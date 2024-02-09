What's next for Brandon Presley? Former Democratic governor nominee has new job.

Former gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley has found a new job in the solar industry.

In a press release issued Thursday, Presley, who most recently served as Mississippi's Public Service Commissioner, announced he will become the vice president of strategic initiatives for Edelen Renewables, a solar plant development company based in Kentucky.

The company will open a Mississippi office, which Presley will run.

“Getting this country to energy independence, while creating good jobs for good people in hard luck communities has been my focus as a public service commissioner in Mississippi," Presley wrote in the release. "The opportunity to build upon my service as President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and take that mission across America is too good to pass up. I believe in the mission and the people of Edelen Renewables and am excited to join them in their important work.”

Former Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Brandon Presley speaks in Jackson in 2023. Presley announced Thursday he will be taking on a new job with Edelen Renewables, a solar development company based out of Kentucky, and plans to open a Mississippi office.

In his role, Presley will head up the company's Farmers Powering Community Initiative, which aims to preserve agricultural land and increase solar power usage, and he will also manage the day-to-day operations of Edelen's Mississippi branch.

“For Brandon, it’s all about giving folks a shot at the American Dream," Edelen founder and CEO Adam Eleden wrote in the release. "His commitment to that mission, his expertise in the energy space, and his stature as a nationally recognized utility regulator and public servant make him an ideal leader in our company. As we strive to expand the green energy winners’ circle, Brandon will lead much of our engagement, from utility executives and policymakers to community leaders working to bring modern economic opportunity to their hometowns.”

In 2023, Presley, a Democrat, went head-to-head with Republican Gov. Tate Reeves during the state's gubernatorial race. He lost by about a 3.2% margin to Reeves, the closest a Democrat has come in the state since 1999.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

