What's next for 'failing' Binghamton elementary school after Hochul vetoed bill?

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill which would have allowed Binghamton's Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School to access extra funds to update and improve school conditions.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Lea Webb and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, passed both chambers in Albany earlier this year. Hochul's signature would have allowed Roosevelt Elementary to access double its multi-year cost allowance in a five-year period for the computation of Building Aid, facilitating a construction project to improve the school on Binghamton's northside.

Roosevelt Elementary has been designated a "Failing School" due to the presence of asbestos insulation in roughly 85% of the building, according to Webb's office.

Why does Roosevelt Elementary need the funds?

A press release from Webb's office announcing the bill's passage in the Senate stated that Roosevelt Elementary is in desperate need of funding.

"This legislation will directly impact and save Theodore Roosevelt Elementary in Binghamton, a school serving the most economically underserved section of Binghamton, and providing education and community to historically marginalized children and their families," the statement read. "The community that is served by Roosevelt has been designated as a food and childcare desert, with limited access to public transportation and services."

According to the press release, the poverty rate for students attending the school has increased recently, with 84% of families eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which allows low-income families extra money for food.

Because of the high rate of asbestos used in the building, the school has also been designated a failing school. Alongside these issues, the school also has classrooms which are smaller than the minimum standards recommended by New York State.

Why was the bill vetoed?

According to Hochul's veto message for the bill, the increase in funding does not follow regulations set by New York State.

"The MCA is a maximum allowable reimbursable cost established by the State Education Department through a formula that considers the students being served, construction costs and regional cost factors," the message reads. "All school district building projects in the State are subject to an MCA, without which, schools would be able to construct and renovate buildings without limitation, and the State would be required to reimburse the costs."

Under current law, small city school districts like Binghamton cannot access two times their multi-year cost allowance for capital projects. Large city schools like Buffalo, New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, Yonkers and Utica are permitted to pursue larger projects, however.

More: How will state legislation impact Southern Tier in 2024? Local reps detail top issues

What's next for Roosevelt Elementary School?

In a joint statement issued Dec. 23, Webb and Lupardo said they are committed to helping the school moving forward.

"We are disappointed that our Roosevelt Elementary bill was vetoed last night," read the statement. "It would have expedited the much-needed reconstruction of the school, by giving the district access to a larger amount of construction aid. ... We remain steadfast in our commitment to the Roosevelt Elementary community and to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for the students on the Northside."

According to a Dec. 27 press release from the Binghamton City School District, the District's Capital Committee will work to find ways to renovate the existing school building.

"Roosevelt has numerous facility issues that need to be addressed, including the abatement of asbestos used in the building's original construction," read the release. "The need for renovations goes beyond just creating a 21st Century learning environment. In addition to educating 340 students, the school is a resource for residents throughout the north and east sides of Binghamton where many families have limited access to important services."

Lucky numbers: Winning 'Cash4Life' ticket sold in Broome County two days before Christmas. See where.

Hochul's veto message also promised to work towards finding a solution alongside local stakeholders and politicians through the State Budget process.

"I am sensitive to the needs of the Binghamton community and its challenges in conducting the necessary renovations to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, including remediation of safety concerns," wrote Hochul.

In their, statements Lupardo and Webb acknowledged Hochul's pledge to help, and said they will continue to push for assistance for Roosevelt Elementary. In the School District's announcement, Binghamton City School District Superintendent Tonia Thompson said the district was disappointed with the decision, but had hope for progress moving forward.

"We look forward to working with the Governor and our representatives during the State Budget process to find ways to address the needs of this project," said Thompson.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton's Roosevelt Elementary School seeks support after veto