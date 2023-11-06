What's new at the Mu? History group to play 'Tigertown Trivia'

Massillon’s 1903 professional football team. The city had professional team early in the days when the sport was getting its start.

Where in Massillon can you see a Lincoln Highway marker? What’s the name of the bicycle bridge that parallels the Lincoln Way Viaduct? When will Massillon celebrate its bicentennial? What was the name of Massillon’s professional football team?

Highlights

Local historian Margy Vogt will challenge the Massillon Museum History Discussion Group with Massillon history questions at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“There’s no need to study for the game,” Vogt said. “I try to make questions fun for guests, whether they know local history or not.”

Some will be multiple choice, some will be plays on words, some are trick questions, and others will be common sense.” A new twist this year will be a photo identification game. Correct answers, first attempts, funny responses, and outrageously wrong guesses will be rewarded with “fabulous” prizes.

The event is held in the Fred F. Silk Community Room in the museum’s lower level. The museum is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation.

Some people attend every session, happening the first Tuesday of every month. Others attend only when the topic especially interests them. Some guests engage actively in the conversations; others simply enjoy listening. No reservations are necessary. Chris Craft moderates the discussions.

Why visit?

Attendees can enjoy the café, shop, or exhibitions before and after the history group session. Current exhibitions are: John Carlson: Set the Twilight Reeling; A Way to Win: Paul Brown’s Innovations; Ish Ishmael: Manifestations of the Dystopian Reverie; the Immel Circus; Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon; Innovators of Massillon; Ethiopian Expedition of 1903; First Peoples of North America; Precarious Legacies: Exposures of a Fleeting Landscape; the local history gallery; and the fine and decorative arts gallery.

Details

WHAT – MassMu History Discussion Group

WHEN – 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

MORE – massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

