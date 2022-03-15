What's next for Wahl and WQZS? Deadlines for discovery, filings of pleadings set

Roger Wahl has not given up the fight to keep the Meyersdale-based WQZS-FM continuing with his on-air personality "The Commander" at the helm — or, at minimum, to keep ownership in the family.

WQZS, owned by Wahl, is the last independent radio station operating out of Somerset County. Its longevity is under fire because of Wahl's recently acquired criminal record.

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission scheduled deadlines for discovery and the filings of pleadings at a status conference.

At recent look at the WQZS station in Meyersdale.

Why: Why Meyersdale radio personality Roger Wahl may lose control of WQZS-FM

Unfolding: Meyersdale's radio station owner fails to respond to FCC order

Last: Media bureau for the FCC backtracks on Wahl & WQZS situation; hearing is to be scheduled

According to an FCC order, Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin clarified the formal hearing procedures at the conference.

"In particular, she noted that a party may self-represent or be represented by an attorney, but may not be represented by another person," the order reads.

"Submissions that are not properly served are in peril of being disregarded by the presiding judge."

Wahl almost lost his chance for a hearing to make his plea to save his station — and to present evidence to back that plea — because Halprin said she thought he had not replied in the time allotted for a designated hearing before the commission. She then terminated the order, only to rescind the termination the following day when it was discovered that he had responded within the allotted time frame. Wahl had applied incorrectly, which made it appear that he had not responded.

The FCC is a federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing the nation's communications laws and regulations for radio, television, wire, satellite and cable.

The deadline of discovery is Sept. 8. The FCC's enforcement bureau and Wahl's responses to each other on the matter are set to run through Nov. 30.

Story continues

In addition, either party can request an oral hearing after submitting the pleadings. Halprin determined that two weeks after the due day for the reply case "is sufficient item for the parties to assess whether to seek an oral hearing on particular issues."

The deadline to file motions to request oral hearings or ask for additional pleadings is Dec. 14, according to the FCC order.

Roger Wahl arrest

In September 2019, Wahl was arrested and accused of creating a fake dating profile and used it to solicit men to rape a woman known to him. He was accused of placing a trail camera in the woman's bathroom without her knowledge or consent.

In March 2020, Wahl filed an application to transfer control of WQZS to his daughter, Wendy Sipple, for $10. The FCC approved the transfer June 1, 2020.

Wahl pleaded guilty July 8, 2020, to a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility, and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, tampering with evidence and identity theft. The FCC reversed its decision in a July 13, 2020 order, returning the application to pending status.

Wahl was sentenced Nov. 17, 2020. He was placed in probation for three years, with four months of electronic monitoring. He was also forbidden from being on the air during the electronic monitoring.

On October 19, 2021, the FCC issued a hearing designation order beginning a proceeding to revoke WQZS's license as a result of his crime. The application to transfer WQZS to Sipple was put in abeyance.

Follow Judy D.J. Ellich on Twitter at @dajudye.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: What are the next FCC moves that could lead to WQZS demise