What's the most popular dog breed in Indiana? Two surveys have different answers.

Do you have a cute, little four-legged friend waiting for you at home? Turns out, a lot of people do!

According to 2021 statistics from the United States Census Bureau, 63.8 million households had at least one pet, which was nearly 50% of those surveyed. Of these households, 49 million owned one or more dogs.

Dogs are known as a person’s best friend, and the beloved fluff balls just so happen to be the most popular pet in the United States and are taking the pet industry by storm, but what breeds are typically preferred over others? More specifically, what dog breeds are most popular in Indiana?

These two nationally known outlets are presenting different results:

Chihuahuas were the No. 1 most popular dog in 21 states despite only 4% of dogs in the U.S. being chihuahuas, according to the U.S. News.

What is Indiana's favorite dog breed?

According to a publication from the U.S. News & World Report on Jan. 22, the top breed ranked breed in Indiana is a Chihuahua. The other breeds placed in the top five were German Shepherds, Yorkshire Terriers, Goldendoodles and Golden Retrievers.

Chihuahuas were the No. 1 most popular dog in 21 states despite only 4% of dogs in the U.S. being chihuahuas, according to the U.S. News.

However, Forbes Advisor reported some different results. Published on Dec. 6, 2023, the survey found Australian Shepherds to be Indiana’s favorite breed. The breed also ranked first nationally, stealing the hearts and No. 1 slot in ten states.

Australian Shepherds were also the No. 2 favorite dog in nine states. The breed “are known to be highly intelligent herding dogs with high energy levels. Commonly referred to as “Aussies,” this breed’s coat comes in an array of colors, including shades of blue and red. These tireless dogs are generally in good health,” according to Forbes.

Olive, a miniature Australian shepherd, seen during the grand opening of Indy's Indoor Bark Park in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan, 5, 2019. The large indoor space offers owners a place to exercise their dogs regardless of the weather. Membership options include single-day, multi-day and annual passes.

What is the most popular dog breed in America?

According to the data presented by the U.S. News & World Report, the top five breeds nationally are Chihuahuas, French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Shih Tzus.

On the Forbes list, the top five are Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Bulldogs, Labrador Retrievers and Bernese Mountain Dogs.

IMPD: Person critical after dog attack on city's east side. Police shoot, injure dog

What dog names are most popular in America?

According to a study from the U.S. News & World Report, the top ten dog names nationally include:

Bella Luna Max Daisy Charlie Coco Buddy Lucy Milo 10. Bailey

As indicated in the research, Bella was the top dog’s name in 37 states, including Indiana, with Luna as the top name in eight states.

What dog names are most popular in Indiana?

In Indiana, the top five dog names recorded by the U.S. News & World Report are:

Bella Max Daisy Sadie Lucy

The study further reported that 5% of dogs in the U.S. are named Bella, making it the most popular name in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

How many Indiana residents own dogs?

According to Pawlicy Advisor, 62.9% of Indiana households own a pet. 49.4% of Indiana households own a dog while 37.5% own a cat.

Others are reading: It's hard for Gen Z to buy homes. A study says this Indiana city is the most affordable

How were these studies conducted?

The U.S. News & World Report study on dog breeds was conducted by the 360 Reviews team where 811,798 data points were analyzed from a third-party pet insurance industry partner. Conducted in the fall of 2023, the data was filtered by state and ranked to show the most popular breeds within each state.

Forbes Advisor collected results through an online survey of 10,000 dog owners, or 200 per state, between Sept. 21 and Oct. 13 of 2023.

Commissioned by Forbes Advisor, the study was conducted by OnePoll, a market research company, following the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Respondents were asked to select their favorite breed based on a list of the top 25 popular dog breeds presented by the American Kennel Club.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indiana top dog breeds: Which is most popular?