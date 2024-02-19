What's next for Green Bay School District after Superintendent Claude Tiller's resignation?

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School District is back where it was a year ago, looking for a new superintendent, after Superintendent Claude Tiller resigned Saturday Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer is leading the district in the interim, as the board inevitably gears up for another superintendent search.

The district is on its fifth superintendent in as many years — a turnover rate that hasn't been seen in a decade.

Michelle Langenfeld was superintendent from 2011 until she retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Her replacement, Stephen Murley, started July 2020 but retired after less than two years in the position.

Bayer stepped into the role in April 2022 on an interim basis, until Tiller started last summer. Now Bayer is back to leading the district.

When will the school district get a new superintendent?

It's unlikely the district will have a new superintendent before the 2025-2026 school year, if the Green Bay School Board's timeline for hiring Tiller is any indicator.

Murley unexpectedly retired before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent contracts typically start at the beginning of the district's fiscal year, which is July 1. The board had only a few months to find a new leader and those searches can take five to six months. That left Bayer as the interim superintendent through the 2022-23 school year.

In the most recent superintendent search that resulted in Tiller's hiring, the board contracted with headhunting-firm BWP & Associates in October 2022. Tiller wasn't selected until March. The board spent over $44,000 on BWP & Associates' services.

Green Bay School District Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer takes notes during a School Board meeting June 5, 2023, in Green Bay.

It's unlikely the School Board will select a superintendent search firm, get applicants, interview candidates and make a selection before July 1, meaning Bayer could be in charge through the end of next school year.

The district is in the middle of significant change as it closes and consolidates schools, potentially changes school boundaries, solidifies its strategic plan and looks to revamp its reading curriculum. Bayer will likely be leading the district through many of these changes. She's been with the district since 2013.

Tiller's resignation comes five months after the district received a report by an outside consultant that found the district's senior leadership created a " dynamic of distrust and antagonism."

More than 50 community members turn out for a Saturday meeting of the Green Bay School Board on Feb. 17. The board immediately went into closed session before returning three hours later and voting to accept the resignation of Superintendent Claude Tiller.

Why did Superintendent Claude Tiller resign?

Tiller resigned amid an investigation into comments he made on an Atlanta-based radio show Feb. 6. Tiller was in Atlanta recruiting teachers from historically Black colleges and universities.

Over 60% of the Green Bay School District's students are of color, but its teaching staff is 94% white, according to 2022-23 data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Research shows test scores, attendance and suspension rates are all affected by how well the demographics of teachers match those of students.

While in Atlanta, Tiller appeared on a local radio show to talk about navigating educational leadership, according to the station's Facebook page.

More: Our classrooms are increasingly diverse, yet 9 of 10 teachers are white. Why that's a problem and what can be done about it.

Ed Dorff, a former Green Bay principal and former board member who said he heard the interview, spoke at the Feb. 12 board meeting. He recounted that Tiller made disparaging comments about a colleague.

The board placed Tiller on paid administrative leave Feb. 13 pending its review of his comments. The nature of those comments are unknown, and there is no copy of the interview online. The Press-Gazette expects to receive a copy of the radio show interview Wednesday from the Green Bay School District.

Tiller

He resigned less than two weeks after his appearance on the show and before the community had the chance to hear the interview. The School Board also hadn't completed its investigation at the time of his resignation.

In a letter issued to the community Saturday night, Tiller said the decision to resign was extremely difficult and that his two-hour-long interview spanned issues of equity and the significant achievement disparities in many school districts.

"I provided my perspectives with candor, anchoring my narrative in both my professional insights and personal experiences as an educational leader of color. Simply put, I spoke my truth," his letter said. "In the days subsequent to my appearance on the program, it was disheartening to learn that select comments in my two-hour long interview were interpreted in a manner that inadvertently caused offense with some in our school community. It's important to emphasize that my comments were specifically directed toward the broader systemic issues within public education that contribute to ongoing challenges."

He also noted that he recently received his six-month performance review. On Jan. 22, the board held a closed session to discuss the superintendent's performance evaluation, according to the agenda.

"Not only was I delighted and proud of its findings, I felt significant gratitude for the collaboration and support extended to me by our board that helped me along the way," Tiller wrote.

Tiller has not responded to the Press-Gazette's multiple interview requests.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What's next for Green Bay Schools after Claude Tiller's resignation?