What's next for Collier's big Army Corps stormwater project? City officials get briefed

As federal officials gather input on a potentially huge flood protection project for Collier County, they briefed Naples city council on the project recently.

The goal of the Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study: Understand how best to keep people and property safe from surging water by fortifying beaches, back bays and buildings. With nearly almost 40 miles of Gulf coastline and a number of popular barrier islands, water is one of the county’s economic strengths as well as a critical vulnerability.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is doing the study, has promised that any resulting plans would not be imposed on the county. Instead, it's seeking input from citizens, neighborhoods, nonprofits, homeowner associations and others, officials say, which they'll consider, while providing ample updates as they move forward. Last week's was one of those. Here are five things to know:

The idea may sound familiar

A similar effort launched in 2018 with a series of public meetings. Preliminary plans included several miles of multiple high coastal barriers, including at some of the region’s most picturesque and tourist-loved places: Wiggins Pass, Vanderbilt Beach, Bonita Beach and Doctors Pass. It didn't go over well. In 2021, Naples' council voted unanimously in “strong opposition” to the tentatively selected plan, known as a TSP. This study's TSP is due June 25.

What residents didn't like the first time around

Marco Island wasn't a significant part of the last version, so it's been added to this study. And this time, the whole of Goodland as well as areas around the Naples AIrport are being considered for home elevation.

Another change: It works to include disadvantaged communities, which often bear the brunt of storm damages. "The Corps has also heard concerns about socially vulnerable communities, so we have a goal in this study to be intentionally inclusive of these communities," said Project Manager Abbegail Preddy, with the Corps' Norfolk District.

People walk along the beach after Hurricane Idalia in Naples on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The sand reached the levels of the concrete berm meant to prevent storm surge from flooding properties along the coast.

Details of the new iteration

The price tag on the current study is $3 million; with a three-year window. So far, there's not any proposal; just an "initial analysis to determine the feasibility of potential measures or actions that the (Corps) can partner with Collier County to manage the risk of coastal storm damages," in agency speak.

Residents want more green and less gray

Collier residents have told the Corps "pretty consistently" that they don't want the heavy-duty, military-looking fortifications the Corps is known for. Instead, there's been "Very unanimous support in the community for nature-based solutions – less gray and hard infrastructure and more green," said Preddy.

Be transparent, keep us in the loop, stakeholders say

After the Corps presentation, Councilman Ray Christman wanted to be sure the city would be kept up to date. "The TSP will be presented to the county June 26," he said. "During that period, how will the city of Naples be briefed?" As often as it wants, Preddy said. "The Corps intends to provide many ongoing briefings, but will also schedule them as needed. … if you all want a briefing, name the date and time and we'll be happy to be there."

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, a leading Collier environmental nonprofit, has been watching the second go carefully, says its Principal Climate Resilience Specialist, Carrie Schuman. Though the contents of the council briefing were already famliar to her, she appreciates the Corps' transparency so far. "They're making a big effort to talk about their process and take community feedback," she said, "and that's a good thing."

Also a good thing: "The Conservancy is happy to see more reliance on green infrastructure ... We support working with nature and leveraging nature." After all, she says, "We do have a nature-based economy."

Learn more: https://colliercsrm-usacenao.hub.arcgis.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Army Corps updates Naples council on progress of $3 million storm study