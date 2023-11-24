What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Nov. 25 real estate transactions

We're getting to a slow time of the year where properties are bought and sold.

This week we have a commercial property on Post Road in Warwick that was sold for $3.3 million while two residential properties went for more than $2 million; one in Barrington, the other in North Kingstown.

Several properties were sold for more than a million dollars. Those cities and towns were Block Island, East Greenwich, Fall River, Little Compton, Newport, Providence, Seekonk, Warwick and Westerly.

Attleboro

Bayberry Hill Rd: Hugh R. and Mary Mcmurtery of Attleboro to James M. Sweeney, $190,000 on 11/09/2023

50 Evergreen Rd: Dias Team Inc of Attleboro to Kabita and Bindeshwar Shah, $630,000 on 11/10/2023

20 Mary St: George R. Anderson of Attleboro to Chandler J. Mompoint, $380,000 on 11/09/2023

47 Maple St: Lucille M. Conn of Attleboro to Manuel A. and Maria Barros, $399,000 on 11/09/2023

21 Park Dr: Jonas and Kara M. Bradshaw of Attleboro to Jostil Willis, $502,000 on 11/10/2023

39 Carleton St: Lindsay B. Dery of Attleboro to Jennifer H. Alberich, $425,000 on 11/09/2023

Buffington St: Jose and Justina Ascencao of Attleboro to Peter M. Lavoie, $40,000 on 11/07/2023

120 Hazel St: Eric Wong and Nicole R. Fisher of Attleboro to Nathalie J. Mcdowall and Rashaun R. Macdowell, $389,000 on 11/08/2023

30 Chickadee Way: Kellie M. Ward-Lennon of Attleboro to Kendrick and Vianis Raine, $850,000 on 11/06/2023

61 Steeple Chase Cir Unit 1: Maria A. Neira and Steven P. Souza of Attleboro to Sudhamshu A. Ramachandra, $397,000 on 11/07/2023

46 Pine St: Poah Gardner Terrace LLC of Attleboro to Gardner Ter I Preserv L, $13,650,000 on 11/06/2023

Barrington

17 Willow Way: Mattissa LLC of Barrington to Valentin Antoci and Negar Harraji, $2,250,000 on 11/09/2023

230 County Rd: Saunders Realty LLC of Barrington to 230 County Rd LLC, $985,000 on 11/08/2023

59 Boyce Ave: John N Bedford RET and John N. Bedford of Barrington to Molly R. Millard and Joseph J. Strong, $675,000 on 11/09/2023

Block Island

525 Connecticut Ave: Ann R Hall Lt and Ann R. Hall of Block Island to Anita Gonsalves and John Lannon, $1,200,000 on 11/07/2023

Bristol

275 Hope St: Richard W. Nathan and Ilsi A. De-Nathan of Bristol to Laurie A. Muhlbach, $820,000 on 11/09/2023

46 Constitution St: R Iii & Jill M Slocum RET and Richard W. Slocum of Bristol to Alexa R. and Matthew R. Ohare, $595,000 on 11/14/2023

13 Sullivan Ln: Andrew L. and Rebecca B. White of Bristol to David J. and Santa V. Fortunato, $815,000 on 11/09/2023

59 Garfield Ct: James A. and Suzanne M. Wynne of Bristol to Zachary Burns, $846,000 on 11/09/2023

50 Seal Island Rd Unit 50: Mary L. Gatta of Bristol to Valeri A. Reynolds, $800,000 on 11/08/2023

39 Cole St: Wilson Sr James R Est and James R. Wilson of Bristol to Kyle Murphy and Jeanne M. Hogan, $500,000 on 11/08/2023

677 Metacom Ave Unit 62: Cox Declaration Of T and Edward J. Cox of Bristol to Sheri Eikenberg, $365,000 on 11/13/2023

282 Chestnut St: Emily Fucci of Bristol to Kevin W. Manuel, $500,000 on 11/09/2023

Burrillville

48 Sanwood Dr Unit 48: William A. Machado of Burrillville to Heather Bisshopp, $260,000 on 11/08/2023

80 Mcintosh Ln: Mazza Properties LLC of Burrillville to Roland M. and Lynn S. Belanger, $140,000 on 11/09/2023

Central Falls

131 Perry St: Carla L. Viera-Chavez of Central Falls to Hector G. Yuman Vicente, $275,000 on 11/06/2023

106-108 Tremont St: Stephen L. Stricklett of Central Falls to Rolando Sequeira, $460,000 on 11/08/2023

Charlestown

Quonochontaug Bch: Robert Van Ost of Charlestown to Alexandra Rickards, $18,000 on 11/14/2023

Woodcock Trl: R W Quinn Declaration Of and Robin W. Quinn of Charlestown to Stephan Z. and Heather M. Borbely, $625,000 on 11/13/2023

Coventry

33 Torch Ln: Carole and Sara Kavanagh of Coventry to Stephanie J. Swartzel, $153,000 on 11/01/2023

21 King Philip Rd: Mccormick Paula Est and Darcy Voelker of Coventry to Brenda L. Beauchamp, $224,000 on 11/02/2023

Leased Land Lot 7: Serpa Richard J Est and Arthur L. Serpa of Coventry to Erin Govoni, $93,000 on 11/07/2023

88 Coventry Dr: Eric G. Parenty of Coventry to Christine A. Frazier, $390,000 on 11/01/2023

Shore Tiogue Ave: D2 Homes Inc of Coventry to Antonio L. and Domenica Santilli, $639,155 on 11/03/2023

2 Cheryl Ln: Joan M. Sullivan of Coventry to Suzanne M. Nardella, $305,000 on 11/03/2023

35 Club House Rd: Cissy Marandola of Coventry to Middle Of The Rd LLC, $420,000 on 11/01/2023

12 Arbor Dr: Matthew S. and Allison T. Woodard of Coventry to Tyler and Marissa Beauregard, $675,000 on 11/06/2023

3 Circlewood Dr: Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp of Coventry to Cory Mcguire and Katie Bergantine, $431,000 on 11/07/2023

1091 Plainfield Pike: Bernard and Patricia Bickerstaffe of Coventry to Kathleen Caplette and Jeffrey A. Whittaker, $355,000 on 11/02/2023

145 Rathbun St: Robert H. and Irene M. Wade of Coventry to Tanya A. and David A. Gravel, $360,000 on 11/03/2023

11 Lantern Ln: Justin and Nicole Smith of Coventry to Robert Chofay, $225,000 on 11/06/2023

69 Princeton Ave: Timothy J. and James P. Barden of Coventry to Jeffrey Crapo, $350,000 on 11/07/2023

5 Lydia Rd: Joanne M. and Robert C. Diggins of Coventry to Buyer1 and Buyer2, $372,000 on 11/06/2023

Cranston

15 Justin Way: Anthony and Ann M. Deangelis of Cranston to Lisa and Hockey Lim, $506,000 on 11/08/2023

49 Delta St: Mark and Lori A. Stadelbauer of Cranston to Nai S. Jiang and Vinnie Y. Lei, $375,000 on 11/07/2023

19 Roland Ave: Mar-A Dogo Rlty LLC of Cranston to Woodley Carrenard, $560,000 on 11/07/2023

59 Bennington Rd: Antonio Petrone of Cranston to Jason and Felicia Doughty, $440,000 on 11/02/2023

10 Euston Ave: F G Waters Rlty LLC of Cranston to Michael J. Sova, $375,000 on 11/02/2023

76 Burnside St: Taf Prop LLC of Cranston to Alexis Delgado, $406,000 on 11/08/2023

90 Verdant Dr: Gino and Antonietta Capato of Cranston to Richard and Eric R. Hartley, $450,000 on 11/08/2023

240 Waldron Ave: Mcgrath Christopher L Est and James Mcgrath of Cranston to Erin E. Lemmond and Daniel R. Eldredge, $392,000 on 11/06/2023

14 Concord Ave: Deborah J Smith Lt and Deborah J. Smith of Cranston to Robert Chan, $450,000 on 11/02/2023

40 Monument St: Aaron and Keri Leidecker of Cranston to Michele and Joseph Madden, $402,500 on 11/08/2023

86 Longview Dr: Scott L. and Tanna L. Carroll of Cranston to Kevin & Sherry Mcgahan Ir and Kelly L. Mcgahan, $550,000 on 11/03/2023

33 Colonial Ave: Vincent Martinelli of Cranston to Kevork Vartanian and Haigouhi Corriveau, $360,000 on 11/08/2023

25 Henry St: Mejia Prop LLC of Cranston to Steven and Monica Herwald, $388,000 on 11/02/2023

Cumberland

2970 Mendon Rd Unit 301: Vivian B. Dogan of Cumberland to Nancy L. Ryan, $325,000 on 10/31/2023

41 Sumner St: Secy Of Veterans Affairs of Cumberland to Francis Langlais, $250,000 on 10/30/2023

200 Heroux Blvd: Orchid High Rlty LLC of Cumberland to Fenelein George, $336,000 on 10/31/2023

80 Fisher Rd Unit 94: Stephen J. and Michelle D. Mcmanus of Cumberland to Dennis E. and Susan E. Lafreniere, $495,000 on 10/30/2023

41 Sumner St: Secy Of Veterans Affairs of Cumberland to Francis Langlais, $250,000 on 10/30/2023

2970 Mendon Rd Unit 308: Nancy L. Ryan of Cumberland to Mankun Sang and Yian Qian, $380,000 on 10/31/2023

10 Hill Rd: Whitcomb Nancy M Est and Kristopher S. Hoyt of Cumberland to Cumberland Land T, $10,000 on 10/31/2023

185 Manville Hill Rd Unit 312: Jeanne M. and Douglas Iavarone of Cumberland to Elio Jaho, $300,000 on 10/31/2023

6 Marques St: Evan M. and Brenna A. Force of Cumberland to Phillip D. and Jennifer M. Saint Pierre, $455,000 on 10/31/2023

12 Jasons Grant Dr: John Crean Relt and John Crean of Cumberland to David J. and Courtney E. Mungovan, $880,000 on 10/30/2023

331 Scott Rd: Irene J Oreilly Income On and C M. Oreilly-Stewart of Cumberland to Maggie Ruderman, $422,500 on 10/31/2023

47 Newell Dr: Robert E Cabral RET and Robert E. Cabral of Cumberland to Jennifer and Corey King, $726,000 on 10/30/2023

Dighton

15 Summer St: Kelley Thomas E Est and William Kelley of Dighton to Dasilva Duo LLC, $309,500 on 11/08/2023

East Greenwich

135 Boulder Way: Thomas A. and Judith A. Tarro of East Greenwich to Xiujuan Liu and Hua Yang, $1,200,000 on 11/01/2023

5 Crickett Cir Unit 5: Dvon Myles of East Greenwich to Mather Ft, $663,000 on 11/01/2023

435 Middle Rd: Andrew Berlinsky of East Greenwich to Kendall Miller and Jacob Mcbrier, $410,000 on 11/02/2023

30 Vine St Unit 30: Patricia A. Florence of East Greenwich to Raymond G. and Catherine H. Parris, $700,000 on 11/02/2023

154 Sylvan Dr: Sofia R. and Odessa Cozzolino of East Greenwich to Kathryn Penney and Jonathan Tabbernor, $552,500 on 11/03/2023

15 Crompton Rd: James R. Jarmoszko of East Greenwich to Agustin F. Corea and Beverly Dickens, $485,000 on 11/02/2023

6 Brookfield Ct: Carolyn A. Weedon of East Greenwich to Neil J. and Natalie H. Hannan, $1,600,000 on 11/01/2023

East Providence

61 Gardiner Ave: Wolfgang Knoess of East Providence to David James and Alaina Mello, $412,000 on 11/07/2023

34 Austin Ave: Marie-Elaina and Stephen F. Murphy of East Providence to Zachary A. and Ashley C. Mitsmenn, $394,000 on 11/07/2023

12 Rowley St: Merandi Firt and Gina M. Caruolo of East Providence to John Merandi, $300,000 on 11/08/2023

928 Roger Williams Ave: Nelson Ronald H Est and Thomas M. Nelson of East Providence to Tallal-Al Gburi and Alaa Al-Abed, $400,000 on 11/09/2023

75 James St: Walter King Enterprises L of East Providence to Jian Lei and Litao Wang, $430,000 on 11/09/2023

328 Roger Williams Ave: Mako LLC of East Providence to Jordan B. Malcolm, $360,000 on 11/08/2023

60 Village Grn S Unit 8: Sabarivel Mahendramani of East Providence to Andrew Hipp, $288,000 on 11/06/2023

600 N Broadway Unit 3B: Mario Rezendes of East Providence to Fatima M. Martins, $303,500 on 11/06/2023

Fall River

120 Orange St: Jad&n LLC of Fall River to Orange Re Investments LLC, $1,375,000 on 11/06/2023

340 S Oxford St: James Y. and Kathryn M. Pong of Fall River to Denis Kuzmenko, $380,000 on 11/09/2023

525 Weetamoe St: Mary E. York of Fall River to Jonathan Vida, $312,500 on 11/09/2023

1115 Newhall St: Paul J. and Bernadette M. Oliveira of Fall River to Kenneth M. and Beth-Ann Martin, $545,000 on 11/06/2023

400 Anthony St: Tyler Kapper of Fall River to Susan A. Cabral and Calude D. Michel, $401,000 on 11/07/2023

700 Shore Dr Unit 107: Joaquim Lt and Oscar J. Joaquim of Fall River to Lynn Conos, $415,000 on 11/08/2023

324 Rochester St: Luis Luz of Fall River to Alyssa M. Feirick, $330,000 on 11/06/2023

Glocester

1943 Putnam Pike: Albert J. Roy of Glocester to Rer LLC, $210,000 on 11/10/2023

199 Putnam Pike: Goditt Genevieve E Est and Michael C. Segee of Glocester to Marc Rizzo, $150,000 on 11/10/2023

Hopkinton

1 Beech Hill Rd: Schumann Real Estate LLC of Hopkinton to Christian L. Woods, $385,000 on 11/07/2023

21 Woodlawn Cir Unit 21: Chandler Scott and Shari A. Peloquin of Hopkinton to Robert W. Zarrella, $335,900 on 11/08/2023

Jamestown

9 Bow St: Cheryl A. Grelle and Susan M. Tiskus of Jamestown to Stephanie D. and Lindsay Haigh, $799,900 on 11/07/2023

Johnston

628 Greenville Ave: Judith Palumbo of Johnston to Maria L. Dibiase, $375,000 on 11/09/2023

21 Homeland St: Francine R. Pingitore of Johnston to Kleopatra G. Monteiro, $435,000 on 11/14/2023

200 Shun Pike: Fnma of Johnston to Aaron Leidecker and Keri Dennison-Leidecker, $477,000 on 11/09/2023

4 Rosemont Ave: Chelsea M. Coen of Johnston to Pacesetter Properties LLC, $179,000 on 11/10/2023

Pine Hill Ave: The Capuano Ft and Roberta M. Capuano of Johnston to Helder and Zella Ponte, $250,000 on 11/08/2023

Lincoln

11 Sulcliffe Ave: Dean O. and Vickie Walters of Lincoln to Abigail Dumo, $455,000 on 11/14/2023

70-72 Chestnut St: Carol Zadorozny RET and Michael Lemoine of Lincoln to Norbert and Kinga Szumlanski, $450,000 on 11/14/2023

8 Pascale Dr: Ag Construction LLC of Lincoln to Yrr Pro LLC, $275,000 on 11/08/2023

107 Old River Rd Unit 49: Old River Rd Dev LLC of Lincoln to Christopher R. and Frances Travers, $469,900 on 11/14/2023

22 Colonial Dr: Gloria Mcginn of Lincoln to Tez and Michael Lopez, $300,000 on 11/14/2023

Little Compton

22 Main St: Jacques V. Hopkins and Fiona H. Hall of Little Compton to Village Laneway LLC, $1,500,000 on 11/09/2023

Middletown

54 Newport Ave: Christine F. Kirchner and Stephen C. Furtado of Middletown to Mario P. and Nancy D. Vicki, $600,000 on 11/14/2023

Narragansett

90 Beach Plum Rd: Robert R. and Elaine L. Doliber of Narragansett to Erica A. and Tess A. Gomes, $700,000 on 11/06/2023

Newport

10 Robinson St: Stephen J. and Megan T. Kelly of Newport to James Kirby and Soleil Phan, $765,000 on 11/02/2023

41 Memorial Blvd: 41 Memorial Blvd LLC of Newport to Hooterville LLC, $1,500,000 on 11/09/2023

39 Simmons St: Richard D. and Lisa T. Coe of Newport to Nicholas J. and Sarah A. Cianci, $600,000 on 11/03/2023

94 Bliss Rd: Kyle W. Bishop of Newport to Gabrielle M. Tigan, $995,000 on 11/07/2023

21 Simmons St: Richard M. and Claudia N. Rosen of Newport to Mark and Karen Lefebvre, $675,000 on 11/03/2023

110 Eustis Ave: Lorraine A. Boiani and Susan B. Lukas of Newport to Merrilyn Bardes T and Merrilyn Bardes, $1,350,000 on 11/06/2023

9 Narragansett Ave Unit 3: Wickford Harbor Investmen of Newport to Cynthia Googstein, $676,000 on 11/03/2023

52 Bliss Rd: Phillip C. Halford of Newport to Angelina Gaccione Irt and Maria Tudino, $865,000 on 11/08/2023

32 Kay St Unit 3: Francisco J. Remy and Griselle Martinez of Newport to Chrisoula and Sebastiano Cianci, $625,000 on 11/01/2023

North Attleboro

70 Broadway Unit 42: Jennifer Greenfield of North Attleboro to Jonathan Kim, $335,000 on 11/06/2023

157 Westside Ave: Ronald J. Ouellette of North Attleboro to 9 Tiffany LLC, $264,000 on 11/07/2023

42 Farm Hill Rd: Thomas A. and Kathleen A. Ramundo of North Attleboro to Joan and Thomas A. Munro, $995,000 on 11/10/2023

56 Oakhurst St Unit 2: Kathline Peabody of North Attleboro to Kevin D. Alicea, $380,000 on 11/09/2023

North Kingstown

70-72 Weaver Rd: Mary E. Bailey of North Kingstown to Nicole M. Scherer and Erik M. Bickle, $520,000 on 11/08/2023

85 Wright Ln: Patrick J. and Carolyn H. Sullivan of North Kingstown to John H. and Lisa M. Risebrow, $2,750,000 on 11/08/2023

Middle St: Robert F. and Meagan Snelgrove of North Kingstown to Bluestone Builders LLC, $273,000 on 11/14/2023

67 Old Baptist Rd: Eric M. Johnson and Krystal D. Hazard of North Kingstown to Ian J. Wolski, $350,000 on 11/14/2023

31 Charles St: Casavona Gary Est and Donna Dobkowski of North Kingstown to Grace C. Kyhos and Nicholas J. Hume, $410,000 on 11/08/2023

460 Westmoreland Ln: Michael and Kathleen Morgan of North Kingstown to Kenneth J. Calabro and Tessa J. Centracchio, $700,000 on 11/09/2023

North Providence

7 Belcourt Ave: Dale And Barbara Binegar and Paul R. Binegar of North Providence to Jesse E. and Kaitlin Emerson, $425,000 on 11/01/2023

1 Berwick Ave: Douglas P. Bradley and Robin Zotti-Bradley of North Providence to Ryan J. Hanaway and Mallory R. Pletzer, $500,000 on 11/02/2023

19 Mcguire Rd: Dennis H. and Terri A. Gorder of North Providence to Jean F. Auguste, $405,000 on 11/09/2023

Monongahela Ave: Daniel Lugo of North Providence to Armando Duarte and Lara Silva, $375,000 on 11/03/2023

Berwick Ave: Douglas P. Bradley and Robin Zotti-Bradley of North Providence to Ryan J. Hanaway and Mallory R. Pletzer, $40,000 on 11/02/2023

300 Smithfield Rd Unit TH12: Daniel and Anna Medeiros of North Providence to Dream House Investments L, $200,000 on 11/01/2023

13 Mcgrove Rd: Michele Vogt of North Providence to Patrick Obrien, $320,000 on 11/09/2023

300 Smithfield Rd Unit P3-21: Black Dow Jones LLC of North Providence to Abigail Carr, $195,000 on 11/02/2023

North Smithfield

87 Saint Paul St: Bowen Prop LLC of North Smithfield to Mako Investments LLC, $440,000 on 11/09/2023

7 Patricia Ave: Katrina Ogden and Dylan Boisclair of North Smithfield to Kayda Vest, $445,000 on 11/09/2023

535 Smithfield Rd: Mary B. Dolohanty of North Smithfield to David W. Such and Steven L. Avarista, $557,500 on 11/09/2023

Pawtucket

173 Perrin Ave: Jennifer E. Boisclair of Pawtucket to Bradie K. Schofield and Jamal K. Carlson, $370,000 on 11/09/2023

83 Belmont St: Northwest Reverst LLC of Pawtucket to Darryl M. and Stacy Mensan, $550,000 on 11/09/2023

889 York Ave: Joao G. and Maria Dasilva of Pawtucket to Garcia Morao LLC, $500,000 on 11/09/2023

213 Francis Ave: John W. and Helen Broderick of Pawtucket to Nelson and Eliana M. Medina, $350,000 on 11/13/2023

77 Meadow St: Edgar Molina and Alondra Salazar of Pawtucket to Evandra Amado and Luis Monterio, $550,000 on 11/13/2023

41 Calder St: Us Bank TNa of Pawtucket to Michael and Kelly P. Guelce, $345,000 on 11/13/2023

Portsmouth

1 South Dr: Albano Jacqueline Est and Brian Albano of Portsmouth to Michael A. and Jenna E. Taylor, $174,000 on 11/14/2023

191 Young Dr Unit 191: Stephen R. and Tammy J. Fasano of Portsmouth to Vicki and Leslie Prusnofsky, $795,000 on 11/08/2023

Providence

895 Smith St: Matt Ass LLC of Providence to Sp Estates LLC, $425,000 on 11/09/2023

291 Oxford St: Dionisio Cepeda of Providence to Ortiz Investments LLC, $395,000 on 11/09/2023

56 Modena Ave: Carole L. Gray of Providence to 133 Courtland St LLC, $399,900 on 11/09/2023

32 Edward St: Kyle Bell of Providence to Wendy K. Zambrano and Mario R. Funez, $480,000 on 11/13/2023

213 Pavilion Ave: Lyon Kings LLC of Providence to Shane Taylor, $557,500 on 11/14/2023

9 Imera St: Alfred D. Patterson of Providence to Ramon O. Martinez-Rincon and Tifany V. Dejesus, $322,000 on 11/08/2023

393 Sharon St: Croninjames F Est and Robert Corrigan of Providence to Ethan and Alison Avgerakis, $400,000 on 11/08/2023

193-199 Unit St: Anthony Thibeault of Providence to Ana V. Rodriguez and Tawanda Welch, $410,000 on 11/14/2023

185 Slater Ave: Wilfredo and Sabatino Perez of Providence to Cham Cheng and Brian Blackerby, $1,675,000 on 11/13/2023

40 Calder St: Lawrence D. and Olga Downes of Providence to Austin St-Pierre, $294,900 on 11/09/2023

241-243 Pleasant St: Melix A. Diaz of Providence to Bhfresh LLC, $805,000 on 11/13/2023

535 Lloyd St: Brian Blackerby and Cham Cheng of Providence to Matthew Ramirez and Anna C. Belser, $905,000 on 11/13/2023

291 Oxford St: Severino Jose A Est and Danika S. Wynn of Providence to Dionisio Cepeda, $365,000 on 11/09/2023

211 Rochambeau Ave: Steven R. and Laura Carpenter of Providence to Betsy Marrion, $728,500 on 11/13/2023

511 Hope St Unit 1: PVD LLC of Providence to Nina Wasti, $633,580 on 11/13/2023

73 Health Ave: Cooke Properties Ri LLC of Providence to Llee Property LLC, $720,000 on 11/08/2023

309 Wayland Ave Unit 2: Christopher H. Schmid of Providence to Corey and Victoria Chenevert, $720,000 on 11/09/2023

83 Oakland Ave: Stephanie Cuenca of Providence to Corey Morrissey, $555,000 on 11/13/2023

70 Fairmount Ave: Edilberto Gramajo of Providence to Jessica Kelley and Lidia Lopez, $400,000 on 11/09/2023

43 Calhoun Ave: Casacash LLC of Providence to Method Inv Group LLC, $135,000 on 11/08/2023

43 Gloucester St: Luis Chanlatte of Providence to Carla and Rafael Polanco, $252,000 on 11/09/2023

54 Walsh St: Zeus Impex LLC of Providence to M&j Const Services LLC, $155,000 on 11/13/2023

106 Dante St: Edgar Moreno and Valentina Giron of Providence to Richard A. Pena and Eva M. Nuez-Almonte, $460,000 on 11/09/2023

Rehoboth

6 Moulton St: Todd and Melissa L. Simonds of Rehoboth to Jeremy Cokonis, $620,000 on 11/08/2023

150 County St: Leonard James C Est and Donnalee Leonardo of Rehoboth to Lawrence A. Carreiro, $550,000 on 11/09/2023

Road E Lot 6: Middlebrook Invs LLC of Rehoboth to Heritage Rlty Ent LLC, $210,000 on 11/07/2023

Road E Lot 25: Middlebrook Invs LLC of Rehoboth to Heritage Rlty Ent LLC, $210,000 on 11/07/2023

59 Yvonne Ln: Sh End Phase LLC of Rehoboth to Michael A. Mccarthy, $620,000 on 11/10/2023

Richmond

8 Soneric Ln: Stacey Rippetoe of Richmond to Shelagh Donohoe, $260,000 on 11/07/2023

Scituate

108 Battey Meetinghouse Rd: Graves Paul Est and Tracy Ventura of Scituate to Cheryl Fahey and Matthew P. Blais, $390,000 on 11/07/2023

Seekonk

485 Pine St: Steve and Jennifer Dasilva of Seekonk to Asser P. Bruno and Sandra Vilbrun-Bruno, $845,000 on 11/09/2023

309 Anthony St: Filipe D. Rego of Seekonk to Lawrence Ouellette and Kristen Pruett, $445,000 on 11/09/2023

751-753 Fall River Ave: Cassisi Group LLC of Seekonk to Vansh Realty LLC, $1,745,000 on 11/09/2023

88 Briarbrook Dr: Audrey Urquhart of Seekonk to Meaghan E. Bechard, $545,000 on 11/10/2023

51 Richard Cir: Frances A. Casavant and Christopher R. Travers of Seekonk to Daniel A. Koback and Tpi N. Spates, $1,100,000 on 11/08/2023

2 Rose Ann Ct: Farmland Estates LLC of Seekonk to Potential Properties LLC, $250,000 on 11/07/2023

61 Ellis St: Scott E. and Lisa A. Smith of Seekonk to Dun N. Huynh and Steven A. Toms, $780,000 on 11/10/2023

Somerset

94 Folsom Ave: Kathleen J. Wetzel of Somerset to Lori E. and Alfred W. Mendoza, $398,000 on 11/06/2023

43 Gibbs St: K & Mb Investments LLC of Somerset to Georgia A. Dejesus and Owen P. Tavarers, $510,000 on 11/09/2023

162 Fairview Ave: Sun S. Yoo and Pil Y. Lee of Somerset to Thien M. Nguyen and Tamie Vo, $450,000 on 11/08/2023

South Kingstown

171 Main St: Adriana B. Booth of South Kingstown to John E. Disano, $150,000 on 11/08/2023

180 Walden Way: Paola Pistello of South Kingstown to Jonathan W. and Anna C. Lyons, $915,000 on 11/10/2023

41 Lewis Ln: Wylie Sharon L Est and Andrew P. Wylie of South Kingstown to Laura M. King, $325,000 on 11/09/2023

151 Cherry Rd: Carol I. and Jay J. Haberland of South Kingstown to Erin Peck, $555,000 on 11/03/2023

1686 South Rd: Nancy E. Karraker of South Kingstown to Andrew L. and Rebecca B. White, $675,000 on 11/09/2023

219 Congdon Dr: Margaret M Farrell RET and Patrick J. Farrell of South Kingstown to Erik K. Ellis and Sally A. Davidson, $560,000 on 11/03/2023

Swansea

30 Eddy St: Stephen K. and Susan D. Carvalho of Swansea to Alyssa K. Murphy, $445,000 on 11/08/2023

Marvel St: Pontes Irt and Darby L. Ponte of Swansea to Duemack Properties LLC, $40,000 on 11/07/2023

Tiverton

2003 Carndall Rd: Thodore and Deanna W. Fijak of Tiverton to James Rodewald and Patricia J. Stupek, $575,000 on 11/09/2023

38 Church St: Anne M Kamm 2016 RET and Anna E. Kidd of Tiverton to Philip M. and Elizabeth R. Ciaccio, $510,000 on 11/08/2023

25 Arbor Ter: Matthew Winter of Tiverton to Meredith P. Rainey and Timothy P. Braz, $470,000 on 11/09/2023

Warren

26 Child St: Britco Equity Spendthrift and David Sequino of Warren to Z Williams Inc, $1,262,500 on 11/09/2023

Market St: Edith S. Anthony of Warren to Britco Eqty Spendthrift T, $17,333 on 11/09/2023

Warwick

105 White Ave: Matthew Biagioni and Careen Hall of Warwick to Jev Fincl Corp, $330,000 on 11/09/2023

11 Deer Run Xing Unit 11: Stonebridge Crossing Dev of Warwick to Edward A. and Dina M. Vitalo, $715,000 on 11/08/2023

2119 Post Rd: Rhode Island Airport Corp of Warwick to Skydra Dev LLC, $3,300,000 on 11/07/2023

10 Dawn Ln Unit B3: Dawn Lane Dev LLC of Warwick to Kimberley Ladefian, $500,000 on 11/06/2023

120 Pilgrim Pkwy Unit 5: Robert W. Zarrella of Warwick to Kirk S. Decker and Margaret M. Connell, $180,000 on 11/08/2023

35 Allard St: Black Tide LLC of Warwick to Samuel Torres, $445,000 on 11/09/2023

215 Toll Gate Rd: Anthony G. Bruzzese of Warwick to Accurate Billing Solution, $100,000 on 11/03/2023

N/A: Derek and Denise D. Oneppo of Warwick to Christopher and Stephanie Harrell, $714,900 on 11/09/2023

10 Dawn Ln Unit B4: Dawn Lane Dev LLC of Warwick to Kimberley Ladefian, $500,000 on 11/06/2023

75 Brayton Ave: John S. Libassi of Warwick to Mark Desimone and Socheata Soeur, $425,000 on 11/09/2023

445 Cowesett Rd: Moss Home Solutions LLC of Warwick to Jason T. and Kaylee G. Hill, $444,000 on 11/03/2023

141 Brush Neck Ave: Jennifer Murphy of Warwick to Tyler M. Daly, $429,900 on 11/07/2023

333 Chestnut St: Ri Homes LLC of Warwick to Edward F. Brodeur, $410,000 on 11/07/2023

West Greenwich

212 Stubble Brook Rd: Brian C & Cynthia M Hawth and Brian C. Hawthorne of West Greenwich to Catherine E. Fines, $490,000 on 11/08/2023

West Warwick

13 Rex St: Jerry R. and Patricia Buck of West Warwick to Joanna Camino, $335,000 on 11/09/2023

41 Hollow Cir: Yungwan Kim of West Warwick to Benjamin and Abigail Newman, $340,000 on 11/14/2023

1 Countryside Way: Justin A. and Elizabeth A. Liberty of West Warwick to Joao Silva, $480,000 on 11/10/2023

7 Medieval Way: Younes Lattnist and Anne Delmarquette of West Warwick to Dorothy Ubelhoer, $448,000 on 11/13/2023

62 Village Ct Unit 62: Joseph V Palombo Lt and Joseph V. Palombo of West Warwick to Cyrus Richard, $191,000 on 11/08/2023

Westerly

76 Fishermans Ave: William C. and Linda Whitehead of Westerly to Kim M. Worthington and Edward J. Cutler, $825,000 on 11/13/2023

1 Saint Andrews Ter: Thomas J. and Anne G. Liguori of Westerly to Susan Frenkel and Ralph Haberstroh, $880,000 on 11/08/2023

60 Meadow Ave: Jamie S. Somes of Westerly to Ann S. Woosley, $1,396,875 on 11/14/2023

8 Blue Heron Dr Unit 17: Douglas Enterprises Ltd of Westerly to Thomas J. and Anne G. Liguori, $624,900 on 11/09/2023

14 Coastal Ct Unit B: Laure Dowaliby and Jordan J. Carreira of Westerly to Mary Tolfa, $453,000 on 11/09/2023

114 Granite St Unit 319: David P. and Salley A. Viara of Westerly to Susan C. and Joseph J. Klimek, $255,000 on 11/09/2023

229 Westerly Bradford Rd: Coffey Barbara D Est and Amie Coffey of Westerly to Sarah H. Harris, $230,000 on 11/09/2023

9 Atlas St: Gerald M. and Terri Vernieri of Westerly to Donna Arciero, $360,000 on 11/13/2023

Westport

165 E Beach Rd: Marhjorie A. Mello of Westport to Robert Mcauliffe, $215,000 on 11/09/2023

43 Bluebird Ln: Gaby T. Rahme of Westport to Artur M. and Filomena M. Arruda, $775,000 on 11/08/2023

82 White Oak Run: Stanley E & S Zaloga Irt and Stanley E. Zaloga of Westport to Bruce D. Randall and Carine M. Lendes, $955,000 on 11/08/2023

Woonsocket

415 Blackstone St: Peter M. Cheamitru of Woonsocket to Joseph M. Travers, $496,500 on 11/13/2023

64 Saint Barnabe St: Murphy Skateboard RET and Stacy Corrigan of Woonsocket to Fida Salameh and Saher A. Aita, $480,000 on 11/13/2023

218 Cato St: Jg Remodeling LLC of Woonsocket to Junior V. Goncalves, $565,000 on 11/13/2023

117 Hope St: Rodrigo L. and Maria Borges of Woonsocket to Mdvc Group LLC, $495,000 on 11/13/2023

633 Grove St: Troy L. Zapata of Woonsocket to Maria E. Alix, $445,000 on 11/13/2023

313 High St: Avnish K. and Deepali Gupta of Woonsocket to Mauricio Agudelo, $550,000 on 11/08/2023

90 Hazel St: Manuel E. Diaz Rivera of Woonsocket to Arline V. Mascarenhas, $500,000 on 11/09/2023

