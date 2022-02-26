What's next for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson? A high-profile confirmation process.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, kicking off what's likely to be a high-profile Senate confirmation process.

Now that Biden selected Jackson, she must be approved by the Senate, a power given to the chamber in the Constitution.

Over the coming weeks, every aspect of Jackson's personal and professional life will be scrutinized by both the Senate and general public. Senate staffers will read through all of her past judicial decisions, speeches, interviews, and any other information they can find in order to prepare lines of questioning for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

While the Biden administration already vetted Jackson prior to nominating her, new information could still emerge during the process.

Jackson has already won Senate confirmation three times, most recently last summer when Biden named her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Three Republicans – Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine – voted for her last confirmation.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, with President Joe Biden, speaks after she was nominated for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2022.

Retiring Justice Stephen Breyer was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, so Jackson's confirmation wouldn't change the partisan make up of the bench. Because the court will remain 6-3, with six conservative and three liberal justices, the confirmation battle may be less heated than the most recent confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett that shifted the court from a 5-4 divide.

Nonetheless, Jackson's confirmation would be historic. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Race may play a unique roll in the confirmation process.

"I think the wildcard that might keep it from being as political as it otherwise would be is the fact that the nominee [is] a Black woman," said A. E. Dick Howard, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, a former Supreme Court clerk and an expert on the institution. "It makes it more delicate for the Republicans to have a frontal attack on whoever the nominee is, and they might have to hold off."

The whole process could take weeks or months

Don't expect the process to be swift.

First, Jackson will meet with senators in preparation for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. At the hearing she will be questioned by all 22 committee members, who will then vote to determine their recommendation on her nomination. Then she will face a vote by the entire Senate which will determine if she joins the court.

The process could take weeks. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who serves as the chair of the committee, said he hopes to wrap up the hearing process before a scheduled Senate recess in mid-April.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of days between nomination and the final Senate vote is 68.2 days.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett had the shortest waiting period, and was confirmed 27 days after being nominated by former President Donald Trump following the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On April 23, 2021, on the Supreme Court from left: Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Elena Kagan, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

According to Howard, Republicans "will delay things as much as they can by raising a lot of questions and extending the hearings in the hopes that something will crack."

"There's a political game that will be played alongside the judicial judgement," he said. "The longer the process is played out before the actual hearings, the more time you give opposition groups, interest groups, and the country at large to march, to do homework, to try to talk everybody who is the neighbor or ever knew the nominee."

Meeting with senators

Traditionally, nominees begin their confirmation journey on Capitol Hill with a series of one-on-one meetings with individual senators. They will likely focus their time on meeting with members of the Judiciary Committee and moderate Republicans who might be convinced to support their nomination, or senators from their home state.

Jackson must first make it through the Senate Judiciary Committee before facing a full Senate vote. The committee is comprised 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans. Durbinserves as the chair of the committee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is ranking member – the top Republican.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks with reporters Feb. 17, 2022. Durbin has proposed changes to ease bankruptcy laws for people with student loans.

The committee conducts initial research and interviews with the nominee before holding a public hearing. During this time, the nominee normally meets with senators and answers a questionnaire prepared by the committee. The FBI will conduct its own reports on the nominee and the American Bar Association will rate her qualifications.

The Judiciary Committee hearing

Jackson will then sit before senators, who get the chance to question her in a live hearing.

Durbin will begin the hearing with a statement in support of the nominee, and then Grassley will speak and lay out the biggest flaws Republicans see with the nomination, according to Dr. Casey Burgat, legislative affairs program director at George Washington University.

Then the Democrats and Republicans will go back and forth in terms of seniority, with each Senator getting five minutes to question her.

"We can expect to see fireworks," Burgat said. "When the committee lights turn on, that's where the most public stage of questioning can happen, where they have time to – with a lot of research behind it – look at the background, and then pose questions to get the nominee's responses under oath, in front of a camera, which can always change how people react."

"The hearings themselves have really become interrogations," said Howard, who predicted that the administration will have Jackson watch recent Judiciary Committee hearings to prepare.

"Somebody on the Hill is going to read every opinion that the nominee has ever written, take them apart and see if they can find holes in it that they can attack," said Howard.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after she was nominated for Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 25, 2022.

Senators likely to focus on controversial topics

The senators will focus their questions on "high salience, high controversy, sexy topics" likely to appear on the docket, like Roe v. Wade, climate change, immigration, and mask mandates, Burgat said.

Howard likewise predicted that Roe v. Wade will be a major focus of questions, alongside the separation between church and state, religious issues, affirmative action, and gun control.

"These hearings are about as high profile as a committee hearing can get," said Burgat.

"This is why a seat on Judiciary is what is sought after, because you get five minutes of uninterrupted time to promote yourself, to get your brand out there as either a hard line ideologue or opposer of the the other party," he said. "It's your chance to kind of make a name for yourself as a tough questioner of a lifetime appointment."

In the confirmation hearing for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, for example, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker drew national attention over their tough questioning of the nominee.

Following the hearings, which typically last around four days, the committee then votes to determine its recommendation for the rest of the chamber. The nominee is reported "favorably" or "unfavorably." Once the vote is reported to the Senate, the full chamber can begin floor debate.

Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) confer during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, 2018 in Washington.

Full chamber vote

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will set the set the schedule for a full Senate vote.

Republicans may try to use a legislative maneuver called a filibuster to delay the vote. Prior to 2017, 60 votes were needed to break a filibuster and bring a vote to the floor. Five years ago, however – as Democrats filibustered the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch – Republicans lowered the threshold for the number of votes required to confirm a Supreme Court justice to 51.

As a result, Republicans have less ability to delay the confirmation vote of Jackson.

A simple majority of 51 of the 100 senators must vote yes for Jackson to be confirmed. The Senate is evenly split with 50 Democratic Caucus members and 50 Republican members, with Vice President Harris' ability to break tie votes giving Democrats the majority.

FILE - Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the French Cultural Center in Boston, Feb. 13, 2017. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) ORG XMIT: WX401

After the vote

Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term, which is scheduled to take place this summer. Typically sessions end in late June or early July.

"Once the new nominee is confirmed and becomes a justice, then you have the whole summer and the next term doesn't start till the first Monday in October," Howard said.!

"There's ample time for the nominee to take her seat and get into the swing of things of the court."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ketanji Brown Jackson is Biden's Supreme Court pick. Now what?