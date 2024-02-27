What's the most expensive property sold in RI? Feb. 24 real estate transactions

Six home in Rhode Island sold for a million dollars or more. One each in Coventry and Jamestown. Two each in East Greenwich and Lincoln.

The highest price home sold in East Greenwich for $1,405,000. It has four bedrooms, 4,046 square feet of living space and is on a 1.36 acre lot.

The next highest is the home in Coventry. It sold for $1,300,000. It has four bedrooms, 4,550 square feet of living space on a 1.15 acre lot.

Read on to see what homes sold in your neighborhood:

Attleboro

40 Middle St: Jonathan and Brittany Youlden of Attleboro to Alexandra M. and Victo E. Bernson, $536,000 on 02/07/2024

74 Saveena Dr: Northeast Custom Hm LLC of Attleboro to Nisa Haider and Mohammad Shamsi, $755,500 on 02/08/2024

Barrington

7 Paquin Rd: Jean C. Tryon of Barrington to Christopher P. Dagostino, $360,000 on 02/12/2024

Burrillville

90 Colwell Rd: Liliana V. Dolan of Burrillville to Mattew Sorrentino, $960,000 on 02/09/2024

894 Round Top Rd: Real Estate Inv Group LLC of Burrillville to Andres F. and Jorge L. Mazo, $427,200 on 02/09/2024

E Wallum Lake Rd: Roger Passano of Burrillville to Diane M. Guimond and John C. Nelson, $180,000 on 02/07/2024

Central Falls

15 Phoenix St: Angel A. Arevalo and Melvaq LLC of Central Falls to Danvaq LLC, $750,000 on 02/05/2024

Charlestown

112 Scapa Flow Rd: Lisa Vezikov of Charlestown to Laurel Haas and Tiffany Mcrae, $495,000 on 02/08/2024

97 E Sand Plain Rd: Steven W. and Sherry L. Scales of Charlestown to Zachary Dimartino and Maria Zonfrillo, $520,000 on 02/09/2024

Coventry

30 Overview Dr: Allison B. Kinoian of Coventry to Seow S. Tan and Esther F. Chan, $320,000 on 02/09/2024

142 Harley St: Amc Properties LLC of Coventry to Nathan J. and Nicole P. Defosse, $375,000 on 02/09/2024

13 Northup Plat Rd: Barbara L. Izzo of Coventry to Joseph and Gina Pakuris, $1,300,000 on 02/09/2024

237 Knotty Oak Rd: Gary J. and Erin Guilmette of Coventry to Walter C. Antunes, $411,237 on 02/09/2024

9 Alexis St: James M. and Andrea D. Chaves of Coventry to Jeffrey D. Shoren and Jessica L. Hanlon, $430,000 on 02/09/2024

44 Windsor Park Dr: Jan Quijano-Baez LLC of Coventry to Scott M. and Sandra Mccaffrey, $400,000 on 02/05/2024

375 Ledge Rd: Johnathan T. and Danyal M. Youngbar of Coventry to Nicholas Mossman, $600,000 on 02/09/2024

10 E Shore Dr: Linda N. Kelley of Coventry to Derek and Denise Oneppo, $395,000 on 02/09/2024

8 Big River Rd: Padula Builders Inc of Coventry to Gregory S. Davis, $794,900 on 02/09/2024

16 Sunset Lake Cir: Westwood Const Inc of Coventry to Storybrook Homes Inc, $200,000 on 02/07/2024

1010 Tiogue Ave Unit 10: Allen B. Gammons of Coventry to Jason Walker, $209,900 on 02/07/2024

Cranston

85 Longview Dr: Camille A Marcello T and Camille A. Marcello of Cranston to William Frangos, $366,000 on 02/02/2024

180 Warwick Ave: Ceo Re LLC of Cranston to Haiqing Bai, $305,000 on 02/08/2024

186 Bluff Ave: Chapin Dev LLC of Cranston to Michael Pearis and Adriana G. Santana, $500,000 on 02/02/2024

15 Sprague Ave: David J. Miller of Cranston to Luis P. Dacruz Baptista and Matinilde A. Dias Baptista, $340,000 on 02/01/2024

139 S Clarendon St: Jchv Grp LLC of Cranston to Brinnia Guzman and Lucas A. Payero Reyes, $430,000 on 02/07/2024

575 Pontiac Ave: Louis J. Coulombe and Mary A. Venditto of Cranston to Jacob P. Alcoke and Samantha Delgado, $385,000 on 02/08/2024

Greenwood St: Matthew Hevenor of Cranston to Nina M. Ross and Kory R. Arruda, $428,000 on 02/08/2024

44 Paine Ave: N D Prop LLC of Cranston to Timothy Hughes and Sabrina Darosa, $343,000 on 02/02/2024

144 Wentworth Ave: Nicholas and Oliver Harvey of Cranston to Michael Catarina and Kaylee Scott-Pennington, $725,000 on 02/09/2024

25 June Ave: Noriel and Esmeralda Malvar of Cranston to Miriam L. Santos Perez and Amilsa P. Desanots, $340,000 on 02/02/2024

Cumberland

131 Meadow Ave: Beverly Roberts and Elaine Koback of Cumberland to Andrea Dougherty, $250,000 on 02/08/2024

16 Woodcrest Dr: Donald P. and Veronica A. Hunt of Cumberland to Joseph and Sarah Neidermeyer, $730,000 on 02/09/2024

43 Massachusetts Ave: Greenwich Cap Partners LL of Cumberland to Mako Enterprises LLC, $52,000 on 02/07/2024

3 Carol Dr: Lloyd A&P L Bateman IRT and John J. Bateman of Cumberland to Ronald Mulvey, $405,000 on 02/05/2024

28 Follett St: Patrick M. and Kimberly M. Butler of Cumberland to Rachel and Stacey S. Legend, $714,000 on 02/06/2024

3137 Diamond Hill Rd: Richard A Blazejewski Rel and Richard A. Blazejewski of Cumberland to Danielle Rubin, $657,000 on 02/09/2024

Dighton

316 Tremont St: Kim E. Belenger of Dighton to Jonathan Powers and Elizabeth Hogan, $547,500 on 02/07/2024

East Greenwich

25 Keyes Ct: David H. and Rebecca A. Reed of East Greenwich to Abdullah Kadan and Tasneem Al-Huniti, $1,200,000 on 02/07/2024

58 Wildwood Trl: George E. and Bryan W. Veyera of East Greenwich to Yasutaka Nagaoka, $535,000 on 02/08/2024

35 David Ct: Peter and Julie Schavone of East Greenwich to Daniel and Caitlin Marusak, $1,405,000 on 02/06/2024

East Providence

66 Bullocks Point Ave: Amanda Biernacki of East Providence to Tyler J. and Alec E. Johnstone, $340,000 on 02/05/2024

21 Blanche Ave: Karen L. Panzarella of East Providence to L G C Home Improv & Mason, $310,750 on 02/05/2024

68 Blanding Ave: Martins Maria L Est and Kristine M. Correia of East Providence to Oluvatoyin O. Fagbote, $355,000 on 02/05/2024

40 Follett St: Nicole Oliveira and Caitlyn Mercer of East Providence to Eugenio R. and Maria A. Duarte, $542,450 on 02/05/2024

290 Bourne Ave: Noble Dev LLC of East Providence to Aldersbridge Communities, $630,000 on 02/05/2024

Exeter

590 10 Rod Rd: Marshall James Est and Rae E. Macdonough of Exeter to One River Farm LLC, $779,100 on 02/09/2024

Fall River

120 David St: Black Sands Const LLC of Fall River to Genesis K. Goss, $550,000 on 02/09/2024

47 Manton St: Celio and Laurie Chaves of Fall River to Edgar F. Allaico, $675,000 on 02/09/2024

318 Eastern Ave: Joseph Barbosa of Fall River to C&d Real Estate Corp, $500,000 on 02/09/2024

475 Tecumseh St: Juks Realty LLC of Fall River to Jose M. and Grace D. Furtado, $679,000 on 02/08/2024

91 Smith St: Lapointe FT and Elaine Roberts of Fall River to Emilio J. Gomes, $215,000 on 02/06/2024

5 Merino St: Margarid Moreira of Fall River to Merino St Rentals LLC, $730,000 on 02/06/2024

93 Commonwealth Ave: Maritinson and Nicky Owusu of Fall River to Jordan N. Periquito and Emily I. Matos, $470,000 on 02/06/2024

753 Pleasant St: Ronald and Rose I. Pedro of Fall River to 753 Pleasant LLC, $475,000 on 02/09/2024

3700 N Main St Unit 1: Chis E. and Michelle N. Braga of Fall River to Joshua Frias, $177,000 on 02/05/2024

5455 N Main St Unit 3A: Melissa L. Ryan of Fall River to Timothy W. Farias, $205,000 on 02/08/2024

Glocester

183 Spring Grove Rd: Lawrance B. Colatuca of Glocester to Sara and Andrew Kent, $572,000 on 02/09/2024

1803 Snake Hill Rd: Matthew E. Sorrentino of Glocester to Derek T. and Kellie Mcgarry, $535,000 on 02/08/2024

52 Bella Vista Cir Unit 52: Paul and Michelle Grimaldi of Glocester to Lilliana V. Dolan, $460,000 on 02/09/2024

Hopkinton

16 Wheeler Ln: Debra L. Tyree and Steven M. Lathrop of Hopkinton to Mark and Renee Moniz, $549,000 on 02/08/2024

Jamestown

N/A: Kenneth E. Beck of Jamestown to Steven and David Candito, $1,000,000 on 02/05/2024

Johnston

75 Steere Dr: Darlene M. Elkas of Johnston to Steven M. Perkins and Shannon L. Stevens, $394,000 on 02/12/2024

Wood St: Paul L. Giarrusso of Johnston to Robert E. Moll, $110,000 on 02/12/2024

10 Parkview Dr: Rose Lundstrum of Johnston to L A. Lareaux and Terry H. Addison, $395,000 on 02/07/2024

1603 Plainfield Pike Unit C3: Todd J. Emond of Johnston to Mauro A. Pacheco and Mackenzie Gilmore, $280,000 on 02/09/2024

Lincoln

19 Bridle Dr: Cimoyne M Alves RET and Cimoyne M. Alves of Lincoln to Jonathan P. and Paula C. Burke, $1,050,000 on 02/09/2024

3 Foxwood Dr: Julio and Maria R. Baptista of Lincoln to Kevin and Courtney Rebenhymer, $765,000 on 02/09/2024

1624 Lonsdale Ave: Lincoln Town Of of Lincoln to Lonsdale Valley Jv LLC, $1,250,000 on 02/12/2024

3 Holiday Dr: Portia Y. Cornell and Andrew W. Sparling of Lincoln to Cain Bochter, $465,000 on 02/09/2024

1118 Great Rd: Raymond N. and Donna N. Jackson of Lincoln to Steven J. Guntharp, $585,000 on 02/12/2024

32 Bouvier St: Roland F. and Suzanne J. Patras of Lincoln to Joshua R. Morrow, $525,000 on 02/09/2024

107 Old River Rd Unit 71: Old River Rd Dev LLC of Lincoln to John J. Smith, $429,900 on 02/07/2024

Middletown

8 Aquidneck Dr: Doris A. Shaw of Middletown to Robert Williams and Pamela Gadbaw, $575,000 on 02/09/2024

1 Coggeshall Cir: Elizabeth N Ivy Lt and Robyn L. Ivy of Middletown to Mario D. Osorio, $760,000 on 02/08/2024

Prospect Ave Lot 6: Karmik LLC of Middletown to Zalo One LLC, $489,000 on 02/09/2024

Narragansett

89 Mettatuxet Rd: Hubert P. Kingsley of Narragansett to John H. Doyle and Peter Robinson, $615,000 on 02/09/2024

40 Courtland Dr: Martin Krista Maureen Est and Rita G. Martin of Narragansett to Aaron Douglas, $350,000 on 02/08/2024

Newport

20 Heath St: Zelma Y. Bradford of Newport to Robert Wegener, $275,000 on 02/08/2024

221 Goddard Row Unit 221: Henry L. and Lynne A. Spingler of Newport to Matthew Marks LLC, $650,000 on 02/07/2024

North Attleboro

530 Oakridge Ave: Helene O. Dion of North Attleboro to James D. and Kristina D. Hewitt, $595,000 on 02/09/2024

50 Juniper Rd Unit A5: Keri Silva of North Attleboro to Kaitlin A. Geagan, $190,000 on 02/09/2024

North Kingstown

106 Grant Dr: Belle A. and Clarence J. Bridges of North Kingstown to Gabriel Mccaffrey, $379,000 on 02/07/2024

221 Beacon Dr: Michael Bova Jr RET and Maureen E. Bova of North Kingstown to Joseph P. Mcgurrin, $740,000 on 02/12/2024

51 Kingswood Rd: Richard E. Miller of North Kingstown to Mjb Preprties LLC, $435,000 on 02/12/2024

550 Sachem Rd: Sachem Homes LLC of North Kingstown to Brian M. Strayer, $545,000 on 02/09/2024

40 Saw Mill Dr Unit 305: Robert J. Grasso of North Kingstown to Derek A. Safieh-Matheu, $350,000 on 02/07/2024

North Providence

103 Belvidere Blvd: Agb Const LLC of North Providence to Solgalim Diaz and Yakim Parker, $520,000 on 02/05/2024

10 Pensaukee Ave: Alison Jezak of North Providence to Ashley G. and Guilherme A. Dalomba, $182,500 on 02/06/2024

36 Conifer Dr: Bethany Martone of North Providence to Robert W. Daly and Joy T. Picozzi, $699,000 on 02/09/2024

29 Elena St: Brenna Arnold of North Providence to Gisselle T. Diaz, $440,000 on 02/06/2024

2036 Smith St: Joseph C. and Maria A. Salvadore of North Providence to Headrush Rlty LLC, $300,000 on 02/07/2024

55 Campbell Ave: Stanwich Mtg Ln T and Wilmington Savings Fund S of North Providence to Growth Prop LLC, $305,200 on 02/09/2024

1 Eric St Unit 111: Cleoty LLC of North Providence to Danyal Akhtar and Elizabeth Dion, $195,000 on 02/09/2024

12 Josephine St Unit 206: Jeffrey Costa of North Providence to Philomena Z. Robinson, $160,000 on 02/09/2024

444 Woodward Rd Unit 47: John and Beth-Ann Myers of North Providence to Anh V. Pham, $140,000 on 02/05/2024

North Smithfield

602 Black Plain Rd: Atwood Prop LLC of North Smithfield to Nicholas C. Lusiak, $370,000 on 02/05/2024

34 Alpine Way Unit 34: Jo A. Thomas of North Smithfield to Ujjaval K. and Swati Verma, $430,000 on 02/05/2024

Pawtucket

31 Rowe Ave: J&m Home Buyers LLC of Pawtucket to Jimmy Carreon, $379,900 on 02/12/2024

24 Ballou St: John R. and Joan A. Hemminger of Pawtucket to Muriel T. Mis, $251,000 on 02/09/2024

339 Broadway: Jose Lopez of Pawtucket to Sh Services LLC, $620,000 on 02/12/2024

116 N Bend St: Joseph T. and Sandra J. Piti of Pawtucket to Miranda Cummings, $277,777 on 02/12/2024

15 Martha St: Pacesetter Pro LLC of Pawtucket to Alexander Delgado, $400,000 on 02/12/2024

660 Armistice Blvd: Paws LLC of Pawtucket to Hilda Salinas and Carmela Sanchez, $465,000 on 02/12/2024

96 Riverview Ave: Robert L. Obrien of Pawtucket to Robert H. and Rebecca Miniati, $200,000 on 02/12/2024

174 Dunnell Ave Unit 2: Dunnell Development LLC of Pawtucket to Narayann Rajan, $336,000 on 02/07/2024

172 Argol St Unit 172: Elizete N. Silva of Pawtucket to Nimindu Ambalabngodage, $277,500 on 02/09/2024

172 Argol St Unit 172: Zen Ri Rental LLC of Pawtucket to Elizete Silva, $195,000 on 02/08/2024

Portsmouth

19 Hillside Rd: Gerald D. and Diane M. Gentilotti of Portsmouth to Jarrad Kutsaftis, $620,000 on 02/12/2024

140 Redwood Rd: Perstige Worldwide Invs L of Portsmouth to Caroline A. and Denise L. Roberts, $689,000 on 02/08/2024

87 Mount Pleasant Ave: Prudence Island Hldg LLC of Portsmouth to Brian Dechambeau, $140,000 on 02/08/2024

1 Tower Dr Unit 203: David Fleury of Portsmouth to Aquacap LLC, $610,000 on 02/12/2024

Providence

8 Hymer St: Alberte Staco of Providence to Mehar and Rajani Kota, $545,000 on 02/09/2024

93 Bowdoin St: Edward Electric LLC of Providence to Kenneth M. Wai-Tse and Terry S. Yee-Mui, $590,000 on 02/08/2024

165 Princeton Ave: Greenwich Cap Partners of Providence to Frias Holdings LLC, $290,000 on 02/08/2024

36 Berlin St: Kyltiff Invs & Consulting of Providence to Peter Okhani, $430,000 on 02/09/2024

11 Harvest St: Liliana B. Rosales-Mozo and Carlos A. Rosales of Providence to Jeffrey Rupp, $510,000 on 02/12/2024

54 Sutton St: Natalia Pezzuco of Providence to Nicholas Cardello, $119,000 on 02/07/2024

61 Lowell Ave: Paoletta Ft and Anthony J. Paoletta of Providence to Jorge R. Garcia, $500,000 on 02/07/2024

271 Vermont Ave: Sandy O. and Renee Y. Long of Providence to Milagro Construction LLC and Elba R. Cabral, $260,000 on 02/09/2024

24 Handy St: Swap Inc of Providence to Welinton Dejesus, $337,000 on 02/07/2024

182 Camp St Unit 10: Alan D. Perrault of Providence to Genesis I. Barrera, $230,000 on 02/09/2024

555 S Water St Unit 230: Peter T. Shewmaker of Providence to Peter H. and Chae L. Lee, $405,000 on 02/07/2024

Rehoboth

157 Perryville Rd: 157 Perryville Rd Rt and Thomas E. Charnecki of Rehoboth to Zachary and Ashley Lenz, $900,000 on 02/05/2024

143 Moulton St: Amanda Amaral of Rehoboth to Antonia Lob, $550,000 on 02/09/2024

7 Makenzie Dr: Sh Phase 2 LLC of Rehoboth to Kimberly Bastos, $206,000 on 02/07/2024

Richmond

481 Kingstown Rd: Shoreline Prop Inc of Richmond to Brian J. and Kathleen M. Cirelli, $690,000 on 02/09/2024

Scituate

15 Hesse Ln: Gmm Realty LLC of Scituate to Anthony Manuppelli and Mariah A. Manning, $350,000 on 02/09/2024

399 Bungy Rd: William C. and Kathryn A. Mcgowan of Scituate to Richard and Jennifer Overmoyer, $800,000 on 02/08/2024

Seekonk

25 Fieldwood Ave: Quirk Ft and Kathleen A. Trahan of Seekonk to Amanda S. and Bryan A. Amaral, $625,000 on 02/09/2024

64 Fall River Ave: Spencer Crooks of Seekonk to Brian T. Allen and Maryssa A. Bouldry, $395,000 on 02/08/2024

Smithfield

185 Stillwater Rd: Brandon G. Walker of Smithfield to Jeffrey and Carolynn Lowe, $488,000 on 02/08/2024

24 Cedar Swamp Rd: Floyd H Graham Jr T and Floyd H. Graham of Smithfield to Edward F Bishop RET and Edward F. Bishop, $525,000 on 02/09/2024

5 Stonehenge Dr Unit 138S: Gregory Tessier of Smithfield to Krystal Machado, $165,000 on 02/05/2024

131 Pleasant View Ave Unit 27E: William C. Calabro and Marisa Dichiara of Smithfield to Gregory V. and Jennifer A. Palazzo, $278,000 on 02/05/2024

Somerset

381 Wilbur Ave: Joseph T. Ponte of Somerset to Atd Property Mgmt LLC, $330,000 on 02/07/2024

51 Feno Ct: Lisa M. Viana and Marc S. Bertrand of Somerset to Jeremy and Melissa Cerce, $525,000 on 02/09/2024

72 Perry Ave: Stefanie Crosson of Somerset to Jose S. Gonzalez-Chicas and Dulce Y. Garcia-Farfan, $430,000 on 02/09/2024

South Kingstown

15 Rumford Ln: Mark E. and Mark A. Moniz of South Kingstown to Benjamin and Abigail Sawicki, $755,000 on 02/07/2024

28 Springdale Dr: Stephanie J. Quinn of South Kingstown to Nicholas B. Turner and Taylor Staiger, $608,555 on 02/09/2024

14 Uncle Sams Ln: Sylvan J. and Patricia C. Vaicaitis of South Kingstown to Bw Prop LLC, $428,287 on 02/06/2024

Swansea

368 Ocean Grove Ave: Patricia Fahey of Swansea to Wendy J. Wagner and Gina Brosnahan, $295,000 on 02/09/2024

395 Wilbur Ave: Sutherland Properties Inc of Swansea to 395 Wilbur Ave LLC, $619,000 on 02/08/2024

Tiverton

N/A: Awashonks Realty Inc of Tiverton to Tiverton Investments LLC, $110,000 on 02/07/2024

15 Dewey Ave: Kim S. Carney of Tiverton to Robert J. Vaillancourt and Rebecca R. Cardinal, $450,000 on 02/09/2024

Warwick

4286 Post Rd: Alan & Deborah Gourd Lt and Alan N. Gourd of Warwick to David H. and Pamela N. Klass, $480,000 on 02/02/2024

155 Hedgerow Dr: Christopher A. and Brittney L. Cruse of Warwick to Louise Marcus, $534,000 on 02/01/2024

104 Stone Ave: Costa Rose J Est and Kevin M. Costa of Warwick to Miller Prop Grp LLC, $200,000 on 02/02/2024

263 Brian Dr: Cubellis Alice Est and Kerri L. Anzivino of Warwick to Susan J. and Jerico Chere, $295,000 on 02/05/2024

54 Dudley Ave: Daniel J. and Kelsie A. Vieira of Warwick to Daniel J. Obrien, $347,000 on 02/05/2024

131 Hiawatha St: Flip This House Inc of Warwick to Jessica J. and Jennifer Puglia, $390,000 on 02/01/2024

1 Lisa Marie Cir: Giles G. Louvet and Jane M. Mccue-Louvet of Warwick to Alana Worrall and Michael Gaudiano, $790,000 on 02/09/2024

84 Hilton Rd: Glodis Mary C Est and Marguerite E. Tunnicliffe of Warwick to Km Rlty Invest LLC, $290,000 on 02/01/2024

34 Grace Ave: Home Sweet Home LLC of Warwick to Adam J. Kaplan and Hyla K. Rosenberg, $460,000 on 02/06/2024

300 Crestwood Rd: Lab Prop LLC of Warwick to Gregory and Judith Fleury, $675,000 on 02/05/2024

38 Desmar Ct: Lindsay Laurie of Warwick to Michael Weiderman, $463,000 on 02/01/2024

132 Meadow St: Meadow St LLC of Warwick to Aok Invest LLC, $700,000 on 02/05/2024

279 Beach Ave: Pickles Francis J Est and Norman W. Pickles of Warwick to Shine Concepts LLC, $280,000 on 02/07/2024

294 Lake Shore Dr: Robertson Re Inc and Kenneth W. Robertson of Warwick to Ana E. Rodriguez, $350,000 on 02/05/2024

23 Austin Rd: Rondeau Fjlt and Kerri-Lynn Tompkins of Warwick to Brandon and Gabrielle Barlow, $454,500 on 02/08/2024

96 Pender Ave: Stephen Roderick of Warwick to Nicole Cafarella and Luke Lussier, $365,000 on 02/09/2024

120 Eastgate Dr: Tipton Joshua O Est and John D. Lowney of Warwick to Melissa A. and Timothy J. Alviti, $389,000 on 02/02/2024

58 Hewett St: Will P. and Marie R. Durand of Warwick to Sarah A. Mannix, $480,000 on 02/01/2024

1003 Channel Vw Unit 1003: Daniel E. and Louise Kieliszak of Warwick to Roger E&Carol A Laflamme and David R. Laflamme, $710,000 on 02/07/2024

200 Centerville Rd Unit 5: Edward P. Flanagan of Warwick to Wasim Rashid, $200,000 on 02/07/2024

3524 W Shore Rd Unit 909: Elizabeth Weisinger of Warwick to Stacie L. and Angelo R. Pizzi, $212,000 on 02/02/2024

775 Williamsburg Cir Unit 775: Schooner Rlty LLC of Warwick to Jinsong Gao and Ming Tong, $220,000 on 02/01/2024

33 Deer Run Xing Unit 33: Stonebridge Crossing Dev of Warwick to Paul F. and Gayle S. Lentrichia, $766,800 on 02/09/2024

West Greenwich

183 Victory Hwy: Anthony Tavares of West Greenwich to Robert Romanoff, $367,000 on 02/07/2024

21 Browns Corner Rd: Grecia E. Rodriguez of West Greenwich to Juan Perez and Michael Vallejo, $40,000 on 02/05/2024

West Warwick

Greenview Rd: Matthew Hevenor of West Warwick to Nina M. Ross and Kory R. Arnuda, $428,000 on 02/08/2024

77 Enfield Dr: Matthew Hevenor of West Warwick to Nina M. Ross and Kory R. Arnuda, $428,000 on 02/08/2024

97 Nottingham Dr: Patrick Conley of West Warwick to Airway Leasing LLC, $325,000 on 02/07/2024

777 Main St: Phenix Invetsors LLC of West Warwick to 84 Division Street LLC, $215,000 on 02/12/2024

129 Legris Ave: Ryan and Michael Difranco of West Warwick to Robert Provencher and Phyllis Griffith, $305,000 on 02/09/2024

12 Joaquin St: T Co Fbo Sean Hevenor Ira of West Warwick to Emilio Dispirito, $340,000 on 02/12/2024

Westerly

3 Pauline St: Frank A. Alviani of Westerly to Saint Crown T and Christine M. Maccione, $300,000 on 02/07/2024

N/A: James R. Selvidio and Debra H. Cahoon of Westerly to Walter and Samantha Peters, $325,000 on 02/09/2024

23 School St Unit 6: Connie C. Longo of Westerly to Douglas W. and Deserie A. Waryck, $200,000 on 02/08/2024

33 Grove Ave Unit 5: Sean Bradley and Virginia Graham of Westerly to Dryan R. Feterfeil and Dorothy T. Murphy, $275,000 on 02/07/2024

Westport

18 George St: Lucille Machado of Westport to Karl E. and Ruby C. Agenor, $520,000 on 02/05/2024

17 Reed Rd: Marchionte Holdings LLC of Westport to Margot S. Penney, $675,000 on 02/07/2024

529 Old County Rd: Michael J. Mendes of Westport to Brs Nation Realty LLC, $140,000 on 02/06/2024

Adamsville Rd: Warren M. Messier of Westport to Carious Cuttlefish LLC, $80,000 on 02/07/2024

Woonsocket

129 Ballou St: Burnside Hld LLC of Woonsocket to Stephen Tavernier, $325,000 on 02/09/2024

31 Wilson Ave: Frederick and Nicole Morrill of Woonsocket to Fenway Realty Capital LLC, $260,000 on 02/09/2024

76 Hamlet Ave: Gateway Heathcare Inc and Cmnty Counseling Ctr Inc of Woonsocket to Ajm Property Holdings LLC, $432,500 on 02/08/2024

101 Steve Lopes Way: Karen L. Cournoyer of Woonsocket to Victoria A. Cole, $187,570 on 02/08/2024

825 Park Ave: Taleb K. Vadel of Woonsocket to F&s Realty LLC, $450,000 on 02/08/2024

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI real estate transactions: What homes sold, for how much and to whom