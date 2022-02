What's Your Most Ridiculous "My Male Coworker Was Paid WAY More Than Me For The Same Work" Story?

What does this mean? It means that despite our best efforts, women are still getting paid less than their male coworkers for the same amount of work. In fact, according to a 2021 report from Pew Research Center , the gender pay gap in the US has remained stable for the past 15 years. In 2020, women on average earned only 84% of what men earned, which means, "it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020."