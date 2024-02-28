What's next for the Duval County jail? Jacksonville City Council to make final recommendations

The next Duval County jail will likely place emphasis on physical and mental health care for the incarcerated population, the City Council committee dedicated to studying the facility said Tuesday.

The committee began meeting in August and is close to finalizing its final recommendations for how to move the John E. Goode Pre-trial Detention Facility off the downtown riverfront.

Preliminary recommendations from each of the sub-groups have so far centered around ensuring the incarcerated population is supported in a way that will keep them from returning to the jail once released. To that end, the facility would likely include an on-site infirmary and mental health facility to support the correctional officers and the incarcerated.

“[Policy changes and practices] need to be played into it as well. Are we as a community going to be changing the way we view this process?” Michael Boylan, chair of the committee, said Tuesday. “And how does that reflect in the facility that we build?”

City Council has already allocated $9 million for infrastructure improvements to the current jail that should add around five years to the facility’s lifespan while they plan for the new facility. In the meantime, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has settled on the Florida Blue building as the new location of the police headquarters.

The remaining recommendations, discussed by committee heads on Tuesday, will be finalized in the coming month before council and JSO discuss specifics on the size, build and location of the new facility.

JSO decides to move forward with Florida Blue office space

JSO will request that City Council approve a lease in the coming months that would move the agency’s headquarters from the downtown Police Memorial Building to the Florida Blue tower in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The agency began working with the city’s Real Estate Division earlier this year to explore existing potential office space to relocate the police headquarters after deciding it would be more cost-effective to lease a space than to build an entirely new facility.

JSO signed a lease with the health insurance headquarters last year to move specific offices to the tower, utilizing about three floors of space and paying over $1.17 million annually, not including parking.

If JSO moved entirely to Florida Blue at 532 Riverside Ave., it would utilize about 80% of the building.

“Seeing the cost of new construction and then listening to the experts in the field, that's where it really kind of turn for us and flip the light switch say ‘Hey, this is a real viable option for the rest of the placement of the building,’” Sheriff's Office Director of Police Services Larry Schmitt said Tuesday.

City attorneys within the Office of General Counsel are negotiating a lease agreement, which will have to be approved by City Council, Boylan told the Times-Union.

He anticipated between negotiation, renovation of the building and moving personnel, the move would take around a year. He advised JSO attendees Tuesday to begin planning how the Police Memorial Building could be used, once vacant, to help problems in the jail.

He suggested turning the building into an on-site infirmary to cut down the cost of transporting the incarcerated population to UF Health, but he also speculated it could be used as an area for corrections officers.

What’s next for jail planning?

The full jail committee will likely meet next month to present and discuss its final recommendations, which will be compiled by the Northeast Florida Regional Council. The Council also wrote the final report of the special committee addressing homelessness, affordable housing and access to health care last year.

Rodney Moss, Association for the Improvement of American Infrastructure, spoke to members of the committee Tuesday about how to utilize private-public partnerships in planning the details of the facility — which the committee has largely not done.

Moss suggested the next step be a “market sounding” to request feedback from private developers on how they would approach the project.

“You get advisers on your side that can help you filter all this information, and then you go procure the thing,” Moss said. “Don't get paralyzed by analysis and think you have to have it all figured out before you move forward.”

Moss advised that the city hire a consultant who can work for around a year on the “intensive” financial planning daily and find answers to highly specific questions about the process.

The city also needed to identify all stakeholders that would be impacted by a new jail or could possibly contribute to its funding, Moss said. The jail itself was only a “small part of the justice system,” he said, and all parties needed to understand their role in the system, whether they be JSO or local charities.

Boylan agreed that the committee needed to talk with the mayor’s administration, the rest of council and JSO to decide what type of request for proposal they want to bid-out first for a group to motivate and educate the process, as well as implement the ideas they have about reducing recidivism.

