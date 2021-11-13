What's next after Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress

Reuters

The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after withdrawing his application to run for the No. 2 post, pitting himself against several rivals, including the son of late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos. Go admitted he didn't want to run against Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who made a surprise move earlier on Saturday by filing her candidacy for the vice presidency, ending months-long speculation about her 2022 election plans.