What's The Most Ridiculous Thing You've Been Asked To Do At An Unpaid Internship?

Unpaid internships supposedly exist to give students and/or recent graduates professional work experience and a ~leg up~.

Of course, the reality is unpaid internships are just veiled ways for companies (who most of the time COULD offer a salary) to get free labor.

What's worse is that, on top of this, unpaid interns are often also asked to do RIDICULOUS things for this supposed ~work experience~. And if you're one of those people, we want to hear from you!

Like, maybe your "experience" consisted of doing really stupid things like running personal errands for your boss.

Or perhaps you were asked to work full-time (or overtime!!!), just like all the salaried employees, but for zero pay?

Heck, maybe you were even asked to ALREADY HAVE EXPERIENCE for an internship that's supposed to give you said experience?!

Whatever the ridiculous thing was that you were asked to do at your internship, we want to know! Tell us your story in the comments below to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

