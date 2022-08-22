Dr. Anthony Fauci said he'll step down in December. Arkansas State Police launched an investigation into a violent arrest caught on video. And would you be embarrassed if your entire search history was made public?

After decades of public service, Dr. Fauci to step down

Dr. Fauci, the face of the nation's pandemic health response, announced Monday that he intends to retire from government service in December "to pursue the next chapter" of his career. Fauci, 81, serves as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said he will be leaving both positions after four decades of advising seven presidents. Fauci advised former President Donald Trump and Biden, as well as a weary country, through the COVID-19 pandemic, and held a similar role for epidemics including HIV, SARS, swine flu and others. Here's what's next for Dr. Fauci.

Photo gallery: Dr. Fauci's career through the years.

Man who threatened to kill Dr. Fauci in emails sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies March 18, 2021, during a Senate committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response.

3 officers suspended after violent arrest video surfaces

Arkansas State Police are investigating Monday after three local officers were seen on video beating a man during an arrest Sunday outside a convenience store in Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock. Here's the latest.

Here's what we know:

Who is involved: The suspended officers were identified as Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle.

Violent video: In the short video shared widely on social media, the three officers are seen punching a man in the head and kneeing him several times as they pinned him down. At one point, a bystander calls out to them, and an officer points at the camera, ordering the person to stop recording.

Why were they there? Officers were responding to a report of a man making threats, authorities said. The man was taken to a hospital and later arrested on several charges.

The response: State police said they would investigate the use of force. Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said the city will take the results of the investigation seriously and take steps to ensure an incident like this "never happens again."

Story continues

A truck drives near a population sign in Mulberry, Ark., on March 13, 2013. Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 that it would investigate the use of force by the officers earlier in the day outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

Their adoptions broke. Now they strive to make things better for others.

Tens of thousands of children have suffered the collapse of both their birth and adoptive families. Their pain has largely existed in the shadows. After these adoptees' families fractured, they used their experience as fuel to improve the system for others. Here are their stories.

About the series: This piece is part of our broader investigation into broken adoptions. We found that more than 66,000 adoptees ended up in the foster care system between 2008 and 2020. That is an undercount. Explore the series here.

'You love this country, and it’s taken': Adoption doesn't guarantee US citizenship.

Sophia Williams-Baugh is working on starting a foundation called 'Family for Us Too,' aimed to provide resources and support to current foster youth and those who have aged out of the system.

Flash flooding slams Dallas overnight, threatens Southern states

Flooding continued to grip pockets of the United States on Monday, with more than 14 million people under flood watch in the South and Southwest, according to the National Weather Service. During what the NWS called an in-progress "multi-day rainfall event," flash flooding slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, leaving drivers stranded on roads transformed into rivers. Meanwhile, rescuers are still searching Utah’s Zion National Park for an Arizona woman who vanished after Friday's flash floods. And flooded roads crept into areas of New Jersey as wet weekend weather persisted into Monday. Here's the latest on the rainfall, flooding.

🗳 Primary Tuesday: Voters in Florida and New York will cast ballots in tomorrow's primary elections. In Florida, can Democrats stop Gov. Ron DeSantis's rise as he aims for reelection? And New York's new congressional maps pit incumbent Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney against one another. Here's a look at the races.

Is your search history mortifying?

Mine too. How many times have you stalked your ex on Instagram or Googled about that weird spot? Too embarrassed to admit it? Most Americans would rather give up their smartphones for a year than have their browsing history made known, a recent study says. About 71% of those surveyed say they'd be embarrassed if their lifelong search history were public. And about 45% said the most embarrassing thing they do is look people up to learn about their lives. So if you've ever found yourself doom-scrolling on your ex's new girlfriend's Instagram, you aren't alone. (But also, maybe don't do that. You deserve better.) More cringeworthy things from the survey.

