What's next for Ottawa County Parks? You can help decide

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission is looking for resident input to guide a strategic plan.

The commission kicked off the process Feb. 6 with a community survey, open until April 10 and available online at miottawa.org/parks.

“The current strategic mission, goals, and objectives for the commission have helped guide us to successfully establish a parks system that is beloved by residents and visitors,” Parks Commission President Kelly Rice wrote in a release. “Now, we are excited to review our strategic direction and continue into the next phase of organizational growth."

The commission was established in 1987. Its focus has been on expanding four “greenway corridors” — Grand River, Lake Michigan Coastal, Macatawa River and Pigeon River.

Original expansionary plans have “largely been achieved” and the commission is looking at next steps.

“There is still significant work to be done over the next several years for some of our major ongoing projects,” Parks Director Jason Shamblin said. “The question for us now is what’s next? Ottawa County is still growing rapidly and demand for outdoor experiences is only increasing. Where and how do we focus our resources to serve the community’s need for great natural resources-based recreation?"

The plan will provide “renewed mission, vision, values, goals and objectives” to inform a millage renewal request in 2026. It will include surveys, research and data gathering among the public and various stakeholders.

An advisory committee has been established and will provide guidance throughout the process.

A draft of the plan will be presented in June. For more information on the process, visit miottawa.org/parks/park-plan.htm.

