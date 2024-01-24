What's next in the Republican presidential race: Nevada, South Carolina, more before Super Tuesday

While the pool of Republican presidential candidates has been whittled down over the past few weeks, there is still time for voters to have say in who will be on the November ballot in upcoming months.

Many candidates have dropped out of the race, leaving only former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump recently beat Haley in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, but the race will continue as Haley has her eyes set on her home state's primary election next month.

Along with the South Carolina primary in early February, there is a lineup of Republican primary elections and caucuses across the country stretching into June.

Here are the dates for the upcoming primaries and caucuses.

February 8

  • Nevada (caucus)

  • Virgin Islands (caucus)

February 24

  • South Carolina

February 27

  • Michigan

March 2

  • Idaho (caucus)

  • Missouri (caucus)

March 3

  • Washington D.C.

March 4

  • North Dakota (caucus)

March 5

  • Alabama

  • Alaska (caucus)

  • Arkansas

  • California

  • Colorado

  • Maine

  • Massachusetts

  • Minnesota

  • North Carolina

  • Oklahoma

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Utah (caucus)

  • Vermont

  • Virginia

March 12

  • Georgia

  • Hawaii (caucus)

  • Mississippi

  • Washington

March 19

  • Arizona

  • Florida

  • Illinois

  • Kansas

  • Ohio

March 23

  • Louisiana

April 2

  • Connecticut

  • Delaware

  • New York

  • Rhode Island

  • Wisconsin

April 23

  • Pennsylvania

May 7

  • Indiana

May 14

  • Maryland

  • Nebraska

  • West Virginia

May 21

  • Kentucky

  • Oregon

June 4

  • Montana

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

  • South Dakota

