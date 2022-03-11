What's next for economy? More price increases, business owners tell PNC survey

Gas prices at an all-time high and news earlier this week that inflation is at its highest level in 40 years have some people asking what's next?

When it comes to rising prices, it could be more of the same.

That's the view of more than half of the owners of small and mid-sized business owners surveyed by Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

In a nationwide survey of 500 business owners, conducted between Jan. 4 and Feb. 3, 51% said they expect to increase the prices they charge in the next six months, with 36% projecting increases of 5% or more.

Those figures align with the latest projections coming from analysts.

Isley Gooden, 24, from Chicago, fills up here gas tank on March 9, 2022, at the SUNOCO station located on 12th East and French street in Erie. On Tuesday, US gas prices hit a record: $4.19 per gallon.

According to Reuters, a new report from the London-based ICE Benchmark Administration showed the expected pace of consumer price increases rising from 3.5% on Feb. 1 to 5.24% on March 7.

The report notes that, "Inflation expectations have rocketed higher since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the longer-term outlook has begun increasing as well."

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that Americans will likely see another year of "very uncomfortably high" inflation.

Worries about the effects of Russia's assault on Ukraine weren't built into the PNC survey.

"The events in Ukraine were not on the minds of business owners when the survey was conducted in January," PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said in a statement. "There was concern at that time about rising prices, and that worry has likely intensified now given the rapid increase in energy prices, among other factors."

Some business owners say the price hikes won't be subtle.

According to the survey, "Nearly two in 10 (16%) of those expecting to increase prices plan to raise them by at least 10%, more than double those respondents who anticipated a similar move last fall (6%). "

The survey also detailed that 34% already have raised their prices in the last six months.

Rising prices aren't the only challenge facing business owners and, by extension, consumers.

More than one-fourth of businesses that rely on inventory "are faced with the challenge of not having enough supply to meet expected demand."

The problem is far worse for those in manufacturing, where 56% of those surveyed were concerned about supply chain disruptions.

Some positive outlooks

The survey also reflected some optimism among business owners.

For one thing, 57% of those surveyed expect their supply chain issues to improve in the next six months.

"Supply chain problems have been a big contributor to the highest inflation the U.S. has seen in almost 40 years," Faucher said. "But it is encouraging that most small businesses see supply chain problems easing in the months ahead, which would contribute to a slowing in inflation."

The survey also offered a glimpse into the lives of business owners who are struggling with what's been called one of the tightest labor markets in history.

According to PNC, "More than four in 10 (43%) business owners report losing staff since the start of the pandemic and 85% of those say this has had a negative impact on their business."

Finally, the survey suggests business owners are keeping their collective chins up. Among those surveyed, 47% were highly optimistic about the future of their own business, while just 2% said described themselves as pessimistic.

