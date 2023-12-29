What's the right number of Framingham city councilors? Residents asked to weigh in

FRAMINGHAM — The City Charter Review Committee is exploring the possibility of adding two at-large members to the City Council, giving the city's top governing board a total of 13 members.

The committee released a poll to residents asking them for opinions on several alternatives tor the current composition of the council. The poll offers four options:

Keeping the 11-member council as it is currently comprised, including one representative from each of the city's nine districts, plus two at-large members

Creating a 12-member council that would include one representative from each of the city's nine districts and three additional members who would represent larger sections of the city (one member who lives in Districts 1-3, one who lives in Districts 4-6 and one who lives in Districts 6-9)

Creating a 13-member council that would follow the same format as proposed in the 12-member option, but with an additional at-large council seat

Creating a 13-member council that would keep the current structure but simply add two at-large seats

'Checks and balances': Charter Review Committee has until May 1 to make recommendations

Adam Blumer, a former School Committee member who chairs the Review Committee, said the size and composition of the City Council was a topic that frequently came up as the panel conducted outreach with residents.

“We are seeking feedback from the community on a bunch of little things and some big things, and in our outreach, this was something that came back quite a bit," Blumer told the Daily News. "Some people had some very strong opinions on if the council should be bigger, and the relative value of the at-large seats. We heard enough from people that we wanted to do some outreach with a very specific question, and see what people have to say, before we make any concrete suggestions.”

According to the original charter, the city is mandated to form a charter review committee every year that ends in a 3, meaning going forward such a committee will be formed every 10 years. The committee contains 11 members — five appointed by the mayor, three appointed by the City Council and three appointed by the School Committee.

Review Committee members cannot be current elected officials in Framingham, nor can they be appointed members of another city board or committee. They cannot be city employees.

Potential change aimed at increasing fair representation in city

Blumer said one key goal of the charter is to expand equal representation throughout the city.

“All of us on the board see the value in having geographic representation across the city being fairly equal," he said. "It’s one of the biggest improvements going from a town to a city. On the council, we have nine representatives from nine different districts — the question is whether we want to play with that a little bit more. If we go to something that has what we are calling neighborhood at-large councilors, would that balance things out even a little bit more.”

Both of Framingham’s two current at-large city councilors, Janet Leombruno and George King, each ran for re-election unopposed in 2023.

“Running for an at-large seat, as it stands now, you have to raise a certain amount of money, do mailings that contact across the entire city,” Blumer said. “A regional councilor might lead to a larger participation because the barrier to running is high.”

King, who was a member of the original city charter committee, said at the time he was in favor of the city having four at-large seats, for a 13 person council.

"At the time I was of the opinion that four at-large seats would be the best option," he said. "The rationale at the time ended up going with 11, thinking the council would be more manageable with 11 people to start."

Other Massachusetts cities have councils that vary in size and composition. Medford has just seven councilors, whereas Newton has 24. Somerville and Worcester, like Framingham, have 11 city councilors.

King said that while he originally ran for an at-large seat because he thought it would be easier to win that seat than the one representing his district, he believes district seats are easier for relatively inexperienced candidates to win.

George King

"I originally ran for an at-large seat because I felt that the competition in my district was going to be too difficult," King said. "It really depends on the situation. Generally, if someone is looking to run and they are brand-new to politics, running for a district spot makes more sense. If someone has a long history, they definitely have an advantage in running for an at-large seat."

One option presented in the Charter Review Committee survey suggests 12 Framingham councilors, including three regional ar-large members. But an even-numbered council could lead to tie votes.

“That is the way you get regional councilors — you have nine district councilors and three regional councilors, which gets you to 12,” Blumer said. “Some people definitely have misgivings of having an even number of representatives on a council. On the flip side, it just means you need to have seven votes to pass something, (and) that really isn’t that high at all.”

The deadline for residents to submit responses to the poll is Jan. 8. The Charter Review Committee plans to discuss the responses at its meeting on Jan. 11.

If the committee were to eventually recommend a potential change to the charter, such as a reorganization of the City Council, the question would be put on the ballot of a future citywide election.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham exploring increasing city council size. Why it matters