What's next for vacant warehouse space in Evesham after new owner takes over?

MARLTON - A New York-based real estate firm has snapped up a collection of industrial sites here and is looking for a tenant for its sole vacancy.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has sold five units at the Evesham Corporate Center to DH Property Holdings totaling more than 150,000 square feet.

DHPH plans to make upgrades to the site's one available unit — Unit 8 — and will use Binswanger, the real estate agency that brokered the sale, to find a tenant for the 26,000-square-foot building.

“The multi-tenanted property’s access, location, and parking/loading features will cater well to the stellar demand for sub-50,000 square foot spaces in Southern New Jersey," Ariel Tambor, DH Property Holding’s Director of East Coast Acquisitions said in a news release.

DH Property Holding has make three significant buys in South Jersey this year, totaling $50 million, the firms said.

It's not yet clear what type of tenant will move into Unit 8, but the building is outfitted with several loading docks and office space and could create jobs with a new tenant.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marlton warehouse complex sold to New York firm