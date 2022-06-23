What's next for Spartanburg man charged with murder in Austin Aldridge's shooting death

Deputy Austin Aldridge

A Spartanburg County man will be arraigned in court after being charged in the shooting death of Sheriff's Office deputy Austin Derek Aldridge.

Duane Leslie Heard, 63, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime, according to warrants served by the State Law Enforcement Division Wednesday.

Aldridge died from gunshot wounds after responding to a domestic call on on Chaffee Road. around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Heard was later shot by responding deputies and remains under medical care at a local hospital. He is expected to appear for an arraignment to have his charges formally read by a Spartanburg County magistrate, said Murray Glenn, a 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office spokesperson.

Since Heard is facing such serious charges, he is not eligible for bond and a circuit judge will be responsible for determining bond at a later date, Glenn said.

Heard's physical condition has not been released as of Thursday but he is expected to live, according to law enforcement.

He was shot twice by deputies after a brief pursuit, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo. Bobo said deputies caught up to Heard during a traffic stop, and he appeared to surrender, but then fired at deputies while deputies returned fire.

Law enforcement officers with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Spartanburg Police, SC Highway Patrol and SLED, work the scenes after a Spartanburg County deputy was shot on Chaffee Road in the Oak Forest subdivision in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022.

SLED nor the Sheriff's Office have released incident reports or supplemental reports related to Tuesday's shootings.

The Herald-Journal has submitted requests to both agencies for related documents under the Freedom of Information Act.

