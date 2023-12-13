What's up with the mysterious purple streetlights at the intersection of Jog and Hypoluxo?

If you've passed through the intersection of Jog and Hypoluxo Roads west of Lake Worth Beach at night, you likely have noticed an additional color among the lights illuminating the busy area.

The bright, glowing purple hues oddly pop among the traditional green, yellow and red stoplights and white roadway lighting.

And no, it's not the county's way of adding holiday color magic to its streets.

It's not even only in Lake Worth Beach. Anecdotal reports of purple streetlights have been popping up around Florida and other parts of the country the past two years.

Some street lights at Palm Beach County intersections are turning a bright shade of purple. According to Florida Power & Light, the reason is because of a manufacturer defect in some LED lights.

The strange phenomenon has spread on social media with many drivers wondering who or what is turning the lights a resplendent violet?

The answer, apparently, is technological and can easily be explained, according to Florida Power & Light.

About 10 years ago, most cities in Palm Beach County and across the nation started switching from fluorescent bulbs to light-emitting diode (LED) lights because LEDs are cheaper, more energy efficient, durable, brighter and last significantly longer. That initial installation caused a subtle change of the nighttime streetlights from a yellowish orange to bright white.

So why the purple?

According to Florida Power & Light, some street lights have been emitting a violet or purple hue - a result of a manufacturer defect. The lights are under a warranty agreement and the manufacturer has hired their own resources to replace them.

An FPL spokesperson explained that over time, some LED streetlights in FPL’s service area are emitting a violet or purple hue rather than the standard white light because of a manufacturer defect. As certain LED lights age, there is a spectral shift caused by phosphor displacement a few years after initial installation.

FPL says the lights are under warranty and the company is "continuing to work with the manufacturer to replace these streetlights."

Acuity Brands Lighting, the manufacturer of the LED lights, has agreed to pay for the replacement lights. FPL did not provide a number of lights that they have replaced or still need replacement in Palm Beach County.

FPL said it began noticing the purple streetlights in the summer of 2022 and that the manufacturer estimated that only 1% of the streetlight component is malfunctioning. There is no danger to drivers.

The science behind the white to purple light change

Purple street lights contrast with the red stop lights at the intersection of Hypoluxo and Jog Roads in Palm Beach County.

LED lights are made of a blue LED light combined with the yellow phosphor that produces white light. In the Acuity lights, the phosphor coating has been degrading, caused by age, heat and temperature change. That has exposed the blue LED light that has a purple and violent tint to it.

The majority of streetlights, however, are not affected so it is a rare sight.

Just east of the Hypoluxo and Jog Road intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the city replaced its entire fleet of 4,000 streetlights in 2016 and 2017, according to Utilities Director Ed Liberty. It was part of the city's massive energy conservation project.

Liberty said Lake Worth Beach is using Lumec and Leotek manufacturers and has not heard of any reports of purple streetlights in the city.

FPL says because the affected lights were installed on different dates, it will take time to locate all of the faulty lights and replace them. To report streetlights displaying a purple color, the company suggests calling 1-800-4-OUTAGE or go to FPL.com/streetlight.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com and follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @JimColeman11. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: LED mystery: Why are some county streetlights turning bright purple?