What's new at the Mu? Massillon Museum history group to meet

The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday. MassMu Special Projects Coordinator Chris Craft will moderate a show-and-tell session. Participants are encouraged to bring photographs, childhood toys, favorite treasures, artwork they have created, or any objects they want to share and discuss. Sometimes people bring items they hope others can help them identify.

Highlights

The History Discussion Group meets in the Fred F. Silk Community Room in the museum’s lower level. MassMu is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone; new participants are always welcome. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and nearby city lots.

History discussions draw people who enjoy sharing their memories and others who come to learn about the town’s past. Some people attend every session – the first Tuesday of every month. Others attend only when the topic especially interests them. No reservations are necessary.

MassMu’s History Discussion Group has met since 1995. It’s one of MassMu’s series of free events including Brown Bag Lunches, “Do the Mu!” workshops and exhibition openings. To learn more, find the calendar of events on the museum’s website, or pick up a quarterly calendar in the lobby.

Why visit

The Massillon Museum appreciates operating support from the citizens of Massillon, the Ohio Arts Council, and ArtsinStark. These activities are funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. Attendees can enjoy the café, shop, and exhibitions: Stark County Artists Exhibition; Elena Masrour: Bingo, I’m the King, Now!; the Immel Circus; A Way to Win: Paul Brown’s Innovations; Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon; Innovators of Massillon; Ethiopian Expedition of 1903; First Peoples of North America; Precarious Legacies: Exposures of a Fleeting Landscape; the local history gallery; and the fine and decorative arts gallery.

Details

WHAT – MassMu History Discussion Group

WHEN – 10 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon

MORE – massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: What's new at the Mu? Massillon Museum history group to meet