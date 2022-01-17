What's Open, Closed In Baltimore County For MLK Jr. Day 2022

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Monday is a federal holiday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Baltimore County government offices, including the department of health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, will be closed Monday.

Senior centers, CountyRide van service and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will also be closed Monday.

Parking meters must be fed, and Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking garages will be open as usual.

The Towson Loop Circulator will be operating.

Trash and recyclables will be collected according to the normal schedule. County trash and recycling drop-off facilities will be open.

Residents can visit www.baltimorecountymd.gov/solidwaste for more information about recycling and trash collection, including schedules and drop-off center locations and hours. Residents may also call the Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000.

Post offices will be closed Monday.

MARC Train and Commuter Bus will operate on an R schedule (not R+) on Penn and Camden lines. The MARC Brunswick line will not run Monday due to the winter storm.

This article originally appeared on the Towson Patch