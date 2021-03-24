What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Horton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Top News

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee.

  • U.S. Services Purchasing Manager's Index increased from 59.80 in February to 60 In March.

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she remains worried about latest COVID-19 data and apparent stall in the pandemic's trajectory.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the British COVID-19 variant is proven to be more dangerous to young people.

  • U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will likely release a modified statement for its vaccine. Fauci also said the level of daily COVID-19 infections is still high, and with levels this high it's too early to declare victory.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures up 0.62% to near 3,924.

  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.17% to near 6,710.

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.04% to near 28,405.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 4.54% to near $60.38/barrel.

  • Gold up 0.23% to near $1,729/oz.

  • Silver up 0.19% to near $25.27/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 2.67% over the last 24 hours to near $56,519.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's cherry blossom blooms in early spring

    The age-old tradition of "hanami" typically attracts throngs of people to parks to sit under cherry trees for picnics, singing, and drinking.Young and old people wearing masks strolled around the perimeter of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, taking pictures and posing for selfies among the trees. "Many people came here today to see cherry blossoms because the news reported yesterday that they'd be in full bloom," said Mieko Ozawa, a Tokyo resident in her 70s.Many parks in the capital region are prohibiting hanami this year, with some erecting temporary fences to keep people from gathering near the trees. "Since it's outside, I think it's fine as long as it doesn't get overcrowded," said a 73-year Tokyo resident Hideo Mizutani. "Of course we need to be more careful."

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • LA police investigating hate crime after car ramming at anti-Asian hate rally

    ‘The brazenness of doing this at an Anti-Hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to harass and bully communities of colour,’ says official

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Megan Rapinoe tells lawmakers 'no level of status' will 'protect you from the clutches of inequality'

    Megan Rapinoe spoke out on Equal Pay Day about the "clutches of inequality" in a congressional hearing, calling it "unacceptable" that the fight to close the gender pay gap is still necessary. The soccer star testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that "there's no level of status, and there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," adding, "One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind." Rapinoe described her first-hand experience with this, telling Congress about how the United States women's national team is paid less than their male counterparts as she blasted the U.S. Soccer Federation for having "continually lobbied against our efforts" to demand equal pay. "And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me, with the brightest lights shining on us on all times, it can — and it does — happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. ... We can change that today. We can change that right now. We just have to want to." Rapinoe later in the hearing spoke further about her and her teammates' fight for equal pay, including their gender discrimination lawsuit, saying the team has been waging this fight both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of "so many women across the country" who don't have their platform. "It's just unacceptable that we're still fighting for equal pay," she said. "...There's no reason why we're underpaid for the exception of gender." Later on Wednesday, Rapinoe and members of the women's national team are set to attend an event at the White House with President Biden. Rapinoe famously said in 2019 she wouldn't be "going to the f---ing White House" when former President Donald Trump was in office. Megan Rapinoe testifies before Congress about wage disparities between men and women: "There's no accomplishment or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequality. One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind" pic.twitter.com/1iPhZAjCC5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny plan big spring protest

    Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced plans on Tuesday to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring, in a new push to win the opposition's politician's freedom. On Tuesday, Navalny's allies launched a political campaign with its own "Free Navalny" website and said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. "A protest with 500,000 people taking part will be the biggest in the history of modern Russia," said Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

  • 11 Ultra-Cool Gadgets That Will Transform Your Bathroom Into the Smartest Space in the House

    From a do-it-all mirror to a self-cleaning toilet, these high-tech gizmos will do the work for youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Suez Canal blocked by grounded mega-ship, causing huge traffic jam in the sea

    A mammoth cargo ship has been grounded in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, disrupting shipping and causing a huge waterborne traffic jam.

  • What is cybersecurity? A guide to the methods used to protect computer systems and data

    Cybersecurity is the practice that protects computer technology and data systems from new and evolving threats.

  • Sarm Heslop: Friends of missing British woman plead with police to prioritise investigation

    Sarm Heslop has been missing for more than two weeks

  • Minnesota reports 89 COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals

    Minnesota has identified 89 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in which people contracted the infectious disease after being fully vaccinated. None of these cases are among Minnesota's 6,798 COVID-19 deaths, including nine deaths reported Wednesday, and doctors said even those that were hospitalized had milder illness. While he didn't have trend data yet, Dr. Andrew Olson said, "It's more than ...

  • Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

    Mark Wilson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in ArizonaTrump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson. Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.