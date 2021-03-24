What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Top News
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee.
U.S. Services Purchasing Manager's Index increased from 59.80 in February to 60 In March.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she remains worried about latest COVID-19 data and apparent stall in the pandemic's trajectory.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the British COVID-19 variant is proven to be more dangerous to young people.
U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will likely release a modified statement for its vaccine. Fauci also said the level of daily COVID-19 infections is still high, and with levels this high it's too early to declare victory.
Indices Around The Globe
S&P 500 Futures up 0.62% to near 3,924.
U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.17% to near 6,710.
Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.04% to near 28,405.
Bonds
10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.
Commodities
Crude oil up 4.54% to near $60.38/barrel.
Gold up 0.23% to near $1,729/oz.
Silver up 0.19% to near $25.27/oz.
Crypto
Bitcoin up 2.67% over the last 24 hours to near $56,519.
