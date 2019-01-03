What's Next For Apple (AAPL) After It Slashed Its Q1 Sales Forecast?

Shares of Apple AAPL plummeted over 9% Thursday morning after the firm lowered its quarterly sales guidance for the first time in more than a decade Wednesday. Apple’s announcement during the vital holiday shopping period is hardly a good sign for investors already worried about slowing iPhone sales. So, let’s see what’s next for Apple.

Holiday Quarter Guidance

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a letter to investors late Wednesday afternoon revised the firm’s fiscal first quarter 2019—ended on December 29—revenue guidance to roughly $84 billion. This marked an approximately 6%, or $5 billion downturn from the low-end of Apple’s previous quarterly outlook that called for revenues between $89 billion and $93 billion. The move marked the first time in over 15 years that Apple lowered its quarterly guidance.

The iPhone giant’s chief executive pointed to a difference in iPhone launch timing, as well as a strong U.S. dollar and supply constraints, due to a massive number of new products, as some of the reasons for its lowered guidance. Yet, Cook said slower sales in emerging markets, such as Greater China, as well as fewer iPhone upgrades, were the two main reasons for Apple’s newly dimmed quarterly sales outlook.

Shares of Apple opened down 8.7% at $144.29 on Thursday, which marked their lowest level since April 2017. Meanwhile, Apple suppliers Micron MU, Lumentum Holdings LITE, and others saw their stock prices fall. Other tech giants, including Facebook FB, Alphabet GOOGL, and Microsoft MSFT also dipped in morning trading.

Chinese Worries

Cook said that the slowing Chinese economy and the impact of the continuous trade war between the world’s two largest economies led to poor sales. “While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China,” Cook wrote.

“In fact, most of our revenue shortfall to our guidance, and over 100 percent of our year-over-year worldwide revenue decline, occurred in Greater China across iPhone, Mac and iPad.”

Apple’s CEO tried to put a positive long-term spin on the company’s prospects in China. Still, it is tough for investors to hear since the region accounted for roughly 18% of overall revenues in each of the last two quarters. The announcement also highlights how Apple’s high prices have held the company back in markets where a plethora of much cheaper smartphones are available.

Overall iPhone Sales

Lower than expected iPhone revenue, mostly in Greater China, accounts for “for all of our revenue shortfall to our guidance and for much more than our entire year-over-year revenue decline,” according to Cook. On top of that, iPhone upgrades were weaker than Apple anticipated in developed markets.

The company pointed to macroeconomic challenges in some markets, along with strong U.S. dollar-related price increases, and some customers taking advantage of lower iPhone battery replacement costs as the main factors for fewer upgrades.