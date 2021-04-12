What's next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
1 / 2

Capitol Breach

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks.

While the Senate has already heard testimony from law enforcement leaders who were responsible for failures during the riot, several more committees are examining possible changes to the Capitol Police and a restructuring of the Capitol Police security command. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last month that seven House panels would be probing the attack after hopes faded for setting up an independent, bipartisan commission.

Information continues to emerge about what happened that day, when hundreds of supporters of now-former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat. A new report from The Associated Press reveals previously unknown details about the fear and panic inside the building, including an urgent call from Vice President Mike Pence asking the Pentagon to clear the Capitol.

New security concerns emerged on April 2 after a man rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol, then emerged from his car with a knife. Police fatally shot the man, described by his family as suffering from delusions. One of the officers, William “Billy” Evans, died from his injuries and will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

A look at what’s next as Congress reviews the failures of Jan. 6 and beyond:

FIGURING OUT THE FENCE

A top priority for lawmakers is deciding what to do with the tall black fence that has surrounded the Capitol since Jan. 6 — a stark symbol of the fear and uncertainty in the wake of the attack.

Capitol Police have already removed an outer layer of fencing that had cut off traffic and pedestrians from the area. But a tight inner perimeter remains, preventing most visitors from approaching the building.

Lawmakers in both parties chafe at the fencing and what it represents, arguing that the Capitol should always be open to the people it represents. But police and other security leaders say they need to continue their reviews and ensure the Capitol is safe before taking the fencing down.

FIXING THE CAPITOL POLICE

The House Administration Committee, which is led by California Rep. Zoe Lofgren and oversees the Capitol Police, is holding a hearing Thursday to examine an internal agency report looking at the mistakes that were made. A separate panel led by Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is probing the insurrection and questioning law enforcement leaders about how to move forward.

Capitol Police officers bore the brunt of the violence on Jan. 6, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a violent mob that was able to push past them and break into the building. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died after engaging with the protesters, and another took his own life in the days afterward.

Evans’ death last week was another blow to the force, where morale has plunged and leaders have been working to bring in trauma resources. Officers have been working extra shifts and overtime as staffing issues remain.

“This has been a very, very traumatic time for this force,” Ryan said after Evans’ death.

In a security report commissioned by Pelosi, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré recommended the Capitol Police hire hundreds more officers and improve training and intelligence capabilities.

RESTRUCTURING THE COMMAND

One change that seems likely in the coming months is a restructuring of the security command in the Capitol.

Before and during the insurrection, then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund was hampered by an antiquated chain of command that required him to clear decisions about calling National Guard troops with the heads of House and Senate security and the architect of the Capitol, who together form the Capitol Police Board. Sund and the two security heads were forced to resign immediately afterward.

Lawmakers in both parties have said they’d like to see changes to the board to give the Capitol Police chief more power.

Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said after one of her committee’s hearings on the riots that “a lasting image” she will take of Jan. 6 is Sund calling the two sergeants-at-arms for approval for his decisions after the violence had already begun. “The Capitol Police board clearly needs some reform,” she said in March.

The Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee are conducting interviews about the insurrection and are expected to issue a joint report with recommendations by the end of April, Klobuchar said.

INTELLIGENCE FAILURES

The House Intelligence Committee is reviewing why Capitol Police were so massively unprepared for the hundreds of Trump supporters who pushed past them and broke in. Many of the rioters had openly planned their moves online.

Lawmakers have grilled law enforcement officials about the missed intelligence before the attack, including a report from an FBI field office in Virginia that warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington. Sund has said he was unaware of the report at the time, even though the FBI had forwarded it to the department.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says his committee is focused on three central questions: “What intelligence was missed, how was intelligence shared and was the intelligence acted upon?”

The intelligence panel and six other House committees have asked 10 federal agencies for documents and communications before and during the riot. Schiff’s intelligence panel and the Senate Judiciary Committee are also probing the roots of domestic violent extremism.

MONEY FOR IMPROVEMENTS

Pelosi has said Democrats will propose additional spending for post-Jan. 6 improvements within the coming weeks. She has said the legislation will be designed “to harden the Capitol, to increase the personnel, to make judgments about the fencing.”

That legislation, which she said Sunday is “just about ready,” will force a debate on many of the outstanding security questions.

“We want to make sure that it is the appropriate amount, nothing less than we need but nothing more than we need, and appropriately prioritized to again open up the Capitol,” Pelosi said on CBS's "Face The Nation."

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Chino Pants Will Help You Clean Up Nice, No Matter How Long It's Been

    No matter how wild menswear gets, there's always room in your wardrobe for a great pair of chinos. GQ's Best Stuff is on the case.

  • French Economy Is Weathering April Lockdown Better Than Last Year’s

    (Bloomberg) -- The French economy is slowing only slightly in April due to the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions, easing concerns that school closures would cause a deeper contraction. The Bank of France said activity will decline to 7% below pre-crisis levels in April after President Emmanuel Macron imposed stricter travel restrictions and ordered schools and nurseries to close. The hit to activity in March was 4%, better than previously estimated thanks improvements in services, industry and construction, according to the institution’s monthly survey.French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the latest set of measures would dampen the economic rebound this year. Yet the central bank data add to evidence that European economies are proving more resilient than they were a year ago in the face of second and third-round lockdowns to control infections.“While this estimation is subject to various risks, it shows the economy’s heightened resilience to tougher health restrictions,” the Bank of France said.Greater use of remote working and better management of social distancing rules contributed to the less-severe dive, Chief Economist Olivier Garnier said. Fewer sectors have ceased operating versus a year ago, more stores remain open, and stronger global trade is supporting manufacturing, he also said.The April survey of 8,500 businesses found that the sharpest declines in service sector activity are in sectors such as car repairs, equipment leasing, hotels and leisure.The Bank of France still expects the economy avoided a contraction in the first quarter and that it will grow about 5.4% in 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Korean Vegan dishes out life lessons

    Joanne Molinaro, 41, a TikTok star who runs The Korean Vegan food blog, always embeds a life lesson into each new cooking video.

  • New this week: 'Big Shot,' 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Monday'

    — Sebastian Stan’s devoted followers are certainly getting a fair amount of him this spring on Disney+ in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Stan stars opposite Denise Gough as a pair of strangers who start an intense summer affair in Greece in director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ film.

  • White House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research as part of his broader focus on rebuilding U.S. manufacturing as a powerhouse for the world's largest economy - and a source of good-paying jobs - after years of declining investments and productivity growth, a senior administration official said. "Today I received a letter from 23 senators, bipartisan and 42 House members, Republican and Democrat, supporting the chips for America program," Biden said at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Apple Studios film starring Will Smith pulls production from Georgia over vote suppression

    Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state’s recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is the largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia’s Republican-controlled state legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. In a joint statement, Smith and Fuqua — who are both producers on the project — said they felt compelled to move the production out of Georgia.

  • Analysis: With quick fixes, Biden's agencies reverse Trump's Wall Street-friendly rules

    U.S. President Joe Biden's interim regulators are wasting no time unraveling Wall Street-friendly measures introduced under former Republican President Donald Trump, using quick-fix legal tactics. They have spiked or stalled more than a dozen contentious Trump-era measures that critics said eroded consumer protections, weakened enforcement, and curbed investors' ability to push for environmental, social and governance (ESG) changes. Rather than embarking on the lengthy process of rewriting the rules, the agencies have in many instances used speedy legal tools, according to lawyers, consumer groups, and a review by Reuters.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Spoke With the Queen to Share Condolences For Prince Philip

    Meghan, who's far along in her pregnancy with her second child, was advised by her doctor not to travel to the U.K. for the funeral.

  • CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after historic Zoom summit

    Top CEOs plan to get dramatically tougher on state legislators over proposed new restrictions on voting.Driving the news: After a weekend Zoom summit, the CEOs are threatening to withhold campaign contributions — and to punish states by yanking investments in factories, stadiums and other lucrative projects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe call included a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines.Why it matters: After a slow response to Georgia's new limits, corporate America is suddenly makes voting access a foremost issue — and is going beyond words with sweeping economic threats. Saturday's historic Zoom summit was organized by Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale School of Management, who told me the execs "fortified each other": "There was no sense of fear."The call included 90 business leaders, plus 30 other experts and aides.A post-summit statement said: "CEOs who participated in a live poll indicated they will re-evaluate donations to candidates supporting bills that restrict voting rights and many would reconsider investments in states which act upon such proposals."Go deeper: CEOs are the new lawmakersLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: My widowed mother was a victim of anti-Asian hate. This is how you can help

    Claudia Choi, whose mother received a racist letter days after her father's funeral, implores readers to prevent hateful acts against Asian Americans.

  • CDC director offered a solution to the Michigan COVID-19 surge: 'Shut things down'

    "Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of MIchigan's COVID-19 surge.

  • 'Getting a clearer picture': Black Americans on the factors that overcame their vaccine hesitancy

    Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy was high among Black Americans, but clear information from trusted sources and more people's getting vaccinated have helped curb skepticism.

  • Apple's iPad mini drops to $345 at Amazon

    Save big the iPad mini -- Apple's tiny tablet is $55 off at Amazon right now.

  • CDC says Michigan not likely to get extra vaccine to combat surge; Regeneron cocktail protects from infection: Live COVID-19 updates

    The federal government is not inclined to ship extra vaccine supplies to Michigan to combat the state's severe surge in cases. Latest COVID news.

  • Biden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

    President Biden is preparing to nominate a slate of ambassadors, and among them will be Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and a key Biden backer in Arizona last year, Politico reports. McCain is being vetted as the U.S. envoy to the United Nations Food Programme in Rome, a "coveted ambassador post in Western Europe in what would be his administration's first Republican appointee to a Senate-confirmed position," Politico says. McCain, 66, has worked on global food scarcity and hunger issues, including collaborating with the World Food Programme in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Georgia. The three presidents before former President Donald Trump all appointed at least one member of the other party to their Cabinet, and Biden has not resumed that tradition. The Arizona Republican Party censured McCain in January, along with former Sen. Jeff Flake (R) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R), for insufficient fealty to Trump. Biden won Arizona in November, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1996. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Police Chief says shooting death of Daunte Wright was due to ‘accidental discharge’

    The police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has attributed the death of Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, to an “accidental discharge” by the responding police officer. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon held a press conference on Monday to discuss the shooting death of 20-year-old Wright on Sunday, CNN reported.

  • Netflix is working on a live-action Gundam movie

    Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts will produce and direct the film.

  • Russia puts feminist activist on trial for pornography

    A feminist artist went on trial Monday in Russia on charges of disseminating pornography after she shared artwork online depicting female bodies. Human rights groups linked her prosecution to the Kremlin’s conservative stance promoting “traditional family values.” The charges against activist Yulia Tsvetkova, 27, in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur have brought international outrage.

  • Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

    Prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with recklessly causing serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up seven years in prison.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.