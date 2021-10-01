What's next for the debt ceiling? Democrats, Republicans still at odds over an increase

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) walks to the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a short term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown that will go to the House for final passage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775718507 ORIG FILE ID: 1344122728

Congressional Democrats faced two simultaneous financial crises this week. The first — averting a federal government shutdown — was solved Thursday after Congress approved legislation to extend funding through Dec. 3.

The second crisis is proving much harder.

Lawmakers are again debating whether to increase the debt ceiling – the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow to pay its bills – for the 88th time since 1959.

For decades, Congress has limited how much the federal government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. The cap is now at $28.4 trillion, with the national debt at $28.43 trillion.

If the debt limit isn’t increased and the U.S. defaults on its debt for the first time ever, chaos could ensue, Treasury officials and experts say, possibly triggering a government shutdown and worldwide recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the government will exhaust its borrowing authority on Oct. 18.

"At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly," Yellen wrote. "It is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation's commitments after that date."

Why does the federal debt limit matter?: Here's what America's debt actually looks like

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hillon September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Treasury secretary this week warned in a letter to congressional leaders that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless Congress suspends or increases the debt limit. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775718431 ORIG FILE ID: 1235605015

Why a U.S. debt default matters

It will be near impossible for the U.S. to meet its financial obligations, including payments to veterans, Medicaid and Social Security recipients, without suspending or raising the debt limit by Oct. 18.

Yellen told lawmakers Thursday nearly 50 million senior citizens may face delays in Social Security payments.

Federal workers' salaries would also be delayed in the wake of a default.

Moody's Analytics called a potential default "a catastrophic blow to the nascent economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," adding that "Americans would pay for this default for generations" as global investors demand a risker U.S. government pay more in interest to borrow.

Story continues

And Standard & Poor's — the credit rating agency that downgraded U.S. debt in 2011 over a similar debt-limit standoff — said it would cut the country's rating down to junk should a default happen, taking debt from the world's single biggest economy overnight down to around the level of Zambia and Venezuela, countries with far less stable economies that have a much harder time persuading investors to buy their bonds and help fund their governments.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks with aids to the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a short term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown that will go to the House for final passage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775718507 ORIG FILE ID: 1344139090

What's been tried so far to raise the debt ceiling?

The House and Senate are at a standstill over suspending or raising the debt limit through December 2022.

On Sept. 21, House Democrats approved in a 220-211 party-line vote a measure suspending the debt limit and funding the federal government through Dec. 3. But Senate Republicans blocked that on Monday.

Such legislation requires 60 votes in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stymied Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's effort to set up a simple-majority vote on the legislation – getting around the filibuster – on Tuesday.

House Democrats then approved the measure a second time on Wednesday in a 219-212 mostly party-line vote. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine voted against the bill, while GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted for the measure.

It will most likely fail in the evenly divided Senate.

From left, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2017.

Where GOP, Democrats stand on debt ceiling

Republicans are currently opposed to taking part in the debt ceiling's suspension, arguing that President Joe Biden and Democrats should go for it alone by adding it to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that aims to fund social welfare programs.

McConnell said this week, "The debt ceiling will be raised as it always should be, but it will be raised by the Democrats."

More: Congress is weeks away from a debt crisis that could lead to default. Is it time to panic?

Democrats argue it’s irresponsible not to increase the debt limit. They also said the debt limit suspension should be bipartisan, pointing out that Democrats helped Republicans suspend the debt limit when the GOP was in power. During former President Donald Trump’s tenure, the debt limit was raised three times.

Schumer last week slammed Republicans for not taking responsibility.

"Republicans are doing a dine-and-dash of historic proportions," Schumer said. "Anyone who says this is Democratic debt is not talking fact, they're talking fiction. Both sides have a responsibility to pay the debt we have already incurred."

More: Schumer, McConnell clash over raising debt limit as Democrats put forth plan to fund government, increase borrowing

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki provided updates on President Joe Biden’s continued meetings with members of Congress on passing legislation, including bills on infrastructure, the White House's Build Back Better Act and the debt limit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775717879 ORIG FILE ID: 1343891871

How Democrats could raise the debt ceiling by themselves

If the Democrats go the reconciliation route, they would only need 50 votes in the Senate. But Democrats have been resistant because the process would take too long.

Democrats would have to amend the already-passed budget resolution to include the debt ceiling suspension. Restarting the reconciliation process would result in delays, said Schumer on the Senate floor.

"Now in solving this crisis, this body cannot and will not go through a drawn-out unpredictable process sought by the minority leader. It risks the full faith and credit of the United States," he said. "To do this through reconciliation requires ping-ponging separate bills back from the Senate in the House. It's uncharted waters."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Thursday's press briefing that "Republicans were playing politics with an economic catastrophe." She added that the White House was both pressing Republicans to "do what's responsible, to protect the full faith and credit" of the U.S. while working with Schumer to get the increase passed by Democrats alone.

Lawmakers voted Thursday to block a federal government shutdown, but the legislation does not have any language on the suspending the debt limit.

Contributing: Ledge King, Bart Jansen, Jessican Menton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats, Republicans still battling over increasing the debt limit