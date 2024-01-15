What's new at the Mu? Entries sought for 'Brown's Town' display

Massillon Museum logo

The Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum invites emerging and established Ohio artists 18 and older to submit their artwork for an upcoming exhibition, Brown’s Town: Art Inspired by Ohio’s Football Heritage. This contemporary look at the legendary coach’s inspiration throughout Ohio will be on display from Jan. 21 through Jan. 12, 2025, in the Paul Brown Museum gallery.

Highlights

Current and former Ohio residents are invited to submit original artwork they completed within the past five years inspired by themes relating to the father of modern football, Paul Brown. Themes include Paul Brown, the Massillon Tigers, Ohio State Buckeye football, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami University-Oxford/Cradle of Coaches, the Massillon Tiger Football Booster Club/commitment to community, early professional football in Northeast Ohio, Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, the Massillon Tiger Swing Band, the Massillon/Canton McKinley rivalry, and Paul Brown’s coaching tree.

All media will be considered. A panel of three independent jurors will select work to be included and cash prizes to be awarded. Each artist may submit up to three works. A non-refundable $15 per piece of artwork or $30 for three pieces of artwork must accompany entries. Works may be for sale; the Museum will retain a 30% commission.

Entries are due April 14. For the jurying process, artwork must be represented by digital photography submitted digitally through Submittable: www.MassillonMuseum.org/artist-opportunities or www.PaulBrownMuseum.org/home/special-exhibits. For complete entry guidelines, visit www.MassillonMuseum.org/artist-opportunities.

About the Paul Brown Museum

The Paul Brown Museum is located on the second floor of the Massillon Museum. It features original artifacts from Paul Brown’s own collection; uniforms and clothing; photographs from all eras of his life and career; a reference library; and a vibrant timeline featuring Coach Brown’s career and the history of the Massillon Tiger football team.

More information

WHAT – Paul Brown Museum Call for Entries for Brown’s Town: Art Inspired by Ohio’s Football Heritage.

WHEN – Now through April 14.

WHERE – 121 Lincoln Way E in Massillon

MORE – MassillonMuseum.org or 330-833-4061

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: What's new at the Mu? Entries sought for 'Brown's Town' display