. Kincaid of Cumberland to Nicholas Titus, $430,000 on 01/19/2024

14 Hidden Meadow Dr: James A Wright Lt and Fred Smith of Cumberland to Brendan M. and Jayme C. Kelly, $245,000 on 01/17/2024

East Greenwich

6 Bates Trl: Michael M. and Megan Allamey of East Greenwich to Hui Jiang and Honglian Piao, $815,000 on 01/16/2024

279 Pequot Trl: Hui Jiang and Honglian Piao of East Greenwich to Xin Song, $525,000 on 01/16/2024

East Providence

419-421 Dover Ave: Mildred S. Morris and Pamela Santos of East Providence to Qing L. Zhu, $492,000 on 01/16/2024

3712 Pawtucket Ave: Vinhateiro Prop Inc of East Providence to Coelho Hldg LLC, $425,000 on 01/17/2024

33 Circuit Dr: Catherine M. Gaffney of East Providence to Jean K. Monemou, $375,000 on 01/16/2024

9 Vineland Ave: Future Cap Invest LLC of East Providence to Ramanathan Subramanian and Ranjeesh Chenuvari, $490,000 on 01/16/2024

178-180 Warren Ave: Lisa M. Moniz of East Providence to Paramount Prop Mgmt LLC, $472,000 on 01/17/2024

78 Lindy Ave: Nicholas L. Iannelli of East Providence to John S. and John S. Harrington, $400,000 on 01/18/2024

Fall River

543 June St: Suzanne A. Hourihan of Fall River to Errol J. Antonelli, $550,000 on 01/19/2024

49 Winter St: Lola C. Furtado of Fall River to Yvon and Flore Dorsainval, $650,000 on 01/18/2024

670 Valentine St: Mary B. Prescott and Carolyn M. Suneson of Fall River to Kam San and Phalla Meas, $439,000 on 01/19/2024

511 Buffinton St Unit B: Powderhorn Properties LLC of Fall River to Rebecca Levesque, $198,000 on 01/19/2024

25 Lester St: Felix Fresneda of Fall River to Celine Mukasine, $655,000 on 01/19/2024

220 Morgan St: Erroll J. Antonelli of Fall River to Neirdeen Polis, $460,000 on 01/19/2024

495 Chicago St: Paulo D. Teles of Fall River to Ricardo A. Barbosa, $380,000 on 01/17/2024

11 Dundee St: John F. Cabral of Fall River to Junior S. Fleur and Marie L. Cameau, $445,000 on 01/17/2024

750 Davol St Unit 1215: Paul D. Dedrick of Fall River to Daniel J. and Laverne A. Ferreira, $270,000 on 01/17/2024

168 Spencer St: Tmc Keywest LLC of Fall River to Maria and Carlos Dasilva, $334,000 on 01/17/2024

Glocester

149 Spring Grove Rd: Russell and Savanna Amato of Glocester to Danielle M. Casale, $265,000 on 01/23/2024

154 Lake View Dr: Christopher P. and Tara N. Jorgensen of Glocester to Joel M. Grasso and Melissa S. Alberg, $330,000 on 01/18/2024

Hopkinton

220 Main St: Burton Ronald Est and Emily M. Burton of Hopkinton to Rihdr Inc, $184,000 on 01/18/2024

Jamestown

63 Ferry St: Lorraine J. Bergeron of Jamestown to Jan Hemmelmann and Amanda Mitchell, $600,000 on 01/17/2024

Johnston

18 Auburn Ave: Cipriano Eleanor Est and Diane M. Fernandes of Johnston to Jerson J. Marcia, $368,000 on 01/22/2024

35 Burnett St: Margaret J. Smith and Rayleene J. Bianca of Johnston to Cityview Homes Inc, $300,000 on 01/18/2024

24 Pine Hill Rd: Ocean State Homes LLC of Johnston to Brian L. and Leah L. Goble, $385,000 on 01/23/2024

6 Blaine St: Fabian Biviano and Katiusa T. Rosso of Johnston to Kirios Realty LLC, $307,393 on 01/18/2024

Middletown

309 Freedom Trail Dr Unit 6-7: Island View Partners LLC of Middletown to Dillon and Molly Savitzky, $759,000 on 01/19/2024

8 Howland Ave: Edward B Corcoran Irt and Edward J. Corcoran of Middletown to Taylor K. Ackman and Zoe E. Steele, $1,800,000 on 01/17/2024

Narragansett

22 Shore Rd Unit 22: Steven W Gibree RET and Steven W. Gibree of Narragansett to Timothy A. and Melissa J. Phillips, $2,980,000 on 01/18/2024

Bonnet Point Rd: Judith Paula Jones Hey T and Judith P. Hey of Narragansett to Aja Real Estate Dev LLC, $260,000 on 01/18/2024

Newport

14 Kilburn Ct Unit 14: Lsf10 Master Participatio and Us Bank TNa of Newport to Lori J. Hassel, $425,525 on 01/17/2024

3 3rd St: Benjamin Chevrette and Scott Humphreys of Newport to Mark E. and Susan A. Nolan, $930,000 on 01/16/2024

39 Connection St: Suzanne Macdonald of Newport to Eo Homes LLC, $520,000 on 01/16/2024

47 Halsey St Unit 47: Francis Silvia of Newport to Timothy and Hollie Towey, $300,000 on 01/18/2024

406 Bellevue Ave: Dorothy A Post RET and Edward D. Post-Tr of Newport to Bellevue Exchange LLC, $2,900,000 on 01/16/2024

7 Bayview Ave: Randy H. and Caren D. Lawrence of Newport to Bayview Rental LLC, $1,390,000 on 01/18/2024

10 Princeton St: William H. and Mary B. Daigneault of Newport to Steven R. Perry and Megan A. Giec, $575,000 on 01/17/2024

North Attleboro

30 Juniper Rd Unit 25: Elia Darazi of North Attleboro to Ahmed S. Abbas, $150,000 on 01/17/2024

North Kingstown

160 Mountain Laurel Way: Mountain Laurel Way LLC of North Kingstown to Kaitlyn and Noel A. Acciari, $605,000 on 01/17/2024

514 10 Rod Rd: Roy P. Seelenbrandt of North Kingstown to Robert Taliani, $452,000 on 01/22/2024

7511 Post Rd: Stevens Weilberg LLC of North Kingstown to 7511 Ost Road LLC, $700,000 on 01/17/2024

94 Ipswich Blvd: Reynolds Farm Res Dev LLC of North Kingstown to Susan M. King, $481,000 on 01/19/2024

11 Mitola Dr: Brett Beaulieu and Colleen Yazgi of North Kingstown to Patrick Kearns, $437,500 on 01/22/2024

11 Mitola Dr: Brett Beaulieu and Colleen Yazgi of North Kingstown to Patrick Kears, $437,500 on 01/19/2024

185 Briarbrook Dr: Michael J Regan T and James C. Sullivan of North Kingstown to Jennifer S. and Timothy C. Regan, $500,000 on 01/17/2024

29 Oceanwoods Dr Unit 29: Elizabeth B. Orr of North Kingstown to James P. Jones and Kathleen M. Welch, $575,000 on 01/23/2024

210 Edmond Dr: Karen L. Pelletier of North Kingstown to Jeffrey R. and Donna E. Van-Keuren, $505,000 on 01/18/2024

255 Seabreeze Dr Unit 255: Jennifer L. and Michael S. Larivee of North Kingstown to Willaim Dean and Kimberly Mcdonough, $590,000 on 01/17/2024

59 King Phillip Dr: Keiri L. Carsen of North Kingstown to Christopher and Jessica Moore, $419,500 on 01/19/2024

North Providence

110 Orlando Dr: Edgar E. Palma of North Providence to Joshua L. and Sandra Denault, $429,000 on 01/16/2024

2160 Mineral Spring Ave Unit 12-2: Zorayr A. Adamov of North Providence to Mariola A. Czerwonka, $191,000 on 01/19/2024

W View Ave: Lorraine Book and Linda M. Juppe of North Providence to Michael and Christine Mcelroy, $650,000 on 01/19/2024

1117 Douglas Ave Unit 501: Thachkim P. Tran and Ly C. Ngo of North Providence to Alexander and Carol Lattmann, $305,000 on 01/17/2024

Pawtucket

562 Newport Ave: I&j Holdings LLC of Pawtucket to Mmm Realty LLC, $500,000 on 01/22/2024

126 Windsor Rd: William F. Gilbert of Pawtucket to Jessica Mcculley, $200,000 on 01/18/2024

18 Marion Ter: Building Hm Solutions LLC of Pawtucket to Brandon Rembert, $394,000 on 01/17/2024

60 Forest Ave: Helen A. Wiggins of Pawtucket to John S. Marsella, $410,000 on 01/22/2024

15 Fillmore St: David M. Blanchet of Pawtucket to Ruben D. Lopez, $350,000 on 01/22/2024

504 Power Rd: Eaton Lynda A Est and Barbara Lund of Pawtucket to Pedro A. Figueroa-Brito and Raiza M. De-Figueroa, $325,000 on 01/22/2024

272 Mendon Ave: Kysha M. Nelson of Pawtucket to Roxanne M. Ashkoni, $410,000 on 01/22/2024

60 Linton St: Felix David Est and Michael Felix of Pawtucket to Angel J. Ramos and Brianna M. Culler, $339,900 on 01/17/2024

375 Pawtucket Ave: Marisa Mendes of Pawtucket to Ablaye Gueye, $300,000 on 01/23/2024

66 Rock Ave: Richard H. and Susan A. Dumont of Pawtucket to Kirstie and Kael Garrey, $275,000 on 01/19/2024

775 Mineral Spring Ave: Marchionte Holdings LLC of Pawtucket to John R. Carbone, $150,000 on 01/22/2024

Portsmouth

309 Freedom Trail Dr Unit 309: Island View Partners LLC of Portsmouth to Dillion and Molly Savitzky, $759,000 on 01/19/2024

Providence

138 Oakland Ave: Ayk TLLC of Providence to Jean E. Eustache, $700,000 on 01/22/2024

249 Doyle Ave: 249 Doyle LLC of Providence to Sabine Feldmann, $975,000 on 01/17/2024

359 Willard Ave: Vicioso Homes LLC of Providence to Kyltiff Investemnts & Con, $140,000 on 01/17/2024

359 Willard Ave: Federal Hl Residence LLC of Providence to Viciosohomes LLC, $100,000 on 01/17/2024

23 Sargent Ave: 23-25 Sargent Ave LLC of Providence to Yue Ding, $1,100,000 on 01/22/2024

62 Candace St: Michael T. Toumasian of Providence to Gonzalo R. Poncio, $490,000 on 01/19/2024

22 Miles Ave Unit 10: Jamila Allouane and Karim Boughida of Providence to Jill E. Korey and Sydey Rozenfeld, $595,000 on 01/22/2024

8 Somerset St: Frank Arnold Holdings LLC of Providence to Somerset LLC, $975,000 on 01/19/2024

132 Washington St: 150 Wwahsingtonstreet LLC and Broadway Tobey LLC of Providence to Ri Nurses Inst Middle Col, $15,000,000 on 01/19/2024

255 Warrington St: Wisdom Properties LLC of Providence to Rahul K. Menon and Nivya Shah, $466,000 on 01/19/2024

61 Bancroft St: Vasquez Pro LLC of Providence to C R. Cabrera-Ramirez, $400,000 on 01/23/2024

30 Alverson Ave: Michale R. and Tiffany A. Adevoso of Providence to Miguel A. Jeronimo and Lisbet O. Galicia-Rives, $525,000 on 01/17/2024

78 Cass St: Lit Holdings LLC of Providence to Ricardo Y. Cruz, $710,000 on 01/19/2024

80 Myra St: Bronze Bull LLC of Providence to Tavares Properties Lcl, $80,000 on 01/22/2024

173 Laurel Hill Ave: Mctammany Bruce A Est and Robert W. Mctammany of Providence to Fabio Zuema and Michael Figueiredo, $225,000 on 01/23/2024

82 Sumter St: Carmen and Dionicio Morel of Providence to Helena C. Gboyee and Josephus Mayson, $640,000 on 01/17/2024

71 Armington Ave: Ricardo Y. Cruz-Peralta and Genesisd Nunez-Ramos of Providence to Tyler S. Harington, $410,000 on 01/19/2024

120 Sandringham Ave: Leonel Yanez of Providence to Benjamin and Shannon M. Giumetti, $379,900 on 01/23/2024

58 Wendell St: Hernandez Rafael Est and Abigail Hernandez of Providence to Patriot Home Buyers LLC, $202,000 on 01/17/2024

59 Elmwood Ave: Elier A. Reyes of Providence to Mirlaine B. Jospeh, $520,000 on 01/22/2024

247 Lowell Ave: Nicole J. Morancey of Providence to William M. Thompson and Laura K. Rosenthal, $339,900 on 01/22/2024

120-R Valley St: West River Partners LLC of Providence to Shaban R. Asghar, $267,000 on 01/23/2024

65 Payton St: Tammi L. Webster of Providence to Romario Zamor and Charlene Duval, $320,000 on 01/23/2024

154 Magnolia St: Matthew P. Moolloy of Providence to Juana Pablo and Isabel P. Saban, $559,000 on 01/19/2024

144-146 Camden Ave: Antonia Morales of Providence to Sonner Tapia and Joanna Jamie, $456,000 on 01/23/2024

120 Valley St: West River Partners LLC of Providence to Shaban R. Asghar, $445,000 on 01/23/2024

172 Indiana Ave: Jose A. Barbosa and Susana Pimental of Providence to Maria G. Matos, $200,000 on 01/19/2024

167 Grove St: Claribel and Robert C. Shavers of Providence to Zenith Construction LLC, $290,000 on 01/19/2024

274 S Main St Unit 25: Heba and Hala Haleem of Providence to Scott M. Sheehan, $300,000 on 01/19/2024

25 Wesleyan Ave: 25 Weslyan Relaty LLC of Providence to Aun Va LLC, $600,000 on 01/22/2024

Rehoboth

135 Plain St: Rioux Louise Est and Christopher A. Rioux of Rehoboth to Marc E. Abrams, $450,000 on 01/16/2024

58 Winthrop St: Richard J. Harris of Rehoboth to 58 Winthrop St LLC, $300,000 on 01/16/2024

Scituate

Knight Farms: Joyce Martin of Scituate to Larissa L. Gay and Robert S. Cacicia, $800,000 on 01/16/2024

83-85 William Henry Rd: Frederick P. and Donna L. Jorgensen of Scituate to Christopher P. and Tara N. Jorgensen, $350,000 on 01/19/2024

57 Nottingham Dr: John F. and Elizabeth A. Mitchell of Scituate to Richard Lowell and Evgenia Panteleakis, $645,000 on 01/16/2024

18-84 Westside William Henry Rd: James L. Poole of Scituate to Joy M. Younkin, $249,900 on 01/19/2024

155-A-D Danielson Pike: Robert E. and Doreen A. Jacques of Scituate to Danielson 155 LLC, $685,000 on 01/19/2024

Smithfield

23 Hattie Ave: Robertson Re Inc of Smithfield to Jasmine M. Davila and Matthew S. Venooker, $480,900 on 01/17/2024

8 Cambridge Cir Unit 8: Bleyer Family Irt and John M. Bleyer of Smithfield to Robert W. and Laurel J. Weaver, $435,000 on 01/16/2024

22 Tamarac Dr Unit B: Karen M. Poe of Smithfield to Martine Rizzo, $330,000 on 01/19/2024

Somerset

681 Riverside Ave: Magoni Ft and Jeffrey P. Magoni of Somerset to Gorman Restaurant Grp Rlt, $892,100 on 01/18/2024

274 Kaufman Rd: Robert R. Boulanger of Somerset to Timothy Tavares and Christine Pavao, $435,000 on 01/19/2024

75 Summer St: Jeffrey A. and Kathleen S. Pelchat of Somerset to Julia and Kenneth Buckley, $365,000 on 01/19/2024

23 New Jersey Ave: Donna L. Harrington and Francis T. Murphy of Somerset to Cassandra J. Sousa, $406,000 on 01/18/2024

South Kingstown

685-B Curtis Corner Rd: Thomas Gerald LLC of South Kingstown to Stroscio Irt and Frank M. Stroscio, $710,000 on 01/18/2024

171 Main St: John E. Disano of South Kingstown to Justice LLC, $460,000 on 01/17/2024

913 Kingstown Rd: Ned W. and Susan P. Rasmussen of South Kingstown to Jean K. Gordon, $550,000 on 01/19/2024

23 Seagrass Dr Unit 53: Ann M. and Albert C. Scartabello of South Kingstown to Paulc and Eleanor F. Pierannunzi, $729,900 on 01/16/2024

20 Waites Corner Rd: Timothy P. Conley of South Kingstown to Arne D. and Amanda B. Hook, $640,000 on 01/16/2024

46 Aspen Rd: William T. Wendt of South Kingstown to Gordon M. and Tina M. Savard, $300,000 on 01/19/2024

Swansea

54 Bond St: Thomas J. and Nicole M. King of Swansea to Jonathan Higginbotham and Jesse Hicks, $330,000 on 01/16/2024

445 Sharps Lot Rd: A-Hayden Realty LLC of Swansea to Yejung Han, $965,000 on 01/19/2024

976 Bark St: Melanie L. Tavares of Swansea to Martelly Bldg & Desing Co, $145,000 on 01/18/2024

5 Terry Ave: Villella Corp of Swansea to Tanya L. and Joel C. Alves, $570,000 on 01/19/2024

80 Nimitz Rd: Brock Res Properties LLC of Swansea to Elizabeth M. and Paul V. Castro, $460,000 on 01/17/2024

Marvel St: Mark A. and Holly Camara of Swansea to Jennifer Dutra, $220,000 on 01/17/2024

Tiverton

15 Bay St: Joyce A Patenaude T and Joyce A. Patenaude of Tiverton to Charles Russo and Corey Franco, $160,000 on 01/22/2024

23 Teaberry Ln: Colin D. and Janet O. Wallace of Tiverton to Michael and Crystal Duarte, $720,000 on 01/23/2024

105 Fir Ave: Tri J Construction LLC of Tiverton to David J. Decosta and Kaitlin R. Young, $435,000 on 01/22/2024

24 Well Meadow Way: Christopher Amaral of Tiverton to Victoria Resendes and Randall Aguiar, $450,000 on 01/23/2024

132 Campion Ave: Cote Maximin C Est and Roxanne Cote-Henandez of Tiverton to James Cote, $225,000 on 01/17/2024

Warren

12 Beach St: Good Investments Rigp of Warren to Ri Property Wire LLC, $373,000 on 01/17/2024

Warwick

20 Burton St: Xin Song of Warwick to Jinhui Invest LLC, $450,000 on 01/17/2024

156 Weeden Dr: Donna M. Smith of Warwick to Stephanie R. Speaker and Kevin T. Tallon, $392,000 on 01/19/2024

3800 Post Rd Unit 9: Kim Mcdonough of Warwick to Chad and Brittany A. Sawyer, $530,000 on 01/16/2024

60 Bayonne Ave: Christopher Breban of Warwick to Ryan Lopes and Shai-Lea Penta, $302,000 on 01/16/2024

416 Buttonwoods Ave: Neil Philbin of Warwick to Dream Homes Rlty Inc, $1,175,000 on 01/17/2024

59 Timberline Rd: Smith Firt and Robert F. Smith of Warwick to Tracy Cambio, $525,000 on 01/19/2024

3 Pasco Cir: Carol A. Wheeler and Robert W. Parker of Warwick to Cole Eischeid and Krupali Thakar, $800,000 on 01/19/2024

150 Spencer Ave: Cedar Tree Prop Inc of Warwick to Kevin A. and Lauren E. Bernardo, $400,000 on 01/19/2024

269 Bellman Ave: United Bldrs LLC of Warwick to Spencer and Barbara C. Gradley, $474,900 on 01/19/2024

271 Stillwater Dr: Joseph Frank Est and Steven Joseph of Warwick to Refinement LLC, $310,000 on 01/19/2024

30 Pettaconsett Ave: Benjamin Ricci of Warwick to Brandon Drescher, $355,000 on 01/16/2024

West Greenwich

190 New London Tpke: Hopkins Hill Rd Rlty LLC of West Greenwich to Joseph R Vinagro Prop LLC, $18,714,589 on 01/12/2024

689-C Hopkins Hill Rd: West Greenwich Rlty LLC of West Greenwich to Joseph R Vinagro Prop LLC, $500,000 on 01/12/2024

West Warwick

550 Wakefield St: Vila Nova Development LLC of West Warwick to Manuel Dias Irt and Steve M. Dias, $389,900 on 01/22/2024

25 Tampa St: Herschel H Vaughn Lt and Peter Cournoyer of West Warwick to Christopher D. and Christine P. Wright, $317,000 on 01/17/2024

57 Kristee Cir Unit 57: Erwing Saenz of West Warwick to Michael Mulholland, $240,042 on 01/18/2024

37 Carlson Cir: Damore Jr William M Est and Daria Sullivan of West Warwick to Annmarie Longo, $360,000 on 01/19/2024

48 Pawtuxet Ter: Joseph F. and Eduarda M. Carreiro of West Warwick to Kevin Drainville, $275,000 on 01/17/2024

72 Winthrop Ave: Jacqueline L. Simas of West Warwick to William R. Baxter, $310,000 on 01/19/2024

2 Bowen Ct: Steven and Jacquelin Lawton of West Warwick to Keystone Investments LLC, $312,000 on 01/22/2024

78 Gough Ave: Michelle R. Audette-Ghenne of West Warwick to Stephen P. Parente and Maxwell A. Patao, $289,900 on 01/18/2024

20 Lafayette St: John W. Townsend of West Warwick to Silvana M. Barrios, $380,000 on 01/19/2024

8 Carlson Cir: Armstrong Franeces M Est and Gregory A. Armstrong of West Warwick to Rebecca J. Handy, $285,000 on 01/19/2024

Westerly

4 Fieldstone Way: Yahui Wu and Yan F. Zeng of Westerly to William A. Allmond, $400,000 on 01/18/2024

Spruce St: Kyle Oliver of Westerly to Westerly Area Restmeals W, $257,000 on 01/18/2024

Westport

980 American Legion Hwy: Justin J. Pavao of Westport to Stephen and Cynthia Fish, $420,750 on 01/16/2024

306 Charlotte White Rd: Dana and Robert F. Medeiros of Westport to Derek Pinto and Brittney Carvalho, $680,000 on 01/16/2024

50 Spinnaker Way: Spinnaker Way LLC of Westport to Dana and Robert Medeiros, $865,000 on 01/16/2024

Woonsocket

499 Louise St: Ryan Schreffler of Woonsocket to Liban M. Abu, $625,000 on 01/19/2024

65 Mill St: John A. Espinosa of Woonsocket to Axel R. Sanchez, $435,000 on 01/18/2024

470 Willow St: Gary M. Wolfer of Woonsocket to Kuevi Quevison, $556,500 on 01/23/2024

106 Greene St: William T. Blackington of Woonsocket to Dellanira M. Morales, $465,000 on 01/22/2024

