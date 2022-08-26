What's next for Odraye Jones whose death sentence was revoked Tuesday?

Aug. 26—JEFFERSON — Odraye Jones, convicted of fatally shooting an Ashtabula police officer 25 years ago, now hopes to spend his life in prison without the fear of execution.

Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided Jones' sentence was tainted with racism at the penalty phase of his trial.

To rectify what they believe was wrong, the judges wrote, "We remand the case to the district court with instructions to issue a writ of habeas corpus vacating Jones's death sentence unless the State of Ohio conducts a new penalty-phase proceeding within 180 days of remand."

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said Thursday she is in touch with Charles L. Wille, capital crimes coordinator for the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

"He will file a request for a resentencing hearing of the entire bench [of 16 judges] on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit [in Cincinnati]," she said.

A panel of all of the judges, called an en banc, can reverse the three judges' decision.

Reviewing Jones' trial, the judges took notice of testimony from a clinical psychologist, who diagnosed Jones with antisocial personality disorder and then testified that Black men with this disorder would commit more murders. He said about one in four "African-American urban males" suffered from the disorder, and the only treatment for them was to "throw them away, lock them up," according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.

After hearing this testimony, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty. The court accepted the recommendation and sentenced Jones to death.

Griffin argued that Jones' lawyers should have challenged the racist theory and inadequately represented their client's best interest by not doing so and "Jones is entitled to a new sentencing."

The judges did uphold the ruling that Jones murdered Officer William D. Glover, Jr. on Nov. 17, 1997, in Ashtabula, shooting him with hollow-point bullets. The "wounds [were] to the top of his head and to the area just below his right eye. He also sustained a bullet wound to his right shoulder. The gunshot wound to the top of Officer Glover's head and the wound to his face were both fired from a distance of less than one foot," court documents said.