What's next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
1 / 2

Capitol Breach

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks.

While the Senate has already heard testimony from law enforcement leaders who were responsible for failures during the riot, several more committees are examining possible changes to the Capitol Police and a restructuring of the Capitol Police security command. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last month that seven House panels would be probing the attack after hopes faded for setting up an independent, bipartisan commission.

Information continues to emerge about what happened that day, when hundreds of supporters of now-former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat. A new report from The Associated Press reveals previously unknown details about the fear and panic inside the building, including an urgent call from Vice President Mike Pence asking the Pentagon to clear the Capitol.

New security concerns emerged on April 2 after a man rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol, then emerged from his car with a knife. Police fatally shot the man, described by his family as suffering from delusions. One of the officers, William “Billy” Evans, died from his injuries and will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

What’s next as Congress reviews the failures of Jan. 6 and beyond:

FIGURING OUT THE FENCE

A top priority for lawmakers is deciding what to do with the tall black fence that has surrounded the Capitol since Jan. 6 — a stark symbol of the fear and uncertainty in the wake of the attack.

Capitol Police have already removed an outer layer of fencing that had cut off traffic and pedestrians from the area. But a tight inner perimeter remains, preventing most visitors from approaching the building.

Lawmakers in both parties chafe at the fencing and what it represents, arguing that the Capitol should always be open to the people it represents. But police and other security leaders say they need to continue their reviews and ensure the Capitol is safe before taking the fencing down.

FIXING THE CAPITOL POLICE

The House Administration Committee, which is led by California Rep. Zoe Lofgren and oversees the Capitol Police, is holding a hearing Thursday to examine an internal agency report looking at the mistakes that were made. A separate panel led by Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is probing the insurrection and questioning law enforcement leaders about how to move forward.

Capitol Police officers bore the brunt of the violence on Jan. 6, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a violent mob that was able to push past them and break into the building. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died after engaging with the protesters, and another took his own life in the days afterward.

Evans’ death last week was another blow to the force, where morale has plunged and leaders have been working to bring in trauma resources. Officers have been working extra shifts and overtime as staffing issues remain.

“This has been a very, very traumatic time for this force,” Ryan said after Evans’ death.

In a security report commissioned by Pelosi, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré recommended the Capitol Police hire hundreds more officers and improve training and intelligence capabilities.

RESTRUCTURING THE COMMAND

One change that seems likely in the coming months is a restructuring of the security command in the Capitol.

Before and during the insurrection, then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was hampered by an antiquated chain of command that required him to clear decisions about calling National Guard troops with the heads of House and Senate security and the architect of the Capitol, who together form the Capitol Police Board. Sund and the two security heads were forced to resign immediately afterward.

Lawmakers in both parties have said they’d like to see changes to the board to give the Capitol Police chief more power.

Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said after one of her committee’s hearings on the riots that “a lasting image” she will take of Jan. 6 is Sund calling the two sergeants-at-arms for approval for his decisions after the violence had already begun. “The Capitol Police board clearly needs some reform,” she said in March.

The Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are conducting interviews about the insurrection and are expected to issue a joint report with recommendations by the end of April, Klobuchar said.

INTELLIGENCE FAILURES

The House Intelligence Committee is reviewing why Capitol Police were so massively unprepared for the hundreds of Trump supporters who pushed past them and broke in. Many of the rioters had openly planned their moves online.

Lawmakers have grilled law enforcement officials about the missed intelligence before the attack, including a report from an FBI field office in Virginia that warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington. Sund has said he was unaware of the report at the time, even though the FBI had forwarded it to the department.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says his committee is focused on three central questions: “What intelligence was missed, how was intelligence shared and was the intelligence acted upon?”

The intelligence panel and six other House committees have asked 10 federal agencies for documents and communications before and during the riot. Schiff’s intelligence panel and the Senate Judiciary Committee are also probing the roots of domestic violent extremism.

MONEY FOR IMPROVEMENTS

Pelosi has said Democrats will propose additional spending for post-Jan. 6 improvements within the coming weeks. She has said the legislation will be designed “to harden the Capitol, to increase the personnel, to make judgments about the fencing.”

That legislation, which she said Sunday is “just about ready,” will force a debate on many of the outstanding security questions.

“We want to make sure that it is the appropriate amount, nothing less than we need but nothing more than we need, and appropriately prioritized to again open up the Capitol,” Pelosi said on CBS's “Face The Nation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Maduro says Venezuela has secured funds to complete COVAX payment

    Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due. Maduro's government has for months said U.S. sanctions block it from paying the $120 million needed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but on Saturday said it had transferred $64 million to the Switzerland-based GAVI Vaccine Alliance. "We have already secured the rest to make 100% of the (payment) to the Covax system," Maduro said in a televised speech.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Adam Sandler Says He's 'Very Proud' of Golfer Will Zalatoris, Who Looks Like Happy Gilmore Caddie

    "Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud," Adam Sandler wrote to golfer Will Zalatoris in a hilarious Instagram post

  • Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against South African and UK coronavirus variants, according to Israeli study

    The study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against two variants, though both were quite rare in Israel. It has yet to be peer reviewed.

  • Gerren Taylor, Baldwin Hills star, dies at 30

    Taylor, whose birth name was Ashley Taylor Gerren, was also a young model.

  • John Kennedy: The ‘wokers’ want to rewrite the Constitution and pack the court with activists

    Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., discusses Biden’s commission to examine potential Supreme Court expansion.

  • Israel agrees to send more water to Jordan after push from Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a request to increase the water supply to Jordan after prodding from the Biden administration, Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: Israeli-Jordanian relations have recently sunk into a new crisis, with the water supply as one major point of tension. The Jordanian government asked the Biden administration in recent weeks for help in resolving the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Secretary of State Tony Blinken raised the issue in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and encouraged the Israeli government to help the Jordanians.The backstory: Israel has committed under past agreements to supply Jordan with water. Every year, Jordan asks for an additional amount, and Israel typically agrees right away.But this time, Netanyahu did not immediately consent — reportedly in retaliation for Jordan refusing to allow him to fly out of Amman to Abu Dhabi.The scuttling of Netanyahu's trip came after the Jordanian crown prince's visit to Jerusalem was canceled at the last minute due to Israeli security restrictions.Worth noting: The Biden administration has been highly supportive of Jordan's King Abdullah II amid the current political crisis within the royal family. President Biden and Blinken both called the king to pledge their support. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why the president can’t quickly solve the computer chip shortage

    A White House summit on the semiconductor shortage lays bare the idled factories, lack of infrastructure and geopolitical complications that Biden must navigate to address the issue.

  • Arkansas House sends governor stripped-down hate crimes bill

    Arkansas lawmakers on Monday approved a stripped-down alternative to hate crimes legislation that longtime supporters of such laws have criticized as not providing true protections following a succession of new measures restricting the rights of transgender people. The majority-Republican House voted 65-26 in favor of the measure, called a “class protection" bill, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk. The Republican, who has made enacting a hate crimes law a priority this year, said he plans to sign the bill into law.

  • Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S

    KYIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Monday of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border, but Moscow said its soldiers were on its own territory, unlike U.S. forces in the region. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014. The West has expressed concern in recent weeks over a huge build-up of Russian forces close to Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

  • Tucker Carlson: call for Fox News to fire host after anti-immigration tirade

    Anti-Defamation League denounces ‘endorsement of white supremacist ideology’ after Carlson claims immigrants dilute Americans’ political power According to the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt, Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric ‘rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists – it was a bullhorn’. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The head of the Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson, after the primetime host said immigration would “dilute the political power” of Americans. Carlson was referring to “white replacement”, a racist theory that has been cited as a motivation in deadly attacks. On Sunday, Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive and national director of the ADL, told CNN Fox News should fire Carlson because of his “open-ended endorsement of white supremacist ideology”. “I think we’ve really crossed a new threshold when a major news network dismisses this or pretends like it isn’t important,” Greenblatt said. “Tucker has got to go.” Two days earlier, Greenblatt wrote in an open letter to Fox that Carlson’s “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists – it was a bullhorn”. He also cited previous instances in which Carlson has used anti-migrant rhetoric, including arguing that immigration makes the US “poorer and dirtier” and questioning whether white-supremacist ideology exists. In the letter, first reported by the Associated Press, Greenblatt also cited Carlson’s “long record of race-baiting”. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Greenblatt’s call for Carlson’s dismissal comes as many as many Republican-led states attempt to pass legislation critics argue is designed to restrict voting by minorities. Carlson said he was concerned about his own “voting rights” and said he had “less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate”. “I know that the left and all the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement’,” he said, “if you suggest that the Democratic party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.” Carlson added: “Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.” Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, wrote: “When Carlson worries about immigrants from the third world he is talking about Hispanic, Asian and Black people who he worries will outnumber ‘current’ voters. Current voters, in this formulation, are the white people who make up the majority of the American electorate.” The primetime Fox News host has long been controversial. In 2019, soon after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, allegedly after posting a manifesto complaining about a “Hispanic invasion”, Carlson claimed that white supremacy was a “hoax”. Earlier that year, as many as 33 advertisers were reported to have pulled out of Carlson’s show. “Tucker Carlson has a history of sanitizing stereotypes and of spreading this kind of poison but what he did on Thursday night really was indeed … a new low,” Greenblatt told CNN. He also took aim at the owners of Fox News for overlooking Carlson’s controversies in pursuit of ratings. “Where are the Murdochs? How can they countenance their network being used to mainstream the most violent and toxic ideas?” Greenblatt said, adding that it was incumbent on advertisers, cable companies and shareholders “to say there is just too much risk in his racism and he’s got to go”.

  • Racing on TV Listings For April 12-18; IndyCar season finally gets under way, F1, NHRA return to action.

    Where to find this week's racing action on TV

  • Virginia police officer fired over pepper-spraying of Army lieutenant

    A Windsor, Virginia, police officer accused of pepper-spraying U.S. Army Lieut. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man, during a traffic stop has been fired, authorities announced Sunday night.Driving the news: Virginia's governor has ordered an investigation after video emerged of the incident involving Windsor Police Department officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, which he called "disturbing." Gutierrez has now been fired, the Town of Windsor said late Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed," the Town of Windsor said in a statement. "This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present. "Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment."For the record: Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers earlier this month, accusing them of pepper-spraying him and pointing guns at him.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A complete timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship

    The 41-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the 20-year-old TikTok star have been inseparable since March 2020.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris: COVID-19 unemployment calls for biggest jobs investment since World War II

    Millions are unemployed. The American Jobs Plan will create blue-collar jobs. For those who need training, President Biden's plan will provide it.

  • Ontario hospitals may have to withhold care as COVID-19 fills ICUs

    Doctors in the Canadian province of Ontario may soon have to decide who can and cannot receive treatment in intensive care as the number of coronavirus infections sets records and patients are packed into hospitals still stretched from a December wave. Canada's most populous province is canceling elective surgeries, admitting adults to a major children's hospital and preparing field hospitals after the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs jumped 31% to 612 in the week leading up to Sunday, according to data from the Ontario Hospital Association. The sharp increase in Ontario hospital admissions is also straining supplies of tocilizumab, a drug often given to people seriously ill with COVID-19.

  • Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Wendy Diaz reveals she signed up just to sabotage the show

    Survivor star Wendy Diaz reveals she signed up for the show specifically to disrupt it in a big way. And she succeeded in that mission.

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.