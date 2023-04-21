What's next for Russell Laffitte, Curtis Edward Smith and alleged Alex Murdaugh accomplices?

Criminal court dates have been set for some of the alleged accomplices of convicted murderer and accused fraudster Richard "Alex" Murdaugh.

State Circuit Judge Clifton Newman, who sentenced Murdaugh March 3 to consecutive life sentences following his March 2 double murder conviction involving the June 2021 killings of his wife and son, held a status conference hearing in Hampton County Friday on Murdaugh's alleged financial cases and his four accused accomplices.

While no dates have been set to hear the remainder of Murdaugh's 100-plus charges, his alleged co-conspirators will begin to get their days in court this fall and winter, and Creighton Waters, lead attorney for the State Grand Jury Division of the S.C. Attorney General's Office, said the State is making progress and would like to get all of these cases disposed of by the end of 2023.

Judge Newman is scheduled to hear all of the Murdaugh-related criminal cases.

Here are the court dates for each suspect:

The State of SC versus Richard Alexander Murdaugh

Murdaugh is facing 102 criminal charges related to a decade-long, multi-county financial and drug-related crime spree. Neither Murdaugh nor his lead attorneys, Richard Harpootlian or Jim Griffin, appeared in court Friday as Harpootlian, who is a sitting state senator, has filed for protection from court appearances until the end of the current legislative term.

However, Judge Newman and state prosecutors indicated they may hold a status conference by telephone with Griffin or another of Murdaugh's defense team and try to schedule a court date before the end of the year. One possible date is in October in either Beaufort or Colleton counties.

Cory Fleming, at left, with defense attorney Deborah Barbier, stands in the Hampton County Courthouse Friday for a status conference hearing on his criminal charges.

State of SC versus Cory Fleming

Fleming was suspended from practicing law by the S.C. Supreme Court on Oct. 8, 2021, and indicted March 16, 2022, following allegations that he assisted Murdaugh in a scheme to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 following a reported “trip and fall” incident at Murdaugh’s Colleton County home known as "Moselle." Fleming is also charged in connection with other Murdaugh victims.

Fleming, who is being represented by Columbia attorney Deborah Barbier, is now scheduled to stand trial on those charges Sept. 11 in Beaufort County. The trial is expected to last between one to two weeks.

State of SC versus Jerry Rivers

Jerry K. Rivers was indicted Aug. 19, 2022, on obstruction of justice charges, and later indicted on money laundering and other crimes connected to Murdaugh's stream of illegal money and drugs.

Rivers, who remains in jail on a $150K bond for his latest charges, will get his day in court beginning on Aug. 28 in Colleton County.

Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, at right, walks into the H.C. Courthouse on Friday with his wife, Susie, followed by attorneys and family members.

State of SC versus Russell Laffitte

Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was indicted in 2022 on both state and federal charges in connection with his role in aiding Murdaugh in misappropriating money from legal clients. Laffitte was convicted on the federal charges in late November and earlier this month a federal judge denied his second appeal for a new trial.

Laffitte now has new legal representation, Columbia attorneys Mark Moore and Todd Rutherford, who pleaded with the court to delay setting a date on Laffitte's state charges. The new lawyers say they need more time to get familiar with the case, and since Laffitte already has a federal conviction and will be sentenced soon, there is no need for the State to rush his trial on state charges.

"My client is being forced to defend himself in state and federal courts," said Moore. "I'm asking for a little grace because we are new to this case... for a number of reasons, we should not be forced to go to trial too early."

Convicted and disgraced Hampton banker Russell Laffitte stands in the Hampton County Courthouse as, in the background, hangs a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather, Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh Jr.

Prosecutor Waters cautioned the court about delaying this case, and Murdaugh's cases, too long.

"If we don't get this on the docket for the fall, we are looking at the fall of 2024," said Waters.

Judge Newman ordered that another status conference be held for Laffitte within 90 to 120 days.

The State of SC versus Spencer Roberts

Spencer Antwan Roberts was indicted Aug. 19, 2022, on charges that included money laundering, insurance fraud, and other conduct “involving narcotics, dangerous drugs, or controlled substances” of a “multi-county nature" related to Murdaugh's activities.

Roberts, who is represented by attorney Shaun Kent, will stand trial beginning Dec. 18 in Colleton County.

Curtis Edward Smith during a recent interview with Dateline NBC.

The State of SC versus Curtis Edward Smith

On Sept. 14, 2021, Curtis Edward Smith was indicted by a local grand jury for his alleged role in aiding Murdaugh with an an assisted suicide insurance scheme. Smith was later indicted, along with Murdaugh by the State Grand Jury on June 28, 2022, on criminal conspiracy and narcotics charges involving drug crimes in a "multi-county area."

Murdaugh and Smith were indicted together on two conspiracy counts, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone and Smith was also indicted individually for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Smith is represented by attorneys Aimee Zmroczek and Jarrett Bouchette but was not present in the courtroom due to health problems. Zmroczek told the court that last week Smith, who had been suffering from ongoing health issues, was admitted into an intensive care unit in Colleton County and, while he was released Monday, is immobile and about to start dialysis.

The State indicated it wished to delay Smith's criminal trial. Smith has been cooperating with the S.C. Attorney General's Office on Murdaugh's cases, said his attorneys, who hinted at the possibility of a plea agreement.

"I believe this is a situation that will not require a trial date," Zmroczek said. "I don't think we will need to take up the court's time and resources on this."

"Having those charges pending while we move forward with the other cases is advantageous to the State," Waters told the court.

"There will be discussions with all of these defendants about possible pleas and plea bargaining," Waters added.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What's next for Laffitte, Curtis Edward Smith and Murdaugh accomplices