What's next in the Republican presidential race: Nevada, South Carolina, more before Super Tuesday

While the pool of Republican presidential candidates has been whittled down over the past few weeks, there is still time for voters to have say in who will be on the November ballot in upcoming months.

Many candidates have dropped out of the race, leaving only former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump recently beat Haley in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, but the race will continue as Haley has her eyes set on her home state's primary election next month.

Along with the South Carolina primary in early February, there is a lineup of Republican primary elections and caucuses across the country stretching into June.

Here are the dates for the upcoming primaries and caucuses.

February 8

Nevada (caucus)

Virgin Islands (caucus)

February 24

South Carolina

February 27

Michigan

March 2

Idaho (caucus)

Missouri (caucus)

March 3

Washington D.C.

March 4

North Dakota (caucus)

March 5

Alabama

Alaska (caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah (caucus)

Vermont

Virginia

March 12

Georgia

Hawaii (caucus)

Mississippi

Washington

March 19

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Kansas

Ohio

March 23

Louisiana

April 2

Connecticut

Delaware

New York

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

April 23

Pennsylvania

May 7

Indiana

May 14

Maryland

Nebraska

West Virginia

May 21

Kentucky

Oregon

June 4

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the next presidential primary? Nevada, South Carolina to come