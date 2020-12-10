What's next for Hollywood? Spotlight turns to Disney's streaming plans

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - What will Disney do? Hollywood is asking that question a week after AT&T Inc's Warner Bros upended the film business by saying it would debut all of its 2021 movies on its HBO Max streaming service on the same day they hit theaters.

At a Thursday afternoon presentation to investors, Walt Disney Co executives are set to unveil what is next for Disney+, the Netflix Inc competitor it launched a year ago, and the company's other streaming outlets.

Disney said in October it was restructuring the company to put more emphasis on streaming over traditional linear television to better meet customer demands. In addition to Disney+, the company offers Hulu and ESPN+, and next year will offer a streaming platform overseas under the Star brand.

Cinema chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Cineworld Group and Cinemark Holdings Inc will be watching to see if Disney, the box-office leader last year, plans big changes to the slate of movies it has set for theaters.

Disney and other studios have already moved some films to streaming because the coronavirus pandemic has left many cinemas closed.

Hollywood trade publications have reported that Disney has considered shifting the release of live-action movies including "Pinocchio," which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, as well as "Peter Pan & Wendy," to Disney+ from theaters.

Media analyst Michael Nathanson said he expected Disney to announce significant increases in spending on streaming TV shows and movies, and to provide updated subscriber targets and profit goals.

A Disney spokesman had no comment ahead of the online presentation.

Disney+ sign-ups have already surpassed the company's earlier projections.

In April 2019, the company had forecast that Disney+ would attract between 60 million and 90 million customers around the world by fiscal 2024. Last month, the company said it had already hit 74 million as of early October.

Disney+ has been boosted by the popularity of "The Mandalorian" TV series, a "Star Wars" spinoff featuring the character popularly known as Baby Yoda.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter Cooney)

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup SpaceX Starship test flight ends in a fiery crash