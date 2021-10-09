What's The Most Ridiculous Thing You've Been Asked To Do At An Unpaid Internship?

Unpaid internships supposedly exist to give students and/or recent graduates professional work experience and a ~leg up~.

Global TV / Via giphy.com

Of course, the reality is unpaid internships are just veiled ways for companies (who most of the time COULD offer a salary) to get free labor.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

What's worse is that, on top of this, unpaid interns are often also asked to do RIDICULOUS things for this supposed ~work experience~. And if you're one of those people, we want to hear from you!

NBC / Peacock / Via giphy.com

Like, maybe your "experience" consisted of doing really stupid things like running personal errands for your boss.

*walks into internship*"Wait, don't take your coat off. You need to go pick up dry cleaning" 03:43 PM - 05 Feb 2015

Or perhaps you were asked to work full-time (or overtime!!!), just like all the salaried employees, but for zero pay?

unpaid internships blow me. You want me to spend 10 weeks in a city that I’m not domiciled in, work 40hrs a week, and not get paid?how am I suppose to survive?on air and tears? 10:56 PM - 28 Dec 2017

Heck, maybe you were even asked to ALREADY HAVE EXPERIENCE for an internship that's supposed to give you said experience?!

I’ve been checking out entry level jobs online to see what millennials are talking about. It’s insane! Companies want 3-5 years experience for entry level job, real jobs are offered as unpaid internships. My favorite: unpaid internship requiring 10 years of industry experience. 04:54 AM - 20 Jul 2019