What's new at the Mu? Learn to detect fake artwork

Doug Bort

Doug Bort, founder and lead investigator of Odyssey Global Consulting, will explain how art detectives unravel fakes and forgeries in cultural property crimes at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch.

The presentation will conclude about 12:50 p.m. to accommodate guests on their lunch hours.

Highlights

Before leading his own company, Bort worked 21 years as a special agent with the U.S. Customs Service and Homeland Security investigations. An expert in the investigation of art and cultural property crimes, he conducted many complex international investigations and undercover operations. He has trained many fellow law enforcement personnel on how to probe the truth in art and cultural property crimes.

Knowledge gained from experts with decades of experience in the field help him determine whether an object’s authenticity may be suspect. In his presentation, Bort will explore how some of the most successful forgers fooled the expert community and how to detect fakes and forgeries when examining artworks.

The Massillon Museum is grateful for operating support from the Ohio Arts Council, ArtsinStark, and the citizens of Massillon, as well as marketing support from Visit Canton. The Brown Bag Lunch series is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Why attend?

The Brown Bag Lunch series is free and open to everyone on the fourth Tuesday of each month through October. Guests may bring lunch or purchase sandwiches, salad, and smoothies at Greatness Cafe in the Museum lobby. MassMu provides complimentary cookies and coffee to all attendees. Guests can view the art and history galleries before and after the event.

Details

WHAT – MassMu Brown Bag Lunch, “Fakes & Forgeries: Discover How an Art Detective Unravels the Truth”

WHEN – 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, downtown Massillon

MORE – MassillonMuseum.org or 330-833-4061

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: What's new at the Mu? Doug Bort to help you detect fake artwork